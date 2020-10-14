Byredo photo by Marcus Ohlsson
Fashion / Beauty

New Pop-Up Beauty Store Brings Coveted Scents and a New Makeup Line to Dallas — Byredo Moves Into NorthPark

A Texas First With Serious International Appeal

BY // 10.14.20
A new-to-Dallas beauty brand, Byredo has opened a pop-up store at NorthPark Center.

Founded in Stockholm in 2006 by Ben Gorham, Byredo began largely as a fragrance line. But now the total Byredo universe includes a full range of beauty products, leather goods and lifestyle objects ― all sharing Gorham’s aesthetic of quality wedded with design.

Gorham is a native of Sweden, born to an Indian mother and a Canadian father, and raised between three different continents and cultures. His international brand covers a lot of ground as well with stores in Stockholm, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Taiwan, Beijing and Shanghai. And now Dallas.

Following on the heels of the February opening of Byredo’s largest global flagship store in Los Angeles, NorthPark Center is the brand’s first pop-up beauty store. The first Byredo in Texas, the shop features fragrances, home goods, eyewear and Byredo’s newly launched makeup collection.

Founder Ben Gorham collaborated with make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench on the line.

“There are two important things that we want to celebrate here: This is our first store in Dallas and our first beauty store concept in the USA,” Gorham says. “Even with a pop-up space, there is a unique evolution of the Byredo universe that echoes our founding principles. We have used the best materials to create something visceral. I really want people to experience the many emotions of Byredo when they enter the store, and by contrast the purity of our products.”

Since Byredo’s inception, aluminum has played an important role in its store designs, and its use has evolved over time. At the new NorthPark Byredo, you’ll notice the iconic aluminum shelving and counters, as well as a galvanized aluminum floating wall, and mechanical crane — two features new to the brand.

Drawing a striking contrast to the use of metal, the interiors also incorporate neutral tones and softer shapes. The space features custom made Italian terrazzo, another feature commonly found in Byredo stores. Seating is a counter-balance as well, with handmade armchairs of European walnut, alongside seating made of handcast glass fiber.

Gorham began with an obsession to turn memories into scents.

Gorham began what he now calls “the Byredo universe” through his obsession to turn memories into scents. The personal and home scent collections are still the backbone of the brand. Scents such as Mohave Ghost and Gypsy Water are intentionally androgynous. Gypsy Water, for instance, is described as woody with notes of pine needle, sandalwood, intense amber and fresh citrus.

The NorthPark pop-up shop will also feature Byredo’s new makeup line which launched this month. Byredo’s new line was conceived by Gorham and cult-favorite makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, and it’s taken two years to bring it to market.

A sexy oyster shell compact design.

“I do not want to tell people how to wear cosmetics, but to inspire them,” Ffrench says, of the bold hued and playful collection. “For example, some of our first products are simply sticks of color ― colors that are universally beautiful and to be worn in whichever way you like. I wanted to create a sense of freedom in the way we approach using makeup but also in the way we communicate the products. Byredo can be anything ― that is what we are trying to establish.”

Byredo takes a full-face approach to makeup. Its line includes lipstick, lip balm, multipurpose color sticks, mascara, eyeliner and eyeshadow compacts.

Byredo’s first Texas beauty story concept opens at NorthPark this week. Photo by Hugo Yanguela.

With lipstick colors ranging from a flaming fuchsia called Semi-Formal to a Chinese red dubbed Divorce, and versatile color sticks in peacock blue, Kinda Blue and a golden olive tone called Kumato, the palette is intended to be emotional rather than strategic.

“One of the main reasons for working with Isayama, wasn’t that she was a makeup artist, it was that she was a true creative,” Gorham wrote in an Instagram post, announcing the makeup collaboration.

Byredo’s new NorthPark pop-up store is now open for in-store shopping as well as same day delivery and curbside pickup. There is no official word yet on how long Byredo anticipates sticking around Dallas or if the pop-up store could lead to something more permanent.

