Giant Pyramid Rises Near Globe Life Park, Promising Virtual Reality Thrills

PY1 Nights promises to take clubbing to a whole new level.

There’s a giant pyramid under construction near Globe Life Park in Arlington. It is a traveling multi-media experience that will pop-up for a limited engagement from December 31 to February 1.

The pyramid-shaped venue, rises 81-feet tall, and promises to provide unique experiences just in time to ring in the new year. This will be the first stop in the United States for PY1 ― an entertainment venue by Lune Rouge Entertainment, that originally launched in Montreal last summer.

PY1 incorporates augmented reality in novel ways. The venue is equipped with 32 three-chip DLP laser projectors, which are able to create a total immersion experience with a 744,000-lumen screen, giving a visual reality rarely seen.

This touring venue, which can fit up to 1,000 people at a time, will offer experiences including two special shows and one nightlife experience. Through the Echoes is the first custom multimedia production created for the pyramid. Stella – The Time Machine Journey is a new show intended for the entire family. And, after dark, PY1 will become PY1 Nights ― a nightlife haven like no other.

PY1 immersive venue fully assembled in Montreal Canada

Lune Rouge Entertainment brands the pyramid as a “custom-produced multimedia universe.” “Several customized special effects machines produce striking atmospheric effects, plunging the audience into the experience’s third dimension,” a release details.

Through the Echoes is a one-of-a-kind multimedia show that takes visitors on a technological and emotional odyssey through space and time, featuring lasers, 360 degree projections, kinetic stage elements, special effects and grandiose lightscapes.

Stella – The Time Machine Journey is a new participatory show that encourages kids and families to move and dance together in the biggest time machine ever built.

PY1 Nights will take over the venue on Saturday evenings and select special nights, transforming it into a gigantic dance floor, enhanced by projections and theatrical moments. More than 25 lasers will scan the audience, creating a “supernatural environment.” Party goers are invited to express their creativity by dressing the part.

Lighting effects, in combination with the projections and the kinetic multimedia elements, will expand and divide the space through the use of more than 500 state-of-the-art pieces of LED lighting equipment.

PY1 Nights’ first Arlington event is a special New Year’s Eve party.

General admission tickets to Stella are $23.50 while Through the Echoes tickets range from $34.30 to $48.60.