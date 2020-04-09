48 Hours in Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende — An Anniversary Weekend Filled With Shopping, Sipping, and Sightseeing

Editor’s Note: This travel story highlighting San Miguel de Allende is featured in PaperCity‘s April print issue. It was written before our current COVID-19 era. We hope it provides an escape, and perhaps something beautiful to look forward to when we can all travel again.

The scene feels straight out of the James Bond film Spectre. We’re making our way down darkened alleyways teeming with people — boys in 007-worthy tuxedos and girls in voluminous cotton gowns and lace sheaths in midnight blues and black — toward our destination: a historic bullfighting ring. Snippets of conversations in French, German, and Spanish float by, with the bits I can understand questioning what’s in store for us tonight. Most of us are wearing masks or obscuring our faces with flowery La Calavera Catrina skull makeup, adding an extra-sexy allure to our evening look.

Spectre proclaimed in its opening shot, “The Dead Are Alive.” In this case, they’re ready for some licentious fun.

I’m here for the anniversary party to end all anniversary parties: a two-day extravaganza marking the 10th year of Tequila Casa Dragones at its spiritual home in San Miguel de Allende. Globetrotting CEO and co-founder Bertha González Nieves — the world’s first female Maestra Tequilera — invited 350 friends from around the world to this romantic Spanish-Colonial city in the central highlands of Mexico. Artists, writers, chefs, designers, slender and somber dark-eyed models, and a handful of Schnabels (Cy, Olmo, and Stella) have joined the celebration of Texans.

“I love Texas,” González Nieves enthuses. “I love the people and the generosity of heart in the Texan culture. Plus, Texans are the best hosts.”

Cindy & Howard Rachofsky, Bertha González Nieves, guest, Harold Spook

In a crowd like this, my weekend romp soon turns into an insider’s experience of a city that has long been a magnet for expats, creative types, and anyone looking for an inspiring weekend getaway just a two-and-a-half-hour flight from DFW. I know I’ll be back soon.

Friday

I landed at the quaint Querétaro International Airport at noon — San Miguel doesn’t have its own, so you must fly into either Querétaro or Guanajuato International Airport near León. Both are about an hour’s drive away, but I grabbed a shuttle instead of a rental car, to soak in the small towns and miles of desert tumbleweeds along the way.

San Miguel de Allende, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a hilly, high-altitude city, and I wanted a hotel that was close to the action with oodles of charm. Casa Hoyos, a boutique hotel with only 16 guestrooms, fits the bill with its contemporary Art Deco style and location in the city center, within walking distance of must-see sites such as El Jardin and Parroquia of San Miguel Arcángel. Michelle Nussbaumer’s home in San Miguel (Photo by Douglas Friedman) After checking in, there’s just enough time to spruce up for an impromptu cocktail party thrown by Dallas design guru Michelle Nussbaumer, who keeps a home in San Miguel and makes frequent visits to entertain. Her hacienda is a string of buildings connected by patios and loggias. It was a 10-year labor of love, and the interiors and gardens are so incredibly chic that Architectural Digest ran a feature on it last year. The divine Nussbaumer, as glamorous as Anita Ekberg frolicking in a fountain and wearing one of her signature caftans, whispers in my ear: I need to make my way to some of her favorite stores, many of which can be found in a unique compound of restaurants and retail known as Dôce 18 Concept House. Then it’s off to Casa Dragones’ kickoff cocktail party on the rooftop of the Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, at the fringe of the city center. Like many boutique properties here, this is a small outpost for the luxury chain with only 67 rooms. The open-air terrace with sweeping views of the city is available to hotel guests or anyone in need of a cocktail. On hand this night are face painters to get us partygoers ready for a parade through the city. Terraza Grande with view of San Miguel (Courtesy of Rosewood Hotel in San Miguel de Allende) At dinner, I’m fortunate to be with some of the Dallas folks in town — Cindy and Howard Rachofsky, Brian Bolke and Faisal Halum, and Suzanne Droese — as well as some fabulous Angelenos, including the charming Andrew Rhoda and gorgeous Priyanka Khanna. We dine at The Garage Dos Casas, an event space with slightly Brutalist interiors, like what a Rick Owens restaurant might look like. Our sumptuous meal, cooked by Olivier Deboise, executive chef at One&Only Resorts, begins with crab in habañero mayonnaise and continues with creamy polenta with wild mushrooms, braised pork jowl in chile de arbol broth, and more. The tropical dessert with guava, soursop, yuzu, and nougatine makes a fine — and very late —finish with a sip of Casa Dragones tequila. Alas, I had intended to go to sleep early to make a full day of Saturday, but an after-party on the rooftop of Casa Hoyos is in full swing, and I can’t resist.