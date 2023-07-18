Just 50 Minutes Outside of Houston, Rancho Arreguin Is One of The Most Sought-After Venues in Texas

Rancho Arreguin has quickly become one of the most desired event venues in the state.

The perfect event venue is hard to find. It has to be the ideal mix of personality, character, and professionalism. Luckily for Texans, Rancho Arreguin – located in the rustic heartland of Livingston just 50 minutes from Houston – checks all those boxes and more. At Rancho Arreguin, families make memories that last a lifetime.

When it comes to Texas charm, you can’t find a venue more enchanting than Rancho Arreguin. Originally a private family ranch and weekend home, the owners decided to share the beauty of the property with others. The venue’s setting blends the natural beauty of its surroundings with modern amenities capable of producing events of all types and sizes.

This stunning 13-acre estate is now one of the most sought-after venues for weddings, quinceañeras, corporate events, and numerous other special occasions. Whether your guests are Texans themselves or traveling from across the country, they’ll get a taste of true Southern hospitality at Rancho Arreguin.

Because of its original family roots, the venue possesses a special intimacy and familial vibe that you just can’t find at many other venues. It’s like getting married in your own backyard, without having to manage all the headaches. Here to help execute the event of your dreams is Rancho Arreguin’s unparalleled staff, made up of some of the best event professionals in the industry that seamlessly help clients book the venue, coordinate caterers, and more.

And, regardless of your style, Rancho Arreguin has a setting to fit your vision. Outdoor chapels, expansive reception halls, barns, water features, greenery, and wildlife decorate the 13 acres. But, you don’t have to sacrifice modern amenities in exchange for a rustic experience. The venue has a full catering kitchen that ensures no guest leaves hungry.

Always going above and beyond, Rancho Arreguin offers a variety of different extra experiences that take your event to the next level. Clients can book a one-hour photo shoot with the property’s horses (either in Houston or in Livingston), and horses and carriages are available to bring on-site during your event to elevate the guest experience.

Looking to make it a true getaway? Stay on-site at Rancho Arreguin with two different amazing properties, each tastefully decorated to encapsulate the Texan Hill Country spirit. The Farmhouse Getaway offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a hot tub, a pool, and outdoor dining with a grilling station. The Nature Getaway has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a cozy kitchen, and scenic views of the farmland. With both properties, guests don’t need to worry about rushing home after the event or navigating traffic. Simply sneak away to one of the two intimate homes and enjoy relaxing among nature.

Rancho Arreguin is truly a one-of-a-kind event venue that creates unforgettable memories deep in the heart of Texas.