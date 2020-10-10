Own a Ranch Home With World Class Resort Perks — Rough Creek is a Truly Unique Texas Wonderland

Enjoy the privacy of your own ranch with all the services and benefits of a luxury resort.

Purchase today and you could be relaxing at the ranch by the holidays.

Dream of living a resort lifestyle, where everything has been taken care of? Or do you long for fresh air and wide open spaces you can call your own? Why not have both?

Rough Creek Lodge & Resort just released its newest residential offering: The Ranch Estates. Located less than a two hour drive from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in the heart of Texas’ favorite outdoor adventure resort, The Ranch Estates offer the best of both worlds: all the amenities and service of a luxury resort with all the privacy and seclusion of your own private ranch.

The Ranch Estates are parcels of 25 to 65 acres that are maintained by the resort — a rare chance to own Texas ranch land without the headaches that usually come with it. You can purchase a Ranch Estate with a custom spec home already built, or if you prefer to put your own personal stamp on the design and finishings, you can also purchase the land and build a fully custom home with architect Jeff Garnett and the builder of your choice. The average price per acre is $25,000, and you have two full years to plan before you need to start building.

The first Ranch Estate spec home sold before the official public release, but a new move-in ready Ranch Estate just hit the market. Offered at $2.5 million, this expansive retreat enjoys a main house with more than 4,000 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms and four and a half baths plus a separate casita for hosting guests. A game room, complete with a billiards table, as well as multiple outdoor living spaces offer plenty of opportunities to unwind. There’s even a private sport court and the option to add a private pool.

Purchasing this move-in ready Ranch Estate will allow you to start making memories now and spend the holidays in your new country retreat this winter.

The best part? With Rough Creek being such an easy drive from Texas’ biggest cities, you can decide last minute to pack up the family and head to the ranch at almost any time. With high-speed Wi-Fi available in each home, working from your ranch or doing virtual school is easy.

Resort Living

Ownership here comes with perks. Purchase a Ranch Estate, and you and your family will enjoy access to the resort’s unrivaled array of family-friendly activities and amenities, including:

― A family pool complete with a lazy river and slide

― An adults-only pool, located next to the spa

― Five star dining from Chef Gerard Thompson

― Horseback riding

― First class hunting opportunities including exclusive owner-only privileges

― Zipline and rock climbing wall

― Complimentary access to the bass boats on Mallard Lake

― Access to the 12 lakes on property

― Sport court with tennis and basketball

― Fitness center with strength training equipment, including a Peloton

― 5+ miles of nature trails

― Rental Program, if you are interested in renting your home out when you are not using it

An Outdoor Wonderland

If hunting and fishing are your favorite leisure activities, you’ll be in good company at Rough Creek. Owners enjoy access to thousands of acres of prime hunting land, with guided hunting options available. There is also a full range of shooting facilities, including a state-of-the-art sporting clays course.

As if that’s not enough to keep you busy, the ranch is just a short drive from Squaw Valley Golf Course and Fossil Rim Wildlife Center ― both in Glen Rose.

Effortless Ownership

Looking for a truly effortless ownership experience? Rough Creek offers a make-ready service for its owners ― turning on the lights, getting the temperature just right, and even stocking the fridge for your arrival. Maintenance and repairs are only a phone call away. The resort has all the services you could possibly need, from private babysitters for the kids to cleaning staff, concierge services, and even horse care.

The Rough Creek staff pride themselves on their customer service and consistently receive five star reviews from their guests.

For a private tour, or to learn more about becoming an owner at Rough Creek Lodge & Resort, contact Denise Edmondson at 817.733.4869 or denise@liveroughcreek.com. More information on this rare Texas wonderland can be found at liveroughcreek.com.

Click through the photo gallery below for a closer look at the Ranch Estates at The Residences at Rough Creek Lodge: