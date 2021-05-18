Land of Views — a Special Cocktail Hour Shows Off This Houston High-Rise’s Best Feature

Emily Kelley in one of the newly remodeled condos at The Parklane near Hermann Park.

Despite the number of high-rise condos going up across Houston, none can claim the same glorious views seen from The Parklane. In fact, the verdant panoramas of Hermann Park and the Hermann Park Golf Course completely captivated guests attending the high-rise’s recent cocktail reception featuring the beautifully furnished model units. Likewise, views to the adjacent Museum District and from another side of the building to the downtown skyline are equally dramatic.

When the 35-story tower was built in 1983, it was designed with grand bow windows to take advantage of the views and with all units boasting a minimum of one balcony and some having as many as three. Think fresh air and gardens in pots.

Thanks to the reimagining of the building by Houston-based Tema Development with Mirador Group doing the handy work, these condos with views enjoy the most au courant kitchen and baths and recessed LED lighting, 21st century additions that firmly place The Parklane among the ranks of Houston’s true luxury high-rises

“The main highlights are the kitchen and bathroom upgrades where we have elected to go with Eggersman cabinetry straight from Germany and with kitchen appliances from Bosch,” Tema vice president Nadim Zabaneh tells PaperCity. “Appliances in the penthouses are upgraded with Thermador products . . . There is wood flooring throughout the apartments with carpeting in the second bedroom with the option of upgrading.”

Visitors perused the model units decorated by Ladco, the sleek interiors and unit upgrades inspiring much positive feedback. On hand to discuss the interior design was Ladco president Phillip Ladin while Tommy Kanarellis, realtor associate with Compass’ Elevated Group, led interested guests through the purchase process.

Caterer/event planner extraordinaire Elizabeth Swift of Swift + Company oversaw that the tasty bites and champagne/drink service that guaranteed that this was a jolly evening.

PC Seen: Brooke and Greg Candelaria, Tharasa Byers, Miya Shay, Ben Konsh, Jessica Rossman, Jamie Alford, Casey Ebel, Julio Perozo, Liliana Molina, Sharon Walker, Mauricio Vallejo, Anna Dean, Astrid Van Dyke, Yolanda Buser, and Luis de las Cuvas.