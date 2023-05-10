Stephen and Julie Chen, Alice and J.W. Lodge photo by Jacob Power
Ronny and Dorothy Cuenod photo by Jacob Power
Brenni Maxwell and Rick Smith photo by Jacob Power
Laura McNear, Nadine Boutros and Missy Glass
Carol Lee and Allen Lyons
Christina and Matt Altenau
David and Jade Shine with Lisa and John Santasiero
Debbie and Mark Gregg
Debbie Leder, Bruce Orr photo by Jacob Power
James and Nicole Lassiter photo by Jacob Power
Leslie Siller, Mary Fusillo, Deborah Laws, Cynthia Wolff photo by Jacob Power
Jayne Johnston and Fady Armanious
Ashley and Clark Beecher
Jim Martin & Denise Monteleone
Julia and Harvin Lawhon
Susan and Charlie Neuhaus
Maddi West, Molly Madd photo by Jacob Power
Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook
Julie Chen, Matthew White, Audrey White, Daniella Hernandez photo by Jacob Power
Lisa Sigloch, Michael Garfield photo by Jacob Power
Stacey and Al Lindseth
Matt and Erika Benz photo by Jacob Power
David Pluchinsky and MaryBeth Staine
Ryan and Blake Arnoult
Sheridan Plumb photo by Jacob Power
Silent auction winners of the puppy Susan and Giulio Cattozzo
Marcy Heschel, Debbie Gregg, Perla Guerra, Christina Boston, photo by Jacob Power
Stephen and Julie Chen, Ronny and Dorothy Cuenod, Alice and J.W. Lodge photo by Jacob Power
Cookies to go photo by Dave Rossman
Society / Featured Parties

Kentucky Derby Day Turns Into a Hot Houston Fundraiser With a Raffle Racing Wall, a Polo Match and More

Derby Fashions Still Prevail On a $335,000 Afternoon

BY // 05.10.23
Chairs Drs. Stephen Chen & Julie Longoria Chen, Alice & J.W. Lodge at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Honorees Ronny & Dorothy Cuenod at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brandi Maxwell, Rick Smith at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Laura McNear, Nadine Boutros, Missy Glass at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Carol Lee & Allen Lyons at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Matt & Christina Altenau at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
David & Jade Shine, Lisa & John Santasiero at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Debbie & Mark Gregg at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Debbie Leder, Bruce Orr at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
James & Nicole Lassiter at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Leslie Siller, Mary Fusillo, Deborah Laws, Cynthia Wolff at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jayne Johnston, Fady Armanious at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Clark & Ashley Beecher at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Jim Martin & Denise Monteleone at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Harvin & Julia Lawhon at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Susan & Charlie Neuhaus at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Maddi West, Molly Madd at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tom & Lesha Elsenbrook at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Dr. Julie Longoria Chen, Matthew & Audrey White, Daniella Hernandez at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lisa Sigloch, Michael Garfield at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Stacey & Al Lindseth at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Matt & Erika Benz at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
David Pluchinsky, Bo's Place executive director Mary Beth Staine at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Blake & Ryan Arnoult at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Sheridan Plumb at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Silent auction winners of the puppy, Susan & Giulio Cattozzo at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
March Heschel, Debbie Gregg, Perla Guerra, Christina Boston at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Drs. Stephen Chen & Julie Chen, Ronny & Dorothy Cuenod, Alice & J.W. Lodge at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cotton Culinary cookies to go at the Bo's Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
“If they would just move the Kentucky Derby to a cooler month,”proposed one guest wiping the beads of perspiration from her brow at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefit for Bo’s Place. For certain. Nevertheless, Saturday’s Run for the Roses found close to 400 supporters at the Houston Polo Club braving a steamy Houston afternoon in order to raise $335,000.

The heat and humidity failed to deter the fashionable throng of ladies that donned floral frocks and voluminous hats and the clutch of gents in linen jackets and the occasional Panama and fedora. While the Kentucky Derby is as much about fashion as it is about the thoroughbreds on the track, this Houston event also has a more thoughtful element.

Silent auction winners of the puppy Susan and Giulio Cattozzo
Silent auction winners of the puppy, Susan & Giulio Cattozzo at the Bo’s Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The mission of Bo’s Place in providing grief support for children, families and adults was brought home by honorees Dorothy and Ronny Cuenod, who shared their story of the loss of their son, and by Alice Lodge, one of the event chairs, who also spoke of the loss of a child. The parents spoke of the help, providing hope and healing, that Bo’s Place offered during their loss. The Cuenods were Champion of Hope honorees, recognized for their longtime support of the nonprofit that serves as advocate for the bereaved.

Joining Alice Lodge in chairing the event were her husband J.W. Lodge and Drs. Julie Longoria Chen and Stephen Chen.

It was quite the afternoon with members of the Houston Polo Club incidentally providing an exhibition polo match on the fields as backdrop to the party site while the Kentucky Derby race was broadcast on the big screens. Emcee Stephen Lewis kept the program moving while guests sipped from a selection of Madame Zero Champagne, mint juleps, wines and margaritas. Cotton Culinary provided the party food.

Sheridan Plumb photo by Jacob Power
Sheridan Plumb at the Bo’s Place Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby party at Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Afternoon activities included a silent auction, a raffle racing wall, a heads or tails game, a bourbon pull and mission market. IW Marks Jewelers provided a $1,000 gift card for the heads or tails winner and a $1,500 gift card to Christina Boston, the winner of the racing wall.

