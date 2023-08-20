The Coupe – celebrates its soft opening beginning Friday, August 18th.
The Coupe brings a new bubble lounge to the Fort Worth bar scene.

The selection is bound to change, but this sparkling new concept is ready to meet you.

If you're ready for something new, how about a trip to this new sparkling wine lounge?

The Coupe is ready to pour by the glass or by the bottle, a curated selection of the world's best bubbly.

Restaurants / Bars

Fort Worth Gets a New Bubbles Lounge and One of the City’s Best Seafood Restaurants Makes a Dramatic Return

The Restaurant Buzz Is Real

BY // 08.20.23
The Coupe brings a new bubble lounge to the Fort Worth bar scene.

The selection is bound to change, but this sparkling new concept is ready to meet you.

If you're ready for something new, how about a trip to this new sparkling wine lounge?

The Coupe is ready to pour by the glass or by the bottle, a curated selection of the world's best bubbly.

One of Fort Worth’s most anticipated bubble lounges is finally ready to raise a glass. The Coupe sparkling wine lounge soft opened this weekend in South Main. It’s been nearly a year and a half since it was revealed The Coupe was coming to 314 S. Main Street, Suite 110, around the corner from The Bearded Lady. Now with new build construction on all sides of it (from retail to residential), The Coupe is finally serving its bubbles.

Coupe owners Scott Kimble and his wife Lauren Badgett met over sparkling wine and have been dreaming of opening their own cozy bubble bar for about seven years now. They plan to introduce Fort Worth to small production wineries all around the world. You can even bring along your own nibbles.

The menu is both accessible as well as aspirational with bottles ranging from around $30 for an Austrailian St. Kilda Brut Cuvee to $315 for a taste of Laurent Perrier Grand Siecle No. 25. The Coupe’s menu is broken down into French imports from the Champagne region to sparkling roses and other worldly sparkling wines.

The Coupe’s hours will run Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 pm to 10 pm, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 pm to 11 pm, Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm. So good ahead and fill a coupe glass.

La Onda Rises Again

A new bubbles haven is not the only Fort Worth restaurant news to note though. Chef Victor Villareal and his mixologist wife Misty opened a tiny seafood restaurant along Race Street in 2020 dubbed La Onda. It quickly garnered a lot of buzz and high praise for its inventive fresh catch menu including stunning ceviche and oysters, along with a rotating menu of specialties with a Latin flair.

Sadly, it closed in mid-April (the very same day I named it one of Fort Worth’s Best Restaurants).

At the time, Villareal told followers: “This is not goodbye though, just a short commercial break. . . stay tuned.” That left its devotees and North Texas foodies wondering where and when La Onda would come back to life. Now we know.

“You will find La Onda in the Hotel Revel,” Victor Villareal writes on Facebook. “Starting in mid-September you can enjoy our delicious ceviche and raw bar all the time.”

La Onda brings things like seafood campechana with scallops, bay scallops, and coho salmon in aji basil aguachile served on tostadas.
Located at the corner of 8th Avenue and Magnolia (1165 8th Avenue), the boutique Hotel Revel (known for its its blue finned exterior) will be shuttering its Sugarman’s speakeasy on the ground floor to make room for La Onda. Of course, a seafood-centric restaurant was part of the original plan for this interesting Fort Worth hotel.

Now La Onda’s comeback becomes part of its story.

