With Deion Sanders Roaring and TCU Football Still Elite, Fort Worth Becomes a Center of the College Football Universe

One popular TCU hangout along Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth has special plans to turn itself into the ultimate purple paradise this football season. For the next three months, beginning this Saturday, September 2, BREWED is hosting what it calls a Purple Holiday. The space will be transformed in phases by co-owner Jana Clark, who also served as the interior decorator behind the unique ambiance of BREWED dating back to very beginning in 2012.

Now BREWED is transforming into Instagram-friendly venue, with the breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot completely morphing into a purple palace. Just the backdrop to make TCU fans and students squeal.

“This summer everything went pink for the Barbie movie,” BREWED co-owner Joey Turner tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “So we thought why not go purple for TCU football season, and celebrate everybody in Fort Worth? Our unofficial tagline is ‘Purple Reign’ after all.

“We are kicking off phase one on September 1. Then, starting in October, we will also open Thursday through Saturday nights.”

BREWED which used to be open from brewed coffee in the morning until brewed beer and cocktails in the evening took a step back in 2020 ― changing its model and hours and scraping dinner service altogether. Ever since then, the focus has been on marketing the space as a Southside events venue and catering to its breakfast and brunch clientele. But with Magnolia shifting once again to a nighttime draw, with the likes of La Onda stepping into Hotel Revel and the high-profile new Walloon’s restaurant both nearby, BREWED is about to kick the tires on evening hours once again.

“As of October 5, we’ll be open at night once more, extending our Purple Holiday pop-up,” Turner says. “We’ll have burgers and purple-themed fresh cocktails. And we’ve added purple string lights so all the trees look like they are literally raining purple. We just let Jana go wild decorating.”

Of course, you can watch TCU football games on the BREWED big screen too.

BREWED plans to transition away from its purple pop-up decor again after Thanksgiving. Buckle up for a big Christmas-themed pop-up to follow.

TCU Football Followup Mania

After TCU made it all the way to the national championship game last January, the excitement leading up to this season’s kickoff has become supersized. Fort Worth and its favorite reptilian underdogs had us believing anything is possible. Was it merely lightning in a bottle? Or will the Horned Frogs be a contender again this year, even moving forward without its once-in-a-generation quarterback Max Duggan?

Many can’t wait to see what this football season holds.

I mean, who could have ever predicted that “Neon” Deion Sanders would be staring at the Horned Frogs across the field at Amon G. Carter Stadium in the season opener? That’s right, TCU’s Saturday opener against the University of Colorado has taken on much more added national interest with the former Dallas Cowboys great and NFL Hall of Famer now the Buffaloes’ head coach. Deion’s Colorado debut is sure to add a lot of razzle-dazzle on the opposing sideline.

Still, it is TCU coach Sonny Dykes’ Horned Frogs that come into the game as the 17th ranked team in the nation and more than 20 point favorites against rebuilding Colorado.

Every gameday weekend, Fort Worth goes positively purple. So if you don’t have enough of that color shade in your closet, now’s the time to get you some.

Frog Alley sets up three hours before kickoff, welcoming fans to the stadium. The mix-and-mingle, see-and-be-seen staging area is filled with food trucks, a beer garden and a kids zone. This is where you can hear from the TCU Band and gather some team autographs before each big game.

This Saturday will be special for another reason. TCU’s season opener is being nationally televised, occupying Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff spot, which will shine the spotlight on Fort Worth and its hometown team. The pregame show broadcast will air from the lawn of the Dee J. Kelly Alumni & Visitors Center. That show goes live at 9 am, prior to kickoff at 11 am.