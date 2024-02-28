Houston’s Hottest New Destination Is An Urban Village Along Buffalo Bayou

City Boots are designed for the modern cowgirl, city slicker and everyone in between.

Just in time for spring, there’s a new, 14-acre urban development that has all of Houston talking — Autry Park.

Located at the new gateway to Buffalo Bayou Park, the bespoke urban village is an integrated lifestyle district that has it all – visionary dining destinations from some of Houston’s most celebrated restaurateurs, specialty soft goods retailers from local merchants, premier services and wellness amenities, and multifamily luxury residential living by Hanover. Plus, the development is woven together by a charming central greenspace. Live, work, play, shop, and more, all in Houston’s backyard? Say less.

And now, the first-of-its-kind concept’s initial two soft goods retailers have opened, including Houston-based, family-owned specialty clothing boutique Piermarini and iconic, Texas-based brand City Boots, as well as three new restaurants.

Fashion meets food in Autry Park, making it the perfect destination for any type of celebration — from a girl’s day out to a date night with your beau.

New Retailers at Autry Park

When it comes to fashion, Autry Park has it all to keep you looking your best this season, especially with the addition of Piermarini and City Boots.

Owned by mother and son duo Tina and John Piermarini, Piermarini offers elevated apparel and accessories for both men and women with a focus on timeless, quality items from hard-to-find brands sourced from across the world. The new Autry Park shop features a completely different cache of apparel and accessories than the brand’s Rice Village location but remains consistent by offering a select size run, including exclusive styles not available anywhere else in the city.

Similarly, City Boots has rapidly exploded to become one of Texas’s most beloved, popular boot brands. Designed for the modern cowgirl, city slicker, and everyone in between, the brand is known for its limited edition Heart Boot and Lightning Boots, and a feminine and flattering design, made with premium materials.

New Restaurants

You need sustenance if you’re going to shop until you drop at Autry Park. Luckily for you, three restaurants also call the new destination home, including MF Lobster & Ceviche (which just opened this month), Annabelle Brasserie, and Auden.

Autry Park’s central green park space, surrounded by a grove of mature oak trees, benches, and lush landscaping, is also open to the public, making it the perfect place to BYOP (bring your own picnic). The ideal oasis to relax and enjoy the outdoors, the green space is a natural extension of nearby Buffalo Bayou Park, located just across Allen Parkway.

Other concepts opening soon at Autry Park include Sloan/Hall, DUO Spin & Pilates Studio, and CO MA Salon, as well as five new restaurant and bar concepts: Annam, Chris Kinjo’s second restaurant in the village; Lick Honest Ice Creams; Japanese-sushi concept Doko and Japanese specialty cocktail bar, Bar Doko, and Turner’s Cut from Ben Berg.

We have a feeling Autry Park will be Houston’s hottest destination all year long, no matter the temperature.