Dream Gifts Made Easy — Renowned Houston Jewelry Store’s Gift Guides Keep Your Budget in Mind

Sometimes shopping with a set budget is essential, but it can be frustrating. Too many jewelry stores make how much you’re spending confusing. Tenenbaum Jewelers does not believe in that.

This is a spot where some of the foremost jewelry experts in the industry will work with you to find something truly special for your loved one within your price parameters.

Curated selections of jewelry are arranged and clearly marked as under $1500 gifts, under $3000 gifts and under $5000 gifts. Simply go to Tenenbaum’s Holiday Gift Guide for a true upfront and honest experience. Categories such as men’s gifts and dream gifts allow you to narrow down your search for the perfect present even more.

With gifts to suit every style from modern to vintage and classic everyday diamond jewelry such as diamond studs and solitaire necklaces, Tenenbaum’s selection is beyond expansive. Choose from stylish gold hoop, loop and doorknocker earrings — or from a gorgeous selection of antique diamond and gemstone rings.

The gift you’ll be proud to give is out there. Chances are, you can find it at Tenenbaum.

The options are limitless at Houston’s famed jeweler — with the largest fine modern, vintage and designer jewelry showroom in the southern United States located right in the heart of the Bayou City at 4310 Westheimer Road.

For those looking for the perfect dream gift, there are special, one-of-a-kind pieces like a star sapphire ring, Columbian emerald ring, yellow and white diamond bracelet, rock crystal and diamond necklace and earrings. Or choose an original Cartier Trinity bracelet from the 1970s. The classic bangle style bracelet is crafted in tri-color 18K gold.

Tenenbaum has a wide range of rare and vintage designer jewelry from heritage brands. You can shop by designer and peruse unique finds from Tiffany, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, David Webb, Hermes, Seaman Schepps and more. Modern and vintage jewelry by Buccellati, includes beautiful pieces from the Buccellati Blossom Collection that are under $500.

Now, that’s shopping with a purpose.

Men’s gifts that will be coveted include classic and novelty sterling silver cufflinks and stud sets by Deakin & Francis, as well as tuxedo sets, decanters and money clips. Tenenbaum also has Wolf jewelry boxes, trays, watch rolls and watch winders starting at $49 ― items that will make any stocking special.

Who says you can’t pick up something truly extraordinary while staying within your holiday budget? A trip to Tenenbaum can make it happen.

Scroll through the photo gallery below this story, for more looks at these memorable gift options. For more information, go to TenenbaumJewelers.com or visit the showcase boutique at 4310 Westheimer Road.