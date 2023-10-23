Ritz Carlton Dallas Uptown Exterior Sunset (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)
The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, one of only two Forbes 5-star hotels in Texas. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

A Deluxe King room at the newly renovated Ritz-Carlton. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The living area of a Deluxe Suite. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The bathroom of a Corner King room. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

A Deluxe Suite bathroom. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The reception area of the Ritz-Carlton Spa in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The whirlpool at the Ritz-Carlton Spa. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The Women's Relaxation Lounge in the spa. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The Men's Relaxation Lounge in the spa. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

A treatment room in the Ritz-Carlton Dallas spa. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The nail salon in the newly renovated Ritz-Carlton Dallas spa. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The iconic Rattlesnake Bar at the Ritz-Carlton in Uptown Dallas. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The patio at Fearing’s at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

Fearing's Sendero Room. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas Finally Debuts Its Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation With Thoughtful Texas Touches

Inside the Reimagined Uptown Icon

BY // 10.23.23
photography Ritz-Carlton, Dallas
The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, one of only two Forbes 5-star hotels in Texas. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

A Deluxe Suite bedroom. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

A Deluxe King room at the newly renovated Ritz-Carlton. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The living area of a Deluxe Suite. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The bathroom of a Corner King room. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

A Deluxe Suite bathroom. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The reception area of the Ritz-Carlton Spa in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The whirlpool at the Ritz-Carlton Spa. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The Women's Relaxation Lounge in the spa. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The Men's Relaxation Lounge in the spa. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

A treatment room in the Ritz-Carlton Dallas spa. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The nail salon in the newly renovated Ritz-Carlton Dallas spa. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The iconic Rattlesnake Bar at the Ritz-Carlton in Uptown Dallas. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The patio at Fearing’s at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

Fearing's Sendero Room. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

A quote from Horst Schulze, co-founder and former president of the Ritz Carlton Hotel Company, came to mind when checking in to experience the brand’s completed multi-million dollar renovation project at its Dallas property. “Loyalty is cemented not by extra points, gimmicks, or goodies,” Schulze said. “It is rather confirmed by fulfilling the customer’s expectations every time they make contact with us.”

In this case, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas customers needed a refreshed respite in Uptown, and corporate listened. Their response? A thoughtful facelift by Texas-based design firm Rottet Studio. The renovation included all 218 guest rooms and suites and touched on the lobby, public areas, and corridors too. Fancy the fantastic flowers upon entry? Don’t worry. All the exceptional elements of the past were preserved and are here to stay. Because if you don’t take a photo of the floral upon checking in, did you even check in at all?

A Deluxe King room at the newly renovated Ritz-Carlton. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The vibe of the upgraded interiors merges the Art Deco details of the property’s architectural bones with the rich history of the Texas cattle industry. Business travelers voiced their need for places to work on the road and Ritz-Carlton responded with the addition of a regal writing desk and chair in each room. There are also upgraded bathroom and vanity areas for guests to have an elegant experience from start to finish.

The reception area of the Ritz-Carlton Spa in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas also benefitted from a recent refresh. ForrestPerkins was tasked with transforming all 12,000 square feet into an opulent oasis that is an ode to the urban parks and glamorous gardens throughout Dallas. Two new treatment rooms, a spa dining lounge, and upgraded nail and hair salons anchor this upgrade in addition to making the men’s and women’s relaxation lounges slightly more sophisticated.

The patio at Fearing’s at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

At the request of loyal locals and tried and true travelers, Dining hasn’t changed too much. Fearing’s, The Rattlesnake Bar, and the Pool Bar continue to offer creative culinary and fun flavors that highlight the upscale eats that Dallasites have come to expect from this McKinney mainstay. And whatever you do, don’t forget to post up at 6 pm in the Lobby Lounge for the absolute best guacamole served by the hotel’s Guacamologist ™. #IYKYK

Fearing’s Sendero Room. (Photo by Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

In celebration of the completion of renovations, the property is offering a special “Destination Dallas” package complete with a deluxe room with city views, a welcome amenity, and 20 percent off spa services. The package also includes two tickets for the JFK Trolley Tour.

