Buy a Hand Towel, Fund a Face Mask

Reusable protective face masks made by Peacock Alley are $40 for a pack of four, and $80 for a pack of eight.

Peacock Alley's explicit version of the Wash Your Hands towel is $25. All proceeds go to funding their mask-making efforts.

Peacock Alley’s new Grange hand towel tells it like it is: “Wash Your F&#%! Hands.”

The local family-run luxury bedding manufacturer is reminding us to keep safe during the pandemic with plush embroidered hand towels embroidered with “Wash Your Hands.” (There’s also an explicit version for the more emphatic among us.) The towels are $25 each.

All proceeds from the towels go toward making protective masks for organizations in need while at the same time helping Peacock Alley’s own artisans make a living. So far, Peacock Alley has produced more than 2,000 masks for caseworkers at Community Partners of Dallas and Holy Angels, a home for those with special needs, among others. Masks have also been distributed to Baylor Medical Center.

Masks are made from 100 percent long staple cotton, much like Peacock Alley’s popular (and very pretty) Emma sheeting, and are completely washable. The reusable masks are $40 for a pack of four, $80 for a pack of eight.

The pivot from luxury linens to face masks was a no-brainer, says Peacock Alley’s Katherine Nicholson.

“We were very fortunate to have everything we needed to convert our manufacturing, and, in fact, we did so over the course of one weekend,” she says. “A large amount of the bedding we make is fashioned right here in Dallas, and done so by hand. This meant that we didn’t have to retool any machinery. We had fabric — in fact a workroom full of it.”

Nicholson says the company is working furiously every day to meet the demand for masks during the ongoing pandemic. “There are so many people who do not have a choice but to continue working as usual during this crisis,” such as caseworkers and first responders, she says. “So it’s been a privilege for all of us at Peacock Alley to play a small role in helping them.”