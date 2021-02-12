Dana Holgorsen Houston coach
Alton McCaskill Houston
Rusty Hardin, Chris Pezman Uh
Dana Holgorsen UH
Clayton Tune University of Houston
University of Houston Dana Holgorsen
University Houston football
01
07

University of Houston officials still believe Dana Holgorsen is the coach who will turn around the football program.

02
07

Alton McCaskill gives the University of Houston and Dana Holgorsen a top running back recruit.

03
07

Super lawyer Rustin Hardin and UH athletic director Chris Pezman (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
07

Dana Holgorsen's mission at the University of Houston is hardly an easy one.

05
07

Clayton Tune is running Dana Holgorsen's UH offense. (Courtesy UH).

06
07

Dana Holgorsen's UH rebuild is only in year two. (Courtesy UH Athletics)

07
07

University of Houston is trying to keep its pageantry going. (Courtesy UH Athletics)

Dana Holgorsen Houston coach
Alton McCaskill Houston
Rusty Hardin, Chris Pezman Uh
Dana Holgorsen UH
Clayton Tune University of Houston
University of Houston Dana Holgorsen
University Houston football
Culture / Sporting Life

The Christmas Meetings — How Dana Holgorsen Reevaluated UH Football and Set the Stage for Major Recruiting Wins

Houston's Coach and AD Chris Pezman Focused on a Better Future, Used Basketball Program as an Example

BY // 02.11.21
University of Houston officials still believe Dana Holgorsen is the coach who will turn around the football program.
Alton McCaskill gives the University of Houston and Dana Holgorsen a top running back recruit.
Super lawyer Rustin Hardin and UH athletic director Chris Pezman (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Dana Holgorsen's mission at the University of Houston is hardly an easy one.
Clayton Tune is running Dana Holgorsen's UH offense. (Courtesy UH).
Dana Holgorsen's UH rebuild is only in year two. (Courtesy UH Athletics)
University of Houston is trying to keep its pageantry going. (Courtesy UH Athletics)
1
7

University of Houston officials still believe Dana Holgorsen is the coach who will turn around the football program.

2
7

Alton McCaskill gives the University of Houston and Dana Holgorsen a top running back recruit.

3
7

Super lawyer Rustin Hardin and UH athletic director Chris Pezman (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
7

Dana Holgorsen's mission at the University of Houston is hardly an easy one.

5
7

Clayton Tune is running Dana Holgorsen's UH offense. (Courtesy UH).

6
7

Dana Holgorsen's UH rebuild is only in year two. (Courtesy UH Athletics)

7
7

University of Houston is trying to keep its pageantry going. (Courtesy UH Athletics)

They met in the days after Christmas when everything was quiet and many were taking a break. University of Houston athletic director Chris Pezman would come to football coach Dana Holgorsen’s house and the two men would break down the state of the program. Piece by piece.

“Dana and I talked several times over Christmas (break),” Pezman tells PaperCity. “After the (bowl) game. We met at his house and went over everything. From every aspect of the program. Where we were. Where we are. Where we’re going.

“We’re on track. I know it’s hard the way the season ended — it’s hard to accept that. But his vision is going to play out the way we want.”

Just weeks after those Christmas meetings, Holgorsen secured the commitment of one of the best high school running backs in America, Alton McCaskill. McCaskill spurned defending national champion Alabama, USC and Michigan to stay home and play for Holgorsen.

Having already convinced elite quarterback prospect Maddox Kopp to go with UH, Holgorsen was winning the type of recruiting battles that even casual fans notice. Both the coach and the AD know that matters, too.

Perception means plenty in the win-now world of college football. And some things move the needle more than others.

“You get high level recruits like the running back and the quarterback, it just affirms the vision that he had,” Pezman says of Holgorsen. “I know he’s more than capable and the staff is more than capable of delivering that. But I think it helps our shareholders know that it’s happening.

“It’s not just talk.”

Alton McCaskill Houston
Alton McCaskill gives the University of Houston and Dana Holgorsen a top running back recruit.

Holgorsen heads into his third season as Houston’s $20 Million Man with a 7-13 record. Taking over a program in serious distress, Holgorsen went 4-8 in his first season and 3-5 in a beyond bizarre 2020 coronavirus season.

“You ask Dana,” Pezman says. “You ask anybody in our program. No one’s satisfied with the last two seasons with football by any means. But with Dana, when we talked about this job he had a real vision for the type of recruiting he was going to do here.”

Pezman and the University of Houston administration now see that vision playing out as Holgorsen described. The coach is getting some top level high school talent and supplementing that with impact transfers who have multi years of eligibility left.

There is now light at the end of the tunnel left by the no buzz Major Applewhite years.

Lost Season?

Holgorsen’s frustration at how the oft interrupted 2020 season played out — or often didn’t play out — was palpable at times. UH could not even start its season until October 8 and then went nearly a month between games between mid November and mid December.

There are two star Uber drivers who are more dependable than this stop-start-stop-start season.

“With the impact of COVID, as dissatisfying as it was, you almost have to set it aside,” Pezman says of the 2020 season. “Every time we started to feel like we were getting in a rhythm, either us or somebody other than us — for reasons we couldn’t control — everything had to go on pause.

“Let’s say we started the year the way we wanted playing Rice and North Texas. Provided the outcomes were what we would have expected, maybe you’re looking up at the end of the year, where it’s still not where you want, but you can see the progress.

“You almost have to set (the season) aside from a normal evaluation and say OK.”

“We’re on track. I know it’s hard the way the season ended — it’s hard to accept that. But his vision is going to play out the way we want.” — Houston AD Chris Pezman on Dana Holgorsen

Pezman is a former captain of the University of Houston football team (1992) who played with Andre Ware. No one has to tell him how important a high profile football program can be for the university.

Take the publicity Houston’s Top 10 basketball program has brought the university and multiply it by 10. A nationally ranked college football program is just bigger, drawing in more people and attention.

Pezman sometimes uses what Kelvin Sampson has accomplished in his great resurrection of UH basketball as a shining example of what can be done in his talks with Holgorsen.

“I joke with him,” Pezman says. “And I’m halfway serious. Whatever that basketball team looks like that’s what we want our football team to look like. Just hard-nosed kids that just play relentlessly. It’s funny like that, with programs like that, how one program can lift another up.

“I think you’re going to see that.”

The athletic director is sure a football breakout beckons. One that will fit right in with and help complement Kelvin Sampson’s Final Four pushing basketball program. And even UH baseball’s drive to make the College World Series. Pezman is still all in on the coach he and Houston billionaire backer Tilman Fertitta lured from Power 5 West Virginia. Pezman believed before those Christmas meetings, but the sessions helped reinforce that conviction.

In those quiet days at the coach’s house, the AD saw a Dana Holgorsen who still holds a clear plan, a focused vision and a fire to get it done.

This is the second part in a series on University of Houston’s athletic program. Read part one, here.

The PaperCity Magazine

January Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
Trend Report — La Ligne Brings Timeless and Forever Chic Clothes to Highland Park Village
Trend Report — La Ligne Brings Timeless and Forever Chic Clothes to Highland Park Village
read full series
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min PC_Parallax_Button_TheParklane-min

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
2656 San Marcus
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2656 San Marcus
DALLAS, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2656 San Marcus
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X