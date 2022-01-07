This aerial view of Arlington’s Vandergriff Skate Park designed by New Line Skateparks, is a peek at what’s in store for Dickies Skate Plaza.
Culture / Sporting Life

New Skate Park to Help Transform Fort Worth's Fire Station Park — Major Plans Zoom Forward

A Haven For Skateboards, Dogs and More

01.07.22
After more than five years of dreaming, designing and fundraising, Near Southside, Inc., along with the City of Fort Worth and Fort Worth-based global workwear brand Dickies are about to reveal the long-awaited skate park addition to Fire Station Park.

The project is fully funded, and the soon-to-be built 15,000 square-foot skate plaza feature will be named the Dickies Skate Plaza, located at Fire Station Park and Community Center. It will feature a diverse range of obstacles for skateboarders of all skill levels.

The new skatepark officially will be announced next Wednesday, January 12. It is part of the overall masterplan for Fire Station Park.

Just before all eyes turn to Dickies Arena for the start of the Fort Worth Rodeo, a celebration has been planned to kickoff the construction phase of the Fire Station Park project. It will take place January 12 at 4 pm, at 1616 Hemphill ― with hot cocoa, fresh beignets, remarks from both city and project leaders, and a donor announcement from Dickies.

Full renderings for the design of Dickies Skate Plaza will be revealed at that time. The public is invited to attended.

The City of Fort Worth officially adopted the masterplan of improvements to Fire Station Park in 2019, when it allocated $400,000 towards phase one design and development. Community and corporate fundraising have continued since then.

Centrally located in the Near Southside’s historic Fairmount neighborhood, the new skate park will be a keystone attraction. It is set to be designed by Pacheco Koch and New Line Skateparks. Beyond the skate park, other amenities will include a market plaza, a community green, a dog park and a 5,000 square foot all-wheel “pump” track.

Parking for the kickoff event next Wednesday is available along Maddox Avenue, Lipscomb Street and Hemphill Street ― surrounding the Fire Station Community Center and Park.

Construction of Dickies Skate Plaza is slated to start early this year and is projected to be completed by October. Amateurs and serious skateboard enthusiasts alike will soon have a new dedicated place to shred in style.

