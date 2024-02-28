Culture / Entertainment

The Best St. Patrick’s Day 2024 Celebrations in Dallas

The Dallas Mavs Parade and Festival, Dining Specials, and 5K Fun Runs

BY // 02.28.24
HG Sply St Patricks Day Dallas

During Greenville's St. Patrick's Day Parade & Fest, HG Sply Co. will offer several drink specials. (Courtesy)

From the annual Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade to 5k runs and dining specials, these are the best St. Paddy’s Day celebrations in Dallas.

2024 Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

The annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival returns on Saturday, March 16. Thousands head to Greenville Avenue to attend this annual event that has been going on for 43 years. The parade starts at Blackwell Street and ends at SMU Boulevard at Central Expressway. Afterward, the official parade concert takes place at Energy Square.

Lower Greenville St Patricks Day
Lower Greenville’s St. Patrick’s Day party is the biggest in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Lower Greenville St. Patrick’s Block Party

From 9 am to 6 pm on March 16, Vanderbilt to Vickery Association will host a block party with beer tents, three music stages, and seven local participating bars and restaurants (Dodie’s, The Dubliner, Stan’s, Terilli’s, Halcyon, Christies, and Sister). Gate admission is $20 cash only.

St. Paddy’s Party at Truck Yard Dallas

Further south on Greenville Avenue on March 16, outdoor adult playground Truck Yard will have a St. Paddy’s party from 11 am to midnight. There’s a $15 cover charge to enter, and there will be Irish beer, tunes, and food.

Sundown at Granada

This Lower Greenville spot will also host a free event with live music starting at 10 am on March 16. The main stage will include About You, Chancy, Hive Mind Honey, and more, while the Sundown rooftop will have reggae music all day long.

Legacy Hall
Listen to Irish bands at Legacy Hall’s St. Patrick’s celebration. (Courtesy of Legacy Hall)

Legacy Hall

In Plano, Legacy Hall will host its St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 16 at 10 am. There will be green beer, giant beer pong, an airbrush tattoo artist, and live music.

McKinney St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Shamrock 5K Run

Presented by HOTWORX, start the day off right with a 5K run that kicks off at McKinney’s Towne Lake Park at 9 am on March 16. The race will end with green beer and festivities like costume contests, a photo booth, Irish music, and more will follow. Or, head to Historic Downtown McKinney for the St. Patrick’s Day Beer Walk.

Dallas Dining Specials

During the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Lower Greenville on March 16, HG Sply Co. will offer drink specials including Paddy’s Green Tea ($9) and I’m Not Irish, But My Iced Coffee Is ($11), featuring Paddy’s Irish Whiskey. Other festive specials are the Shamrock Smash ($11), Shamrock Smash Shots ($9), and Miller Lite ($5). These will also be available on March 17 — actual St. Paddy’s Day.

On March 17, UnaVida at West Village will feature a St. Patrick’s Day Brunch if you’re looking for a more chill way to celebrate the holiday. Specials include corn beef hash ($15) and a frozen Pattyrita ($13).

