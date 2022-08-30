Fort Worth Gets Its Own Rooftop Cinema — Outdoor Movies Are Heading to the Worthington Hotel’s Terrace Deck

Rooftop Cinema Club comes with your own lounge chair and personal headset.

Rooftop brings more than a movie, its a social experience. Pictured is their Miami location.

One of downtown Fort Worth’s swankest rooftops has something special in store. Rooftop Cinema Club is making the Worthington Renaissance roof its permanent North Texas roost. The outdoor movie theater specialists are repurposing The Worthington’s former sport court on a portion of the hotel’s outdoor mezzanine deck dubbed The Terrace to open the first Rooftop Cinema in North Texas.

The open-air cinema movie experience has been brought to venues and hotels in Houston (where it shows movies on the roof of a Whole Foods), Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego and London by Rooftop Cinema. The first Rooftop Cinema opened in London’s Shoreditch in 2011. Now, Fort Worth is getting in on the movie fun — with the films starting to show in October.

Rooftop Cinema Club aims to bring a cool mixture of movie watching, dining and nostalgia. All surrounded by breathtaking city views. Rooftop Cinema takes the beloved drive-in ambiance to new heights. The Worthington’s outdoor terrace seems to make for an ideal setting with its 360 degree views of downtown Fort Worth.

Fort Worth’s new Rooftop Cinema will be open seasonally.

“After our successful Drive-In and Summer Series in Dallas last year, we longed to find a permanent home for our flagship rooftop experience in North Texas,” Rooftop Cinema Club founder Gerry Cottle says in a statement. “I’m enthusiastic we have found the ideal rooftop in downtown Fort Worth and that locals and visitors will enjoy this cinematic experience. Whether for a fun night with friends and family or a date night.

“We are so proud to be part of this city which marks the entrance to the modern West, home to many film stars and one that has inspired countless stories depicted in film.”

Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth plans to showcase hand-picked classics, cult films and recent releases on its state-of-the-art LED screen. The al fresco experience works in time to socialize before the movie, with lawn games, Instagram-able skyline views and signature food and drink options along with the movies.

Movie-goers get to pre-select their deck chair choices and will be provided with personal, wireless headsets to enjoy the movie.

While Rooftop Cinema Club brings its own branded food offerings to the table, The Worthington Renaissance’s food and beverage team is creating some special movie treats of its own too. Expect traditional snacks, popcorn, soft drinks, beer and wine along with signature cocktails, savory handhelds and even desserts to nibble on.

The Worthington Hotel Fort Worth just celebrated its 40th year in 2021. One of downtown Fort Worth’s staple hotels has undergone multi-million renovations in recent years — and it’s currently home to one of Fort Worth’s classiest steakhouses — Toro Toro.

Tickets to Fort Worth’s new Rooftop Cinema will go on sale in early September as the movie schedule for October is revealed, along with the full food and drink menus. Opening night is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4.