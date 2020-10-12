New York’s Hottest Catering Chef to Take His Talents to Texas in National Airstream Tour

Chef Yann Nury sets up the grill at the back of his converted Airstream trailer. (Photo by Mark Mann)

Chef Yann Nury works in the Airstream trailer kitchen that is open to diners while he prepares their meals. (Photo by Mark Mann)

The country’s — if not the world’s — most exclusive (read that expensive) caterer is expanding his purview via an Airstream food truck, of all things, and Texas is on his road map. Come November, New York City’s hottest catering chef, Yann Nury, will travel across the Lone Star State, cooking up some of the most glamorous menus ever imagined.

The 1971 Airstream, tricked out in culinary splendor, will wend its way to Austin, Dallas and Houston as Nury works to shore-up his catering business that was headed decidedly south with the onset of COVID-19. The pandemic shutdown meant cancelation of the types of spectacular parties that he has catered for Dior, Tiffany & Co., Vogue and discerning private clients. The French chef counts luminaries such as Martha Stewart, John Legend, Karolina Kurkova and Oprah Winfrey among fans.

“It was a need to find a solution to get back to work, the need to do something different,” Nury tells PaperCity. “What we love is hosting parties and serving award winning food.”

After studying hospitality under Paul Bocuse in Lyon, France, and working in Daniel Boulud‘s catering business in New York, the young chef began pushing the boundaries of luxury catering with formation nine years ago of Yann Nury NYC.

In the spring, he partnered with Dom Perignon and Moët Hennessy to create his signature one-of-a-kind soirée-on-wheels. Since then, Nury and his team have spent a lot of time on the road taking their “curated culinary feasts” across the Hamptons, to Nantucket, Washington D.C., Providence, Rhode Island and SanFrancisco.

What is he delivering to clients? “Food that is surprising. Food that is not expected from a trailer. I like to highlight the high-low of it . . . duck au l’orange and hot dogs,” Nury says.

Despite the hot dog mention, Nury’s ultimate food truck menus are heavy on the food chain’s most luxurious elements — caviar, truffles, foie gras, Wagyu beef and Iberico ham. So popular has the experiment proved that Nury is considering adding two more Airstream food trucks to his stable.

“I was very surprised,” he says of the concept’s success. “It truly gave people a reason to have a party. It’s been one event a day and a lot of driving.”

Menus and size of the events vary depending on COVID-19 restrictions in individual communities and client budgets, but typically Nury entertains groups of 8 to 12 with the kitchen open for diners’ entertainment.

“The kitchen is usually hidden,” he says. “The kitchen becomes the front page of the dinner. The table is close. Guests can walk up and talk with us and engage with us. It’s a far more open experience.”

Before the pandemic, the sky was the limit on Nury dinners with one extravagant meal reportedly costing $15,000 per person.

“I’ve flown chickens private,” Nury told the New York Post in 2018. “I had my Parisian driver go to Rimowa to buy suitcases, line them with Styrofoam, go to the supplier in Bresse, pick up 14 chickens, bring them to the airport and drop them into a jet. I can’t even tell you what that cost.”

As for his Lone Star trek next month, the chef says, “We’ve catered worldwide but the Texas crowd is by far the most fun. I love coming to Texas.”

In fact, Nury met his wife in Houston where she was a university student. He was visiting friends and taking in the modern and contemporary art scene. He references Rothko, The Menil Collection and Richmond Hall while noting, “It was so exciting for me to find this world of French art in the United States.”