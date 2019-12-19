Gleneagles Scotland
Gleneagles
Falconry School Gleneagles
Gleneagles
Gleneagles
The Birnam Brasserie’s Winter Garden
Gleneagles
Estate Suite Gleneagles
Gleneagles
Gleneagles
01
10

Gleneagles is a true retreat in Scotland.

02
10

Gleneagles allows you to get out into the true Scottish countryside.

03
10

Gleneagles is a resort with its own falconry school.

04
10

Gleneagles boasts picturesque golf courses.

05
10

Gleneagles will teach you how to shoot — and let you fire away.

06
10

Gleneagles even has its own winter garden.

07
10

Gleneagles can be a winter escape like few other.

08
10

An estate suite at Gleneagles will have you living in luxury.

09
10

Gleneagles is easier to get to than one might think.

10
10

Gleneagles knows this truth: Having a hawk on your arm is a new experience.

Gleneagles Scotland
Gleneagles
Falconry School Gleneagles
Gleneagles
Gleneagles
The Birnam Brasserie’s Winter Garden
Gleneagles
Estate Suite Gleneagles
Gleneagles
Gleneagles
Culture / Travel

Magical Scottish Retreat is a Favorite of Texans — Why Gleneagles’ Adult Playground is Such a Draw

More Than a Century of Tradition

BY // 12.19.19
Gleneagles is a true retreat in Scotland.
Gleneagles allows you to get out into the true Scottish countryside.
Gleneagles is a resort with its own falconry school.
Gleneagles boasts picturesque golf courses.
Gleneagles will teach you how to shoot — and let you fire away.
Gleneagles even has its own winter garden.
Gleneagles can be a winter escape like few other.
An estate suite at Gleneagles will have you living in luxury.
Gleneagles is easier to get to than one might think.
Gleneagles knows this truth: Having a hawk on your arm is a new experience.
1
10

Gleneagles is a true retreat in Scotland.

2
10

Gleneagles allows you to get out into the true Scottish countryside.

3
10

Gleneagles is a resort with its own falconry school.

4
10

Gleneagles boasts picturesque golf courses.

5
10

Gleneagles will teach you how to shoot — and let you fire away.

6
10

Gleneagles even has its own winter garden.

7
10

Gleneagles can be a winter escape like few other.

8
10

An estate suite at Gleneagles will have you living in luxury.

9
10

Gleneagles is easier to get to than one might think.

10
10

Gleneagles knows this truth: Having a hawk on your arm is a new experience.

Looking for festive holiday excursions, many people snag their passports and head across the pond this time of year. One popular spot for Texans is Scotland’s Gleneagles.

According to the hotel’s 2019 booking records, Texas is No. 2 in the United States following California as far as producing its most American visitors. After discovering all the activities and amenities offered at this adult playground, it’s easy to see why.

The five-star luxury hotel is spaciously stretched out on the 850-acre property. Neighboring the hotel on the estate grounds are three championship golf courses, a spa and all the Scottish outdoor adventures you could drum up in your brain.

This magical Scottish land nestled beneath the Ochil Hills sounds dreamy, but how hard is it to get there? Often times you hear about these blissful European escapes, but have to jump through hoops just to arrive. But this haven for country pursuits lies within an hour’s drive of the Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.

Gleneagles
Gleneagles allows you to get out into the true Scottish countryside.

For guests who wish to arrive by train (when in Europe, why wouldn’t you?), Gleneagles has its own station less than two minutes from the hotel, complete with complimentary transfers. The station is not privately owned, and is on the main London to Inverness line. You can travel by train directly from London Kings Cross to Gleneagles Station in just over five hours.

It is both luxurious and environmentally friendly. In fact, guests have been arriving in true European style since the Roaring Twenties by way of train. The Gleneagles station was first opened by the Scottish Central Railway in 1856 and renamed Gleneagles station in 1912.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December
  • Lewis Jewelers December

Less than a decade later, the hotel opened its doors. Fast forward more than 160 years, and the train station underwent a full-scale renovation in 2014 when the Ryder Cup was hosted at Gleneagles.

As if getting there wasn’t an experience in and of itself, sprinkles of magic descend upon arrival. The fall season saw the grand return of the renovated Strathearn restaurant, complete with new menus from executive chef Simon Attridge. The new designs evoke the fine dining experiences of the 1920s and 30s, transporting guests to past decades.

During dinner, live music serves as a backdrop. And the most anticipated, Instagram-worthy experience is the  table-side gueridon service with a bread, smoked salmon and roast meat trolley. Texas boasts its share of tableside guacamole, so we’re guessing this is Scotland’s version of a tableside atmospheric experience.

Gleneagles
Gleneagles boasts picturesque golf courses.

When pulling up to the estate, it’s how every Texan would imagine a Scottish countryside manor to present itself: lush green grass and palatial architecture. Similarly to how a Scottish person would feel juxtaposed, pulling into the Fort Worth Stockyards for the first time. Inside the walls of the actual hotel are more than 230 guest rooms and suites, fit for royalty. Although the bones and spirit of Gleneagles dates back almost a century, the modern upgrades leave guests lavishly pampered.

There are more than 20 outdoor activities to take part in, including falconry, archery, off-roading and even gundog lessons. An introductory gundog lesson involves the instructor teaching guests how to control a gundog in the field while hunting, and learning about the different canine breeds used for the sport.

And if outdoor pursuits aren’t really your cup of tea, the Gleneagles team literally has a cup of tea for you. One of the most popular offerings at the estate is an afternoon break for Scottish High Tea in the newly refurbished Glendevon Room.

 And for the holiday season, Gleneagles is bursting with yuletide cheer. From The Nutcracker ballet, performed by The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, followed by a Nutcracker-themed afternoon tea in the hotel’s historic ballroom, December brings a holiday bonanza. Following this inaugural holiday tradition, splashes of champagne, garland, fairy lights, real-life reindeer and a true winter wonderland blanket the property all through the month.

A Scottish Christmas could become a tradition.

Gleneagles Scotland
Gleneagles
Falconry School Gleneagles
Gleneagles
Gleneagles
The Birnam Brasserie’s Winter Garden
Gleneagles
Estate Suite Gleneagles
Gleneagles
Gleneagles
View More Vintage Masterpieces

Featured Properties

Swipe
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X