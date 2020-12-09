Galloping On — Houston Rodeo Moved to May Amid Mounting COVID Concerns, But It’s Still in Some Doubt

NCT 127's fanatical fans skew younger — and the RodeoHouston crowd was no different. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Midland proved to be more than worthy of the Houston Rodeo's opening night stage in 2020. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The sudden closure of the Houston Rodeo last March was the first real shockwave from the coronavirus pandemic felt in the Bayou City. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The 2020 Rodeo Houston parade was one of the few rodeo related events that took place before the COVID-19 shutdown.

Well Houstonians, we’re going to have to rethink our rodeo garb for 2021. Those primo heavy fur felt cowboy hats might need to be replaced with lightweight, breathable straw (sorry fashionistas) because the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo decided that the beloved two weeks of calf wrangling, bull riding and more is pivoting (one of those 2020 words we’ve grown to hate) from March to May.

“Originally scheduled for March 2 – 21, RodeoHouston competitions, concerts and entertainment, carnival and other attractions and activities are now scheduled for May 4 – 23, 2021, pending COVID-19 health status,” the release states.

However, the Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will still be held in March, as previously planned.

The release continues: “There are no guarantees in the current environment but moving the dates of the 2021 Rodeo out by two months provides a better opportunity to host the events. Additional details surrounding the 2021 Rodeo will be shared by early March, as well as the full health and safety guidelines.”

The pre-rodeo events such as the rodeo parade, the wildly popular championship barbecue contest and the iconic trail rides will be rescheduled as well.

You might recall that last March about halfway through its run, Rodeo Houston was abruptly completely canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which was beginning to spread across the country.

Fingers are crossed throughout the region that the ponies will ride as planned, that the grand parade will see Houston leaders on their horses and in the wagons and that the money raised for scholarships will keep rolling in.

Since the first bucking bronc was out of the gate in 1932, Rodeo Houston has raised more than $500 million for educating Texas youngsters.

Rodeo Houston previously announced that it still will give out more than $20 million for educational programs in 2021, despite the pandemic. While the $20,000 scholarships will remain essentially unaffected, educational program grants, graduate assistantships and Junior Show exhibitor funding will decrease.