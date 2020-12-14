University of Houston Dana Holgorsen
SMU QB Shane Buechele
Clayton Tune University of Houston
Sonny & Kate Dykes (Photo by WJN Photo)
Marquez Stevenson University of Houston Dana Holgorsen
Dana Holgorsen UH
IMG_2680
01
07

Dana Holgorsen's UH rebuild is only in year two. (Courtesy UH Athletics)

02
07

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele could be one of the top quarterbacks sought in the NFL Draft. He is projected to be one of the Top 10 QBs selected by many scouts. (Photo by SMU Athletics)

03
07

Clayton Tune is running Dana Holgorsen's UH offense. (Courtesy UH).

04
07

Sonny & Kate Dykes (Photo by WJN Photo)

05
07

Marquez Stevenson gives the University of Houston a touchdown-making, big play threat.

06
07

Dana Holgorsen's mission at the University of Houston is hardly an easy one.

07
07

Renu Khator, Houston Rocket PJ Tucker, Tilman Fertitta, Houston Rocket Gary Clark, University of Houston football coach Dana Holgorsen, Rockets CEO Tad Brown at the San Luis Salute in Galveston (Shelby Hodge Photo)

University of Houston Dana Holgorsen
SMU QB Shane Buechele
Clayton Tune University of Houston
Sonny & Kate Dykes (Photo by WJN Photo)
Marquez Stevenson University of Houston Dana Holgorsen
Dana Holgorsen UH
IMG_2680
Culture / Sporting Life

Dana Holgorsen’s UH Team Earned Bowl Berth With Fight Shown Amid COVID Nightmares, SMU’s Shane Buechele Gets Potential NFL Showcase

Going Bowling (Times Two) in Frisco

BY // 12.13.20
Dana Holgorsen's UH rebuild is only in year two. (Courtesy UH Athletics)
SMU quarterback Shane Buechele could be one of the top quarterbacks sought in the NFL Draft. He is projected to be one of the Top 10 QBs selected by many scouts. (Photo by SMU Athletics)
Clayton Tune is running Dana Holgorsen's UH offense. (Courtesy UH).
Sonny & Kate Dykes (WJN Photo)
Marquez Stevenson gives the University of Houston a touchdown-making, big play threat.
Dana Holgorsen's mission at the University of Houston is hardly an easy one.
Renu Khator, Houston Rocket PJ Tucker, Tilman Fertitta, Houston Rocket Gary Clark, University of Houston football coach Dana Holgorsen, Rockets CEO Tad Brown at the San Luis Salute in Galveston (Shelby Hodge Photo)
1
7

Dana Holgorsen's UH rebuild is only in year two. (Courtesy UH Athletics)

2
7

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele could be one of the top quarterbacks sought in the NFL Draft. He is projected to be one of the Top 10 QBs selected by many scouts. (Photo by SMU Athletics)

3
7

Clayton Tune is running Dana Holgorsen's UH offense. (Courtesy UH).

4
7

Sonny & Kate Dykes (Photo by WJN Photo)

5
7

Marquez Stevenson gives the University of Houston a touchdown-making, big play threat.

6
7

Dana Holgorsen's mission at the University of Houston is hardly an easy one.

7
7

Renu Khator, Houston Rocket PJ Tucker, Tilman Fertitta, Houston Rocket Gary Clark, University of Houston football coach Dana Holgorsen, Rockets CEO Tad Brown at the San Luis Salute in Galveston (Shelby Hodge Photo)

Only in 2020 could a college football team rally from down 21 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game, heartbreakingly lose on the game’s final play to drop a game below .500 and then accept a bowl invitation less than 24 hours later.  That is the exact scenario for the University of Houston — and make no mistake, Dana Holgorsen’s team definitely deserves this New Mexico Bowl bid.

No team in college football may have experienced more coronavirus scheduling nightmares than UH. Eight of its scheduled games were impacted by COVID issues (only two of those came from coronavirus cases within the Cougars’ own program). Houston had its entire September schedule canceled, not opening the season until October 8. Then, it went 28 days without playing between a November 14 win over South Florida and Saturday’s 30-27 loss to Memphis.

It is difficult to say what this University of Houston team has gotten football wise out of this season of starts, stops, restarts and dashed hopes. But it is clear Holgorsen’s squad has developed the personality of fighters, something that was often lacking in Major Applewhite’s tenure.

Nothing about this UH football season has been pretty. But Holgorsen’s Coogs will battle you.

That makes this New Mexico Bowl berth a just reward — Houston’s 3-4 season record regardless. Few teams in college football deserve the extra time and dash of national exposure (this bowl will be shown on regular ESPN at 2:30 pm on Christmas Eve day) that a bowl game provides than UH.

Of course, this being 2020, this year’s New Mexico will be played in Texas due to the state of New Mexico’s COVID-19 restrictions. Another added bonus for UH fans is that tickets will be sold and spectators allowed at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium, the regular home of Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas franchise, for the game.

Holiday Gifting

Swipe
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 1

Houston will face a 4-4 Hawaii team that ran all over UNLV in its regular season finale.

And the Cougars will not be the only Lone Star State program playing its bowl game in Frisco. SMU will take its 7-3 record against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) in the Frisco Bowl this Saturday, December 19 at 3:30 pm.

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele could be one of the top quarterbacks sought in the NFL Draft. He is projected to be one of the Top 10 QBs selected by many scouts. (Photo by SMU Athletics)

SMU coach Sonny Dykes, whose team spent time in the Top 25 this season, is trying to guide the Mustangs to the program’s first bowl win since 2012. The Frisco Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN2. SMU quarterback Shane Buechele will be looking to put on a show in possibly his last game at the Dallas school.

Buechele is ranked among the Top 8 quarterback prospects eligible for the NFL Draft by scouts — and is expected to go in one of the early rounds. He still does have the option of staying in school and playing another season for Dykes, but that seems unlikely for a player who will turn 23 on January 8.

For now, it’s all about Frisco for both SMU and UH. Not many people dream of a trip to this ever-growing, suburban North Texas center, but there are advantages to staying in Texas in this erratic and often perplexing 2020 college football season.

Heck, Holgorsen can tell you — there are advantages to just being able to play period.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
203 La Jolla Cove
Westworh Park
FOR SALE

203 La Jolla Cove
Westworth Village, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Hollie Lancarte
This property is listed by: Hollie Lancarte (817) 229-3238 Email Realtor
203 La Jolla Cove
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
7001 Kenswick Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

7001 Kenswick Drive
Plano, TX

$583,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
7001 Kenswick Drive
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
Knox-Henderson
FOR SALE

2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
DALLAS, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
2656 San Marcus
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2656 San Marcus
DALLAS, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2656 San Marcus
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Fort Worth, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X