Valentine’s Day Treats to Give Your S.O. (Or Yourself) From Dallas Food Shops

This February, show your S.O. (or treat yo’ self) you care with Valentine’s Day treats from Dallas shops. From decadent chocolates to a 14-course dessert omakase, these are some of the cutest treat options this V-Day.

Kate Weiser NorthPark Pop-Up

Dallas favorite Kate Weiser Chocolate has transformed its NorthPark pop-up space into a love-themed wonderland. New Valentine’s Day treats include chocolate hearts, “lip smackers,” heart-shaped cookies, and more. Heart candy bars are coated in dark chocolate and filled with lemon zest marshmallow and milk chocolate bourbon ganache. Or you can grab a Bunches of Love Gift Basket — a flower and chocolate gift box collaboration with Bunches.

Make Your Life Sweeter is offering a special Valentine’s Date omakase until February 14. (Courtesy)

Make Your Life Sweeter

Yasmeen Tadia’s boutique sweets pop-up store is returning to Galleria Dallas this February through April 4. Currently, for $85 per person, you can impress your S.O. with a Valentine’s Date 14-course dessert omakase, available (along with a Galentine’s omakase) through February 14.

This Valentine’s Day, show your S.O. you care with a cactus heart chocolate sculpture. (Courtesy of CocoAndré)

Coco André Chocolatier

This Bishop Arts gem has the most adorable chocolate creations available for porch pickup this Valentine’s Day. From cactus heart sculptures to hearts you can smash (because they’re filled with sprinkles and truffles — but catharsis works too), there are plenty of ways to get into the V-Day spirit. The storefront is currently closed, so be sure to order online at cocoandre.com.

Bisous Bisous has the cutest heart-shaped macarons this Valentine’s Day. (Courtesy)

Bisous Bisous Patisserie

This Uptown macaron spot has the cutest heart-shaped macarons for Valentine’s Day. Available in-shop only, pick up a box of six, or go even bigger with Valentine Heart cakes, made with red velvet batter and cream cheese frosting.