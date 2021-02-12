Guiseppe Zanotti
Guiseppe Zanotti captures the functionality of a hiking boot in a most stylish ankle bootie in suede and plush shearling, perfecting for dining at Brasserie 19 during the Texas deep freeze.

02
06

Chloé captures the essence of a riding boot in this sophisticated suede and leather winter boot, just right for the Texas deep freeze.

03
06

Moncler's Ginette does double duty for both aprés ski and dodging the city ice during the Texas deep freeze.

04
06

Fendi's Rokoko Tall Leather-Sock boot combines stretchy knit with dreamy leather.

05
06

The old school design of Sorel's caribou fleece-trimmed lace-ups is always a winner in the keep-warm and don't-slip category.

06
06

British shoe designer Grenson has been hand-making durable footwear for more than 150 years.

Fashion / Style

Your Texas Winter Boots Buying Guide — Fighting the Icy Weather With Style

Give Winter a Fashionable Kick

BY // 02.11.21
Slippin’ and slidin’ — that would be the fate of those lacking the proper footwear for dealing with the icy conditions that appear to be in our lives well into next week throughout Texas. It’s time to get ready for the anticipated second Arctic blast.

Fashionistas living south of Interstate 10 are better equipped with wellies in defense of floods while those residing in parts further north probably have at least one pair of winter weather boots. Icy weather notwithstanding, we love snow skiing and these selections will carry you through not only a bitter Texas cold front but also across snowy Aspen streets.

Here are some winter boots worth lusting over:

Sock It to Me

Fendi takes a creative turn with its Rokoko Tall Leather-Sock boot featuring the FF logo-embossed sock-like knit trim. It’s a softie approach to the traditional snow boot with durable, waterproof, ice-griper soles.

We are not the only ones interested in this stylish boot. According to the Fendi website, 88 others were looking at this product at the same times as I was. Price: $1,380.

Personal Platform

Giuseppe Zanotti knows how to charm the ladies and he has captivated our imagination with this stunning platform boot inspired by hiking styles, but carrying enough fashion panache for lunch at Brasserie 19. The Alaska bootie is crafted from black suede and trimmed with plush shearling. Net-a-Porter: $1,195.

Friendly Traction

British shoe designer Grenson has been hand-making durable footwear for more than 150 years giving us good reason to chose this brand for navigating a wintry landscape. These ‘Doris’ Chelsea boots are fitted with elastic side panels and tabs at the cuffs for easy on and off.

The gripped rubber soles are sure to provide plenty of traction on slick sidewalks. Net-a-Porter: $510.

Sophisticated Lady

Not into the combat motif that defines much of boot wear today? We recommend this sophisticated look from Chloé. The Elya flat winter boot features fluffy lambskin shearling-trimmed cuffs that top the boot which is constructed in leather and suede.

The  sturdy rigid soles make them just right for après ski and sidewalk rambling. Chloé: $1,630.

No Slip Ups

Love, love, love these ‘Ginette’ boots from Moncler, a practical choice for snowy climes, icy streets and walks on the ranch. They’re stylish enough for both the slopes and city terrain. Made in Italy from durable rubber and quilted nylon, they have toggles to retain heat and lug soles that provide plenty of traction. Moncler: $495.

Waterproof and Warm

The old school design of Sorel’s caribou fleece-trimmed lace-ups guarantees classic warmth and comfort thanks to the waterproof nubuck leather uppers and vulcanised rubber platforms. Bonus is the washable felt lining and fleece cuffs added for extra warmth. On sale at Sorel: $127.50.

