Fitness and Healthy Eating Dynamo Launches a New Houston Venture

Nicole Hoffman, Houston city leader for Carbon38, works her glutes during the Savor + Sweat workout at Buffalo Bayou Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Savor & Sweat founder Erin Stewart launches her exercise and eat well concept with a workout in Buffalo Bayou Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Fit and fabulous — that would be the clutch of ladies who stretched and bobbed recently on the grassy Brown Foundation Lawn at Buffalo Bayou Park. The occasion was launch of Houston’s latest entry into the arena of fitness and healthful eating — Savor + Sweat.

Founder Erin Stewart led the cadre of 50 well-placed Houstonians who joined the familiar fitness expert and natural foods chef in the introductory 45-minute workout. With the downtown skyline as backdrop and music blaring, Stewart led the group through three of her signature workout styles — HIIT mat, dance cardio and athletic barre.

For the occasion, Stewart partnered with Carbon38, which provided goodie bags for participants.

PaperCity readers might recall Stewart as a co-founder with Henry Richardson of DEFINE, where she held the posts of both chef and instructor from its launch in 2012. With the complications of COVID-19 and youngsters at home, Stewart took a break last year to focus on family and develop the next phase of her career.

“I created Savor + Sweat to offer both my fitness and cooking classes in an easy platform. As a mom of two young boys, I know getting to the gym or studio at a specific time isn’t always possible,” Stewart tells PaperCity. “Now you can workout or learn a healthy new recipe in the comfort of your home, at whatever time is more convenient for you.”

Savor + Sweat is a three-tiered subscription plan that offers virtual classes on demand with one or two live classes presented each week. Participants can sign up for on-demand and live cooking (savor) classes for $19.99 a month, on-demand and live movement (sweat) classes for $19.99, or get access to both savor and sweat for $29.99 a month. Classes vary in length from 10 minutes to one hour, participant’s choice.

Stewart’s culinary credits are impressive with training and working under “maverick nutritional theorist” Annemarie Colbin, founder of the Natural Gourmet Institute, as well as working the kitchen of New York’s famed raw food mecca Pure Food & Wine. For the past several years, she has led cooking workshops at DEFINE, Central Market, online and in private homes.

Each on-demand and livestream class comes with a PDF of the ingredients and recipe so that clients can purchase the ingredients and the follow along with Stewart online.