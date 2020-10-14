KNOWLES, MATHEW University of Houston
destiny’s child with mathew knowles
University of Houston campus
KNOWLES, MATHEW University of Houston
Beyonce
Solange
01
06

Mathew Knowles wants to share the lessons he's learned in the music industry with University of Houston students. (Photo by Keith Orr/Veronica Hill for Point & Click Photography)

02
06

Mathew Knowles with Destiny's Child.

03
06

The University of Houston

04
06

Mathew Knowles learned the music industry firsthand while helping guide Beyonce, Solange and more as they grew into stars. But he also made a point of going to school to expand his business education. (Photo by Keith Orr/Veronica Hill for Point & Click Photography)

05
06

Beyonce

06
06

Solange

KNOWLES, MATHEW University of Houston
destiny’s child with mathew knowles
University of Houston campus
KNOWLES, MATHEW University of Houston
Beyonce
Solange
Culture / Entertainment

Professor Knowles is Set to Teach at the University of Houston — and Megastar Guests Will Follow

Mathew Knowles' New Virtual Course Will Tap Into a Lifetime of Priceless Music Industry Knowledge

BY // 10.13.20
Mathew Knowles wants to share the lessons he's learned in the music industry with University of Houston students. (Photo by Keith Orr/Veronica Hill for Point & Click Photography)
Mathew Knowles with Destiny's Child.
The University of Houston
Mathew Knowles learned the music industry firsthand while helping guide Beyonce, Solange and more as they grew into stars. But he also made a point of going to school to expand his business education. (Photo by Keith Orr/Veronica Hill for Point & Click Photography)
Beyonce is coming back to Houston in September.
Solange
1
6

Mathew Knowles wants to share the lessons he's learned in the music industry with University of Houston students. (Photo by Keith Orr/Veronica Hill for Point & Click Photography)

2
6

Mathew Knowles with Destiny's Child.

3
6

The University of Houston

4
6

Mathew Knowles learned the music industry firsthand while helping guide Beyonce, Solange and more as they grew into stars. But he also made a point of going to school to expand his business education. (Photo by Keith Orr/Veronica Hill for Point & Click Photography)

5
6

Beyonce

6
6

Solange

That’s Professor Knowles to you.

Mathew Knowles — father of one name music megastars Beyonce and Solange, and former manager of Destiny’s Child — is headed to the University of Houston to teach a special course. Knowles’ class is called The Music Industry and the Digital Age. So much for being stuck with an old boring professor.

“I want to change the way we do things in the music business,” Knowles says on a Zoom call.

Mathew Knowles comes across as more cerebral — or even professorial — than showy when talking about his new teaching passion project. He makes it clear he is not trying to find the next Destiny’s Child in this class. Instead, he’s looking to help nurture and develop a new smarter generation of music business executives.

Of course, if you do not think that Beyonce and Solange also know business, you just haven’t been paying attention. They are fierce, accomplished businesswomen in every sense, too.

“Unfortunately, we have a very high failure rate (in the music industry),” Knowles says. “. . . Part of the reason we have this much failure is the business acumen of the team around the artists. It’s not their talent. It’s their team.”

Mathew Knowles never wanted to let his business knowledge hold his daughters — or the other artists he represented — back. So even as he worked on massive deals for Destiny’s Child, he went back to school, starting with Saturday classes at Houston Community College and eventually working up to advanced degrees. Knowles turned himself into a savvy music tycoon with a rare combination of real-life lessons and serious classroom time.

Now, he’s trying to help future music business leaders avoid some of the mistakes he made, learn from his successes and find a little easier path. So who does he anticipate taking his UH course?

“Some people will be managers,” Mathew Knowles says. “Others will be independent record labels. Others will be in marketing. Artists will be part of this that would like to know business side of this.”

Jointly offered by UH’s Arts Leadership program at the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts and the Executive Education program at the C.T. Bauer College of Business, Knowles’ class is a 15-week master course that’s conducted virtually. Of course, celebrity instructors are nothing new in the world of major universities.

James Franco has taught at UCLA. Matthew McConaughey joined the faculty at his beloved University of Texas’ Moody College of Communication. Knowles seems to be taking his course very seriously.

Wearing a simple long sleeve black shirt and black framed glasses, with Carlsbad’s beautiful waterfront playing out behind him on the Zoom, Mathew Knowles talks about the course and the music industry in general with a measured passion.

He insisted on having a small enough class size (35 students will be allowed to sign up) that he could have some personal virtual interaction with the students. The professional development course is open to anyone who wants to sign up (and pay the $3,000 tuition fee — current UH students and alumni get a special $1,000 rate). The course begins on January 25 at 6 pm.

Knowles’ Guest List?

Knowles is already promising some major guests over the 15 weeks — and his list of contacts puts a plethora of interesting options in play. He will not sugarcoat his dismissal of the idea that overnight success in the music industry is a reality, however. Mathew Knowles knows how much work his daughters — and other truly successful artists — have put in.

“They think they can go from zero to a hero,” Knowles says of the out-of-touch dreamers the music industry often seems to attract. “This is not a microwave industry. I always say there is a price of admission to the music industry.

“It’s about knowledge.”

destiny’s child with mathew knowles
Mathew Knowles with Destiny’s Child.

To Knowles, it’s clear. Smarter artists with smarter teams around them are the ones who stick around. Every detail and branding move matters. Including ones that created some of the most iconic music images of recent times.

“You’ve heard so many people talk about how when they have a fan — women — and their hair’s flowing, ‘Oh like Beyonce,’ ” Knowles says. “Well, that wasn’t an accident. We had to work on it.”

And you thought Beyonce’s hair just happened. Professor Knowles knows better. Pull up a chair — and get some real music knowledge.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X