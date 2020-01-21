8 Hot Ski Destinations With Next Level Perks — From Living the Igloo High Life to Heli-Skiing Adventures

Good powder is essential. But Little Nell knows good drinks are too.

A helicopter will take you to new ski heights in Snake River.

There's no retreat quite like a ski party retreat. Little Nell is a proven getaway.

Snaps of ski vacations are like Instagram catnip. S’mores, hot chocolate, toasty fireside sips of champagne. Texans dash off to ski villages, stuffing suitcases to the brim with ski accessories and winter attire. But which ski destinations are truly next level?

We’ve scouted out some of the most Instagrammable and memorable après-ski offerings. From the chance to drink mulled wine inside an igloo to riding shotgun in a snowcat to meeting real-life reindeer, it’s all in play.

Now you just have to book a ticket and hit the slopes. These are ski hotspots with special perks that you need to know:

Arc 1950

Saint-Maurice, France

Tucked away in the French Alps, this ski-in, ski-out resort is home to one of the most over-the-top holiday celebrations every year. For kids from age one to 100, all will delight when Santa arrives by zip wire and reindeer trot through the village. Children can even enjoy a reindeer-drawn sleigh.

During certain nights of the ski season, fireworks erupt from the sky with the French Alps in the backdrop. Texans abroad may venture outside their traditional dining options and opt for local French tartiflette made with local cheese and ham. The French also love their genepi, and it’s quite popular in the Alpine region of Europe.

This includes shots of herbal liqueur made with local fruits. The resort has also embraced the growth in popularity of artisan French bottled beers, made locally in the Savoie region.

The Little Nell

Aspen, Colorado

Colorado is close enough for Texans to jaunt off for a weekend getaway — and it’s also a great base for a longer stay. For those skiers not quite ready to come indoors, this Aspen hotspot offers an activity called Groom The Mountain. It involves riding shotgun in a snowcat for a two-lap tour of Little Nell run on Aspen Mountain. And then when it’s time to warm up, the luxury five-star resort’s après-ski bar Chair 9 has daily DJs, bottle service and even a dance floor.

Another popular post-ski ritual on the resort property is a private and cozy experience arranged by the wine director, involving a wine tasting in The Little Nell’s cellar. The hotel has more than 20,000 wines on-property and more than 50 sommeliers on staff.

Waldorf Astoria Park City

Park City, Utah

Waldorf Astoria Park City is debuting a brand new après-ski pastime this season called Frostoria. The winter wonderland invites you to Go Frost Yourself in an outdoor dining experience centered around igloo-like structures. These clear globes, located around the Utah resort’s back pool deck are decorated in a European feel with plush white faux-fur and chandeliers so guests may dine while soaking up the moonlight glow projected off the mountains.

Each Frostoriaglobe fits up to five adults, but these modern igloos are also kid-friendly. From hot mulled wine to foie gras pate, these snow dusted outings are foodie adventures.

The Waldorf Astoria Park City puts a new spin on the igloo.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

Avon, Colorado

Located in Avon, Colorado, the Ritx-Carlton’s Beaver Creek ski resort provides over-the-top and luxurious après-ski delights from the resort’s Fireside Bar, located at the base of the mountain, in close proximity to the ski lift. So skiers can warm up and refuel instantly, all while enjoying the mountain views.

You may graze the champagne and raw bar, or opt for sparkling cocktails and enjoy the roaring outside fire. The mixologists on-site have even concocted a make your own bloody Mary station.

Courmayeur Mont Blanc

Courmayeur, Italy

This Italian ski haven is situated on the Italian side of Mont Blanc and boasts charming scenery rooted in the region’s history. The resort even offers heliskiing and off-piste opportunities, for the more advanced skier. The center of the village is car-free, allowing visitors to frolic freely through town from restaurant to restaurant, in search of toasty treats to warm up after a ski session.

Some of the most popular après-ski offerings include alpine dishes, Val d-Aosta regional cuisine and local Mont Blanc wines.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

Whistler, Canada

This winter getaway boasts an intimate retreat in the heart of North America’s largest ski resort. This year, the Four Seasons Resort and Residence Whistler is serving up cheesy fondue from the resort’s retro patio camper. The warm cheesy concoctions are paired with freshly baked pretzel baguettes and other treats, along with the notoriously Instagrammable – and deliciously drinkable – Tipsy Snowman.

Necessary campfire favorites are available as well including cook your own s’mores and hot chocolate.

Snake River Sporting Club

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

This 800-acre resort is the perfect ski getaway for Texans seeking a rustic western ambiance. The resort pleases outdoor adventurers with more than just the slopes. With Snake River known for heli-skiing, cross-country and backcountry experiences, skiers work up a large appetite from their treks in the snow. Many of the resort’s restaurants and bars are affixed with perfect views of the slopes and crackling fires.

And after refueling and warming up, you can also enjoy dog sledding and ice skating, between jaunts up and down the mountain.

At Snake River, the skiing is intense.

Kulm Hotel St. Moritz

St. Moritz, Switzerland

Lake St. Moritz is one of the most popular ski destinations tucked away in the Swiss Alps. Beyond the resort holding a big place in history (the park of the hotel hosted the Winter Olympic Games opening ceremonies in 1928 and 1948), the culinary offerings are Peruvian-inspired. The Kulm’s Country Club has an alpine-style bar and sun terrace, complete with white fur blankets.

Onsite, the property also offers an array of foodie delights, with many local dishes and sips to warm up frosted skiers.