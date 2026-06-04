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Diving Into Swimwear at The Posh Post Oak Hotel Pool — Christy Lynn Keeps It Bikini Chic

A Debut Swimwear Moment

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Photography Si Vo

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The finale of Christy Lynn's 2026 High Summer fashion presentation Including her new swimwear collection introduced poolside at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Si Vo)

The finale of Christy Lynn's 2026 High Summer fashion presentation Including her new swimwear collection introduced poolside at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Si Vo)

Zinat Ahmed, Christy Lynn Lee, Chelsea Collmer at the Post Oak Hotel where she presented the Christy Lee High Summer 2026 collection including her introductory swimwear line.  (Photo by Si Vo)

Zinat Ahmed, Christy Lynn Lee, Chelsea Collmer at the Post Oak Hotel where she presented the Christy Lee High Summer 2026 collection including her introductory swimwear line.  (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn's inaugural swimwear line in the High Summer 2026 collection was introduced poolside at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn's inaugural swimwear line in the High Summer 2026 collection was introduced poolside at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn's inaugural swimwear line in the High Summer 2026 collection was introduced poolside at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn's inaugural swimwear line in the High Summer 2026 collection was introduced poolside at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn High Summer 2026 fashions on display at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn High Summer 2026 fashions on display at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Kaftans are part of the Christy Lynn High Summer 2026 collection on display at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Si Vo)

Kaftans are part of the Christy Lynn High Summer 2026 collection on display at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Si Vo)

High style laser-cut tops and shorts from the Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer collection (Photo by Si Vo)

High style laser-cut tops and shorts from the Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer collection (Photo by Si Vo)

Nancy Bihlmaier, Natalie Steen, Nora Jarard at the Christy Lynn poolside fashion presentation at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Si Vo)

Nancy Bihlmaier, Natalie Steen, Nora Jarard at the Christy Lynn poolside fashion presentation at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer fashions on display at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer fashions on display at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

A sexy moment in the Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer fashion presentation poolside at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Si Vo)

A sexy moment in the Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer fashion presentation poolside at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Si Vo)

Bikinis and cover ups in the Christy Lynn poolside fashion presentation at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Bikinis and cover ups in the Christy Lynn poolside fashion presentation at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Bikinis and cover ups in the Christy Lynn poolside fashion presentation at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Bikinis and cover ups in the Christy Lynn poolside fashion presentation at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer fashions on display at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer fashions on display at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer fashions on display at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer fashions on display at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Terri Ho, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Christy Lynn poolside fashion presentation at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Si Vo)

Terri Ho, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Christy Lynn poolside fashion presentation at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Si Vo)

Emily Reaves, Chiara Casiraghi at the Christy Lynn poolside fashion presentation at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Si Vo)

Emily Reaves, Chiara Casiraghi at the Christy Lynn poolside fashion presentation at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer fashions on display at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer fashions on display at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer fashions on display at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Si Vo)

Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer fashions on display at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Si Vo)

When searching for the perfect setting to introduce her inaugural swimwear capsule, designer Christy Lynn Lee chose the sexy pool terrace at Tilman Fertitta’s posh five star Post Oak Hotel. Thus on this Houston breezy afternoon a clutch of terribly chic femmes gathered around the pool, champagne in hand, for the fashion presentation.

Think bikini-clad models with perfect figures gliding through the airy setting anchored by towering palms.

Christy Lynn – Poolside Fashion Show (Photo by Si Vo)
Zinat Ahmed, Christy Lynn Lee, Chelsea Collmer at the Post Oak Hotel where the Houston-based designer presented the Christy Lee High Summer 2026 collection including her introductory swimwear capsule collection.  (Photo by Si Vo)

The Houston based designer titled her Christy Lynn 2026 High Summer collection “Serein,” which she translates to “the calm after rain.”

The debut swimwear line features bathing suits and bikinis in elevated swim fabrics, cover-ups and kaftans and the brand’s signature hand-drawn floral prints. Beyond imagining sunning around the backyard pool, Lee had travel and white sand beaches in mind which inspired her sun-washed neutrals, airy linens and fluid organzas, many with delicate embroidery for the summer looks.

“The swim capsule felt like a very natural evolution of the brand as we’ve continued to grow alongside our customer, especially after opening our California store last year,” Lee tells PaperCity. “Our woman travels often and values pieces that move effortlessly with her from day to evening, from city to resort.

“For me, swim is less about a literal category and more about a lifestyle — rooted in travel, entertaining and ease. I grew up traveling with my family and those memories really shaped my perspective on resort dressing and escapism.”

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Christy Lynn – Poolside Fashion Show (Photo by Si Vo)
Bikinis and cover ups in the Christy Lynn poolside fashion presentation at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Si Vo)

The Post Oak Hotel turned out to be a stellar choice with the luxe property named to Travel + Leisure’s 2026 “T+L 500” list of the best hotels in the world. That reveal came on the heels of news that the hotel had earned a Gold Badge in the U.S. News & World Report’s list of 2026 Best Hotels, listing it as No. 15 in the United States., and No. 1 for both Texas and in Houston for the fourth year in a row. Add  the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide 2026 Five-Star rating to the hotel’s honors for the sixth consecutive year.

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