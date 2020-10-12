Chef Yann Nury works in the Airstream trailer kitchen that is open to diners while he prepares their meals.
New York upscale caterer takes his Airstream food truck on the road, a luxurious twist on the food truck craze.
Chef Yann Nury converted the 1971 Airstream trailer into a sophisticated food truck.
Chef Yann Nury sets up the grill at the back of his converted Airstream trailer. (Photo by Mark Mann)
Chef Yann Nury works in the Airstream trailer kitchen that is open to diners while he prepares their meals.
01
05

Chef Yann Nury works in the Airstream trailer kitchen that is open to diners while he prepares their meals. (Photo by Mark Mann)

02
05

New York upscale caterer Yann Nury takes his Airstream food truck on the road, a luxurious twist on the food truck craze. (Photo by Mark Mann)

03
05

Chef Yann Nury converted the 1971 Airstream trailer into a sophisticated food truck. (Photo by Mark Mann)

04
05

Chef Yann Nury sets up the grill at the back of his converted Airstream trailer. (Photo by Mark Mann)

05
05

Golden Osetra caviar and sophisticated 'tater tots' are a favorite appetizer served by New York City based caterer Chef Yann Nury. (Photo by Jessica Salinger)

Chef Yann Nury works in the Airstream trailer kitchen that is open to diners while he prepares their meals.
New York upscale caterer takes his Airstream food truck on the road, a luxurious twist on the food truck craze.
Chef Yann Nury converted the 1971 Airstream trailer into a sophisticated food truck.
Chef Yann Nury sets up the grill at the back of his converted Airstream trailer. (Photo by Mark Mann)
Chef Yann Nury works in the Airstream trailer kitchen that is open to diners while he prepares their meals.
Foodie Events / Restaurants

New York’s Hottest Catering Chef to Take His Talents to Texas in National Airstream Tour

Yann Nury's Highbrow Food Will be Rolling Into Austin, Dallas and Houston

BY // 10.12.20
Chef Yann Nury works in the Airstream trailer kitchen that is open to diners while he prepares their meals. (Photo by Mark Mann)
New York upscale caterer Yann Nury takes his Airstream food truck on the road, a luxurious twist on the food truck craze. (Photo by Mark Mann)
Chef Yann Nury converted the 1971 Airstream trailer into a sophisticated food truck. (Photo by Mark Mann)
Chef Yann Nury sets up the grill at the back of his converted Airstream trailer. (Photo by Mark Mann)
Golden Osetra caviar and sophisticated 'tater tots' are a favorite appetizer served by New York City based caterer Chef Yann Nury. (Photo by Jessica Salinger)
1
5

Chef Yann Nury works in the Airstream trailer kitchen that is open to diners while he prepares their meals. (Photo by Mark Mann)

2
5

New York upscale caterer Yann Nury takes his Airstream food truck on the road, a luxurious twist on the food truck craze. (Photo by Mark Mann)

3
5

Chef Yann Nury converted the 1971 Airstream trailer into a sophisticated food truck. (Photo by Mark Mann)

4
5

Chef Yann Nury sets up the grill at the back of his converted Airstream trailer. (Photo by Mark Mann)

5
5

Golden Osetra caviar and sophisticated 'tater tots' are a favorite appetizer served by New York City based caterer Chef Yann Nury. (Photo by Jessica Salinger)

The country’s — if not the world’s — most exclusive (read that expensive) caterer is expanding his purview via an Airstream food truck, of all things, and Texas is on his road map. Come November, New York City’s hottest catering chef, Yann Nury, will travel across the Lone Star State, cooking up some of the most glamorous menus ever imagined.

The 1971 Airstream, tricked out in culinary splendor, will wend its way to Austin, Dallas and Houston as Nury works to shore-up his catering business that was headed decidedly south with the onset of COVID-19. The pandemic shutdown meant cancelation of the types of spectacular parties that he has catered for Dior, Tiffany & Co., Vogue and discerning private clients. The French chef counts luminaries such as Martha Stewart, John Legend, Karolina Kurkova and Oprah Winfrey among fans.

“It was a need to find a solution to get back to work, the need to do something different,” Nury tells PaperCity. “What we love is hosting parties and serving award winning food.”

After studying hospitality under Paul Bocuse in Lyon, France, and working in Daniel Boulud‘s catering business in New York, the young chef began pushing the boundaries of luxury catering with formation nine years ago of Yann Nury NYC.

In the spring, he partnered with Dom Perignon and  Moët Hennessy  to create his signature one-of-a-kind soirée-on-wheels. Since then, Nury and his team have spent a lot of time on the road taking their “curated culinary feasts” across the Hamptons, to Nantucket, Washington D.C., Providence, Rhode Island and SanFrancisco.

What is he delivering to clients? “Food that is surprising. Food that is not expected from a trailer. I like to highlight the high-low of it . . . duck au l’orange and hot dogs,” Nury says.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

Despite the hot dog mention, Nury’s ultimate food truck menus are heavy on the food chain’s most luxurious elements — caviar, truffles, foie gras, Wagyu beef and Iberico ham. So popular has the experiment proved that Nury is considering adding two more Airstream food trucks to his stable.

“I was very surprised,” he says of the concept’s success. “It truly gave people a reason to have a party. It’s been one event a day and a lot of driving.”

New York upscale caterer takes his Airstream food truck on the road, a luxurious twist on the food truck craze.
New York upscale caterer Yann Nury takes his Airstream food truck on the road, a luxurious twist on the food truck craze. (Photo by Mark Mann)

Menus and size of the events vary depending on COVID-19 restrictions in individual communities and client budgets, but typically Nury entertains groups of 8 to 12 with the kitchen open for diners’ entertainment.

“The kitchen is usually hidden,” he says. “The kitchen becomes the front page of the dinner. The table is close. Guests can walk up and talk with us and engage with us. It’s a far more open experience.”

Before the pandemic, the sky was the limit on Nury dinners with one extravagant meal reportedly costing $15,000 per person.

“I’ve flown chickens private,” Nury told the New York Post in 2018. “I had my Parisian driver go to Rimowa to buy suitcases, line them with Styrofoam, go to the supplier in Bresse, pick up 14 chickens, bring them to the airport and drop them into a jet. I can’t even tell you what that cost.”

As for his Lone Star trek next month, the chef says, “We’ve catered worldwide but the Texas crowd is by far the most fun. I love coming to Texas.”

In fact, Nury met his wife in Houston where she was a university student. He was visiting friends and taking in the modern and contemporary art scene. He references Rothko, The Menil Collection and Richmond Hall while noting, “It was so exciting for me to find this world of French art in the United States.”

The PaperCity Magazine

October Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s <em>Outcry</em> is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s Outcry is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
The Social Side of Kips Bay
The Social Side of Kips Bay
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
3775 Elmora Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3775 Elmora Street
West University Place, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3775 Elmora Street
215 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

215 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Joan Bynum
This property is listed by: Joan Bynum (713) 825-9750 Email Realtor
215 Birdsall Street
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X