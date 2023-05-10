Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel’s Revamped Pool is The Place to Be This Summer

Whether you prefer to lounge in or outside the pool, the Zen Pool + Bar has the perfect spot for you.

There's no better place to relax, recharge and reunite this summer than the Zen Pool + Bar.

Dip your toe in the water as you enjoy seasonal flavors from the pool's restaurant and bar.

The Zen Pool + Bar offers a unique mix of views of both the Dallas skyline and the western sky.

It’s officially May, which means Dallas’ scorching hot summer temperatures are just around the corner. For those looking for the chicest place to cool off and take a dip, the new and fully redesigned third-floor pool deck at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel couldn’t be a more perfect escape. Consider this your open invitation for summer fun at the Zen Pool + Bar.

Whether you’re looking to relax and escape the concrete jungle or host a bold and buzzy event, the Zen Pool + Bar is calling your name. Located in the heart of bustling Legacy West, the hotel pool’s rooftop deck has it all.

Discover the unexpected as you slip into the cool and calm turquoise pool waters, flirt with both the sun and water while relaxing in one of the loungers on the pool’s edge, and take in the view (the deck offers unparalleled vistas of both the Dallas skyline and westward sunsets). You can also retire to one of the pool’s exclusive cabanas.

Open for reservations to both hotel guests and the public (you can purchase both a half-day or full-day pass via ResortPass.com), the poolside cabanas are the place to meet friends and family this summer. With space for six to eight people, everyone has space to spread out and relax.

Unwind and reconnect with your summertime squad as you enjoy customizable beverage and food packages. Refreshing cocktails and classic poolside bites bring a taste of local flavor and a dash of indulgence to your day. The hotel possesses a unique juxtaposition of “East Meets West” — including at its restaurant Whiskey Moon — and these distinctive Asian and Texan flavors are reflected in the pool’s menu.

Keep the good vibes going all weekend long, including live music by local DJs every Saturday and pop-up retail shopping and activations in partnership with local vendors/stores from Legacy West.

When it comes to hosting a swoon-worthy summertime soirée, the Zen Pool + Bar is the perfect venue. Book your next private event on the rooftop pool deck, which can accommodate up to 300 of your nearest and dearest. The west-facing terrace offers stunning views of vibrant sunsets and space to meet in style, you’ll soon even forget you’re in North Texas. Tasty bites and strong seasonal libations await your guests, courtesy of the Zen Pool + Bar’s creative culinary masters.

It’s summer with a twist at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel.