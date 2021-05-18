RiverPark Arlington will arrive in 2023
Culture / Travel

Arlington is Getting Its Own Golf-Centric Nature Hotel — RiverPark Arlington to Rise Along the Trinity River

State of Art Golf and Tennis Facilities Included

BY // 05.18.21
A new four-story, 87-room, nature-inspired “urban resort” dubbed RiverPark Arlington will rise along the banks of the Trinity River in north Arlington. Type Six Design & Development plans to break ground this fall on the project, which will be built where the Arlington Golf Center is now. Plans call for the resort to be finished in the spring of 2023.

Touting itself as the first nature boutique hotel of its kind, the 29-acre RiverPark Arlington is centered around bringing the outdoors and active living together. It will have its own golf driving range, which will be available to both overnight guests and everyone else. The  hotel will be owned and operated by Galante Hospitality Group, which is led by Mauricio Galante, who also owns the Arlington Golf Center that the resort will replace.

“The goal was to create a quick retreat — an active, sports-driven oasis in the middle of the city that serves as a respite in the middle of DFW.  We’re proud of what our team has accomplished and we’re even more excited to see this one-of-a-kind resort come to fruition in DFW,” James Lusty, Type Six Design and Development co-founder, says in a statement.

The RiverPark Arlington will be part of the Ascend Hotel Collection, which includes independent resorts, historic and boutique hotels. There are more than 315 Ascend Hotel Collection properties worldwide.

For golfers, the hotel’s design includes a state-of-the-art TopTracer driving range with TopGolf technology. This includes swing capture for more precise practicing and fun-orientated games. There will be climate controlled bays and private suites, and a miniature golf course,

When it opens in 2023, RiverPark Arlington also will be the first tennis center in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex outfitted with Playsight Smart Courts. The courts have multiple cameras for full HD recording, allowing for the tracking of player and ball movement, game drills, instant video replays and live streaming of practices and games.

The outdoor sporting features include an infinity-edge resort pool and sports recovery spa. The hotel will have a gastropub overlooking the driving range too.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the team at Type Six to bring the RiverPark Arlington from an idea to paper and now a reality,” Maurico Galante says in a statement. “Our close proximity to the Entertainment District and the DFW Airport gives the city’s guests and its residents an unrivaled experience that is perfectly suited for the Arlington experience.”

Get ready to tee it up, serve it up and just soak it up. Arlington’s getting a serious golf retreat.

