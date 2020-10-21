Fort Worth’s Own Version of Carmine’s — Robust New Italian Restaurant is Coming to Near Southside

Lobster mac and cheese, may or may not make the cut on the new menu.

It’s been a busy year for Trident Restaurant Group. The trio of Stefon Rishel, who serves as executive chef, and his two business partners, Kyle Bryson and Wallace Owens, formed Trident in 2017. Their first restaurant Wishbone & Flynt and its side-door speakeasy The Amber Room both debuted in January on Bryan Avenue in Fort Worth.

Now, Trident is planning a new Italian restaurant named TreMogli Cucina Italiana ― meaning “three wives.” It is a homage to the trio’s own wives. The new Fort Worth restaurant will be located in the same complex as Wishbone and Flynt, at 401 South Main in the Near Southside, and will fill a 7,500 square foot space.

“We are shooting for an April 2021 opening,” Kyle Bryson tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

Trident Group signs newest TreMogli lease yesterday.

Bryson describes TreMogli Cucina Italiana as a family-style restaurant, featuring scratch-made pasta dishes ― along the lines of Carmine’s in New York City and Las Vegas, or Bern’s Steakhouse in Tampa, with dark woods, red booths and velvet drapes. Picture a Rat Pack era vibe.

TreMogli will be one of the first places to serve Italian family style portions in North Texas. “An order of spaghetti will be around $40 to $50, designed to feed a family of four,” Bryson says.

“The niche we are missing in Fort Worth, is family-style Italian,” chef Stefon Rishel says. He describes the dramatic space as “dinner and a show” with an active, open kitchen. It will be a dimly lit space with plenty of intimacy.

“A place to break bread and dine with family and friends,” Rishel says.

Lobster mac and cheese, may or may not make the cut on the new menu.

Rishel describes his menu as “bold Jersey mobster red sauces” with traditional favorites like Cacio e Pepe, along with wood-fired shareable options such as giant Porterhouse steaks to feed the entire table.

Desserts will be an event ― featuring huge, over-the-top family-style decadence. Expect traditional tiramisu, giant semifreddo, as well as some desserts that will be more “directed toward Fort Worth.”

The new TreMogli Cucina Italiana space boasts a mezzanine level that will become an upstairs bar area, as well as the space to enjoy your dessert course. You won’t be able to order dessert at your dining table. Whatever gold stars Rishel, Bryson and Owens earned by naming the restaurant in honor of their wives vanished with the name they chose for the seductive upstairs bar ― L’Amonte ― the mistress. Good luck with that fellas.

Since opening Wishbone & Flynt and its next-door speakeasy The Amber Room, Trident Restaurant Group has been churning out new concepts at a rapid clip.

Cast & Hook along with its nearby speakeasy (Sugarman’s) is expected to open around March or April of next year at the base of the new Hotel Revel, which opened last summer on Fort Worth’s 8th Avenue. Both the seafood restaurant and speakeasy will have the added luxury of soaring 30-foot-high ceilings.

Roasted Half of Chicken with Chef Rishel’s blistered Swiss chard, mushroom risotto and crispy maitake mushrooms for his Wishbone & Flynt menu.

This trio opened their first ice house ― Berry Street Ice House — last summer in the former Americado and former The Moon space. Trident’s second, much larger format ice house will be Parker County Ice House, which is under construction near Willow Park in Aledo. Bryson says they just started turning dirt on that project which they are building from the ground up. The nearly 20,000 square foot indoor/outdoor venue is not expected to open until September of 2021.

For those playing along at home. . . yes, that’s six new offings from the restaurant group either currently operating or in the works. All within the space of a year. What coronavirus pandemic slowdown?

“It’s three guys working very, very hard,” Bryson says. “We had to beg for investment money in 2017, and now people see what we are doing, and they genuinely want to be a part of it.” He says they are taking advantage of a negative situation, and have been able to get rent at the right price, to make these new ventures possible.

When TreMogli Cucina Italiana opens next spring, it will serve lunch from 11 am to 2 pm and then close until dinner service begins at 5 pm.