01
15

Guests tour newly remodeled condos at The Parklane near Hermann Park.

02
15

Phillip Ladin, Nadim Zabaneh, Tommy Kanarellis, Jacqueline Elliott, Tharasa Byers tour newly remodeled apartments at The Parklane near Hermann Park on May 13, 2021.

03
15

Guests tour newly remodeled apartments at The Parklane near Hermann Park on May 13, 2021.

04
15

Julio Perozo, Karen Richani tour newly remodeled condos at The Parklane near Hermann Park.

05
15

Meredith Ueckert, Jamie Alford tour newly remodeled condosat The Parklane near Hermann Park.

06
15

Emily Kelley in one of the newly remodeled condos at The Parklane near Hermann Park.

07
15

Brooke & Greg Candelaria tour newly remodeled condos at The Parklane near Hermann Park.

08
15

Tiffany Edwards, Cheryl Baker tour newly remodeled condos at The Parklane near Hermann Park.

09
15

Guests tour newly remodeled condos, decorated by Ladco, at The Parklane near Hermann Park.

10
15

Liliana Molina, Mauricio Vallejo tour newly remodeled condos at The Parklane near Hermann Park.

11
15

Ben Konsh, Luis de las Cuvas tour newly remodeled condos at The Parklane near Hermann Park.

12
15

Caterer/event planner Elizabeth Swift at The Parklane near Hermann Park.

13
15

Sharon Walker, Yolanda Buster, Rhonnika Clifton tour newly remodeled condos at The Parklane near Hermann Park.

14
15

Trish Hooper, Romina St. Claire, Pamela Encinas tour newly remodeled condos at The Parklane near Hermann Park.

15
15

Gwendolyn Joseph, Trish Hooper tour newly remodeled condos at The Parklane near Hermann Park.

Society / The Seen

Land of Views — a Special Cocktail Hour Shows Off This Houston High-Rise’s Best Feature

Parklane's Power Traces Back to its Original Design

BY // 05.18.21
Despite the number of high-rise condos going up across Houston, none can claim the same glorious views seen from The Parklane. In fact, the verdant panoramas of Hermann Park and the Hermann Park Golf Course completely captivated guests attending the high-rise’s recent cocktail reception featuring the beautifully furnished model units. Likewise, views to the adjacent Museum District and from another side of the building to the downtown skyline are equally dramatic.

When the 35-story tower was built in 1983, it was designed with grand bow windows to take advantage of the views and with all units boasting a minimum of one balcony and some having as many as three. Think fresh air and gardens in pots.

Thanks to the reimagining of the building by Houston-based Tema Development with Mirador Group doing the handy work, these condos with views enjoy the most au courant kitchen and baths and recessed LED lighting, 21st century additions that firmly place The Parklane among the ranks of Houston’s true luxury high-rises

“The main highlights are the kitchen and bathroom upgrades where we have elected to go with Eggersman cabinetry straight from Germany and with kitchen appliances from Bosch,” Tema vice president Nadim Zabaneh tells PaperCity. “Appliances in the penthouses are upgraded with Thermador products . . . There is wood flooring throughout the apartments with carpeting in the second bedroom with the option of upgrading.”

Visitors perused the model units decorated by Ladco, the sleek interiors and unit upgrades inspiring much positive feedback. On hand to discuss the interior design was Ladco president Phillip Ladin while Tommy Kanarellis, realtor associate with Compass’ Elevated Group, led interested guests through the purchase process.

Caterer/event planner extraordinaire Elizabeth Swift of Swift + Company oversaw that the tasty bites and champagne/drink service that guaranteed that this was a jolly evening.

PC Seen: Brooke and Greg Candelaria, Tharasa Byers, Miya Shay, Ben Konsh, Jessica Rossman, Jamie Alford, Casey Ebel, Julio Perozo, Liliana Molina, Sharon Walker, Mauricio Vallejo, Anna Dean, Astrid Van Dyke, Yolanda Buser, and Luis de las Cuvas. 

