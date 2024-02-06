The Woodlands’ Own Ardest Gallery Hosts Special Events For Black History Month — Celebrating the Joy of Diversity

The exhibit will be at Ardest Gallery, celebrating Black History Month in February.

Bella's Belles by Luna will be part of the show opening in support of Black History month at Ardest Gallery.

Joyful Movement by Lauren Luna can be seen at Ardest Gallery in The Woodlands.

Sophie's Sunshine, by Luna, will be at the February showing at Ardest Gallery.

The Woodlands’ own Ardest Gallery is rolling out a slate of events in February celebrating Black History Month. Ardest Gallery is featuring talented local artists throughout this month.

First, Houston artist Lauren Luna will present her solo show titled “Little Black Girl Joy” during an opening reception this Saturday, February 10 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Ardest Gallery. Luna’s show will remain on display through March 2 and works also will be shown in an online gallery.

“As an artist, I believe that representation matters,” Luna tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It is important for individuals to see themselves reflected in the world around them, including art. That is why I am passionate about painting little black girls.

“Through my work, I aim to celebrate the beauty and joy that these young girls embody.”

Ardest Gallery director and owner Julie Verville is committed to showcasing a diverse selection of works in her space in The Woodlands.

“Ardest Gallery is proud to contribute to the important conversation surrounding inclusion,” Verville says. “Luna’s work captures the essence of the young girls she chose to depict, conveying deep emotions that these young girls are experiencing.”

For Luna, it’s all about those little girls in many ways.

“By painting little black girls, I hope to inspire others to see the beauty and value in all individuals, regardless of race or ethnicity,” she says. “Through my work, I want to encourage young black girls to see themselves as beautiful and worthy. And to embrace their unique identities.”

In addition to the oil paintings highlighted in the “Little Black Girl Joy” exhibition, Ardest Gallery is also carrying signed copies of Luna’s new children’s book “Maya’s Masterpiece,” an enchanting story encouraging kids to embrace their own creativity.

Ardest Gallery will host a second art event celebrating Black History Month on Saturday, February 24, showcasing works and designs from local photographer and fashion brand owner Jamar Carrington. “Jamar strives to create a narrative about what he’s captured, turning something simple into something beautiful,” Verville notes.

Throughout the day on February 24, Carrington’s available works will be on display in a pop-up style event. The artist also will do a Q&A sesssion.

Ardest Gallery is located at 25200 Grogan’s Park Drive in The Woodlands.