Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do In The Woodlands This Summer — 18 Cool Ways to Escape the Heat Indoors

From Creative Classes to Group Fun to Pampering Oases, Surviving the Heat Can Be a Chill Thrill

BY // 06.15.24
Summer in the greater Houston area can be a challenging time for many as everyone bakes in the heat, but fear not. The Woodlands can be something of a cool oasis. This pioneering master planned community boasts an array of indoor activities. You can stay cool, learn a skill, get entertained and enjoy new experiences. All indoors. These are the Best Things to Do In The Woodlands this summer:

Visit an Art Gallery

oiler-studio
Admire artworks or join a workshop at the creative hub, Oiler Studio. Image: Alex Montoya.

1.) Discover local talent and immerse yourself in the vibrant art scene at the Woodlands Art League. This gallery showcases diverse works from regional artists, offering everything from paintings to sculptures. It’s a perfect spot for art enthusiasts and those looking to explore something new this summer in the great indoors.

2.) For a more contemporary experience, visit Ardest Gallery. This space features modern art exhibits that rotate frequently, ensuring there’s always something new to see. The gallery often hosts events and artist talks, providing deeper insights into the artworks on display. Special workshops also beckon, including a ceramic heart glazing (June 22) and a watercolor workshop (June 29).

3.) Oiler Studio at City Place Plaza is not just an art gallery but also a creative hub, described by its owners as “kindergarten for grown-ups.” Visitors can see art in progress and participate in a wide range of classes, from candle making and hula dancing to flower arranging and photography. There are regular social nights on the weekend too.

Summer Kids Fun

Check out the selection of summer reads at the George & Cynthia Woods Mitchell Library. Image: Elements5 Digital.

4.) The Woodlands Children’s Museum in Panther Creek offers interactive exhibits, summer workshops, and hands-on activities that will keep kids entertained for hours. From science experiments to art projects, there’s something to capture every child’s imagination.

5.) The summer is an excellent time to catch up on some reading. Escape the heat with a good book from one of The Woodlands’ excellent libraries. The George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Library is home to a vast collection of books and a used bookstore. The library hosts summer reading programs and free educational programs for kids of all ages.

6.) Head to The Little Gym for some high energy, indoor activities that the little ones will love. There’s everything from gymnastics classes to dance lessons, and even parent-child play sessions.

Do Something Creative

Create your own masterpiece at Potteryland Studios. Image: Potteryland.

7. ) Unleash your creativity with pottery classes at Potteryland Studio. Suitable for all skill levels, these classes teach you how to shape, paint and glaze your own pottery pieces. And you can take home your very own creation.

8.) Join a class at Painting with a Twist for a social painting experience. Guided by professional artists, you can create your own masterpiece in a relaxed atmosphere, with options to include wine or snacks at each session.

9.) Unleash your inner baker with cake decorating classes at Over the Top Cake Supplies. This summer, workshops include cookie decorating classes, the basics of cake pops and an enchanted forest cake masterclass. Learn techniques for creating beautiful and delicious cakes, from basic icing to advanced sugar art.

Great Group Options For Summer In The Woodlands

Immersive Gamebox in The Woodlands Mall is fun place to hide from the heat. Image: Immersive Gamebox.

10.) You’re not alone if you are struggling to cope with the Texas summer heat, so why not gather the group together and do something new? At Woodlands Axe, you can try  axe throwing. This is a safe, indoor environment with expert instructors on hand to give advice on technique. You can also enjoy beers, wine, hotdogs and snacks as you compete.

11.) Challenge your group’s problem-solving skills with an escape room adventure at Escape The Room in The Woodlands Mall. Work together to solve puzzles and uncover clues to escape within a set time limit.

12.) Also at The Woodlands Mall, check out Immersive Gamebox. This new gaming experience uses motion tracking, touch screens and surround sound to create an immersive environment for multiplayer games, including Angry Birds and Tetris.

13.) While you’re at the mall, don’t forget to pick up some peaches from The Peach Truck. These farmers will be selling their famous peaches fresh from the orchard until August 20.

14.) For an adrenaline rush, try indoor skydiving at iFLY. Experience the exhilarating sensation of freefall in a vertical wind tunnel. It’s one for the bucket list, and safe and suitable for all ages. Summer in The Woodlands was never more high flying.

Indulge in Some Self Care

The reception area at Seychelles is a comfortable spot as guests get ready for treatments.
Book a treatment a Seychelles Med and Laser Spa, a calming peaceful retreat in The Woodlands.

15.) Booking a day of relaxation at one of The Woodlands’ luxurious spas is almost always a good idea. Enjoy massages, facials and more pampering treatments designed to rejuvenate your body and mind. Look out for packages at the Spa at the Waterway or Seychelles Med and Laser Spa.

16.) Enhance your self-care routine or investigate a new career path by taking a beauty course at The Facial Society. Learn professional skincare techniques and tips to maintain a healthy, glowing complexion. Facial Society offers a range of courses for brows, makeup and facials, from beginner to advanced. Or you can book a great value beauty treatment with a student artist.

Catch a Movie

Reel Luxury Cinemas Seating
At Reel Luxury Cinemas, there are five screens to choose from and comfortable recliners to relax and enjoy the latest blockbusters.

17.) Go out for dinner and a movie at The Reel Luxury Cinema movie theater on Market Street. Watch the latest blockbusters in the comfort of a luxurious recliner, while ordering a gourmet snack or two to your seat with the press of a button.

18.) Cap off your movie night with a refreshing frozen yogurt from Sweet Frozen Bar on Hughes Landing. Choose from a variety of flavors of ice cream or fro-yo with an impressive selection of toppings to create the perfect treat. You could even take the air-conditioned Woodlands Town Center Trolley there from Market Street.

