Susurros del Corazón, an Auberge Resorts Collection, Provided the Most Luxurious Family Vacation We’ve Been on Yet

A few years ago, I posted a picture of my daughter in a sled with my groceries during a ski vacation. I thought it was a sly humblebrag—look at me, I’m in Colorado…yet also adulting—but a very good friend commented, “If you’re buying Cascade, you’re not on vacation.” Those words have stuck with me, and when I read about the newest offering from Auberge Resorts Collection, Susurros del Corazón in Punta Mita, Mexico, I yearned to have a truly relaxed vacation where I could spend quality time with my husband and three children…but did not have to wash any dishes.

“Susurros del Corazón” means “whispers of the heart” in Spanish, but my son was not whispering when he first saw the glorious beachfront. Instead, he shouted, “THIS IS INSANE!” And then he dove into shimmering, aqua waves.

His brother agreed, “Lit.”

My tween girl pulled out her flip phone and took 27 pictures of the sunset, then tried to send them to her friends.

Over the course of five, sun-drenched days, I discovered that it is possible to travel with your children and relax. I savored the sense that all the years of carting toddlers and work projects around the world with snacks, sippy cups, and yes, Cascade, had been worth the ride.

Location, Location, Location

Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection is a vibrant oceanfront enclave nestled between jungled cliffs on a breathtaking stretch of beach overlooking the Bahía de Banderas in Punta de Mita on Mexico’s Pacific Coast. The resort features 59 studios, casitas, and suites with ocean views and 30 two-to-five-bedroom villas. Oceanfront residences, including sprawling haciendas with a daily private chef, are also available. Susurros del Corazón is centered around three infinity-edge pools cascading down to a spectacular beach on Bahía de Banderas. The resort’s private beach spans 1,850 linear feet of pristine sand, perfect for surfing, swimming, and paddle boarding.

A Dallas-Based Design

The property’s design is by Dallas designer Paul Duesing. Natural materials are paired perfectly with pops of color and eye-catching artworks, which amplify nature and bring in the playful spirit of the region. The result is a sense of relaxed luxury and escapism that elevates the bohemian ethos. Abundant sunlight, natural wood furniture, and artisanal textiles capture the raw simplicity of the location and spotlight Mexico’s rich craft culture.

Every one of the resort’s accommodations offers an expansive private terrace. Designed by Glazier Le Architects (also behind the Chileno Bay Resort in Cabo San Lucas), open-plan layouts in rooms, suites, and villas feature floor-to-ceiling sliding doors opening to ocean and garden views or large private terraces, many with plunge pools, that are cooled by the breezes rolling off the bay.

Family-Friendly Activities at Susurros del Corazón

My family signed up for a wide variety of inspired activities while at the resort. From a “Playa Drums” class right on the beach, to seaside yoga, a family sunset painting class, a “Mocktails Mixology” class, and learning how to roast our own elote (Mexican street corn). I will treasure the memories of laughing at my own awful sense of rhythm, seeing my sons’ glee at lighting rosemary sprigs on fire to add to their mocktails, and the five, handmade paintings we brought home in our suitcases.

Dining at Susurros del Corazón

I have had some of the best meals of my life in Auberge Collection restaurants, so when we sat down for our first meal at Susurros del Corazón, a weekly event called “Savor the Sunset Beach Dinner,” I was hopeful. The dinner (in addition to a live jazz band, a “lit” sunset, and tables and chairs set right in the sand) exceeded all expectations. It was a ten-course, Mexican-inspired omokase menu, featuring local seafood and produce and even an all-vegetarian “sushi” meal for my vegetarian daughter. The dishes were fresh, complex, and artfully composed.

Susurros del Corazón’s culinary programming is a celebration of local ingredients and flavors. La Boquita is an open-air venue featuring Mexican favorites and the best guacamole I have ever tasted. La Piscina poolside dining serves bright and fresh flavors. A mercado called Don Surf is stocked with coffee, pastries, tortas, local beers, and pantry staples. But the star of the show is Casamilpa, the oceanfront playground of Chef Tonah Cuevas, featuring items like ‘Ceviche’ Fabiana de Frutos Del Mar (a warm seafood broth with shrimp, octopus, and scallops), a tribute to local street cuisine, and Carne Altos, a beef stew inspired by the chef’s mother, who is from Guadalajara, where “the carne en su jugo” originates.

Raicilla, an agave spirit considered the Mexican ranchero version of moonshine, is a resort specialty. Raicilla creation is a rare yet centuries-old practice that is become notable for its treasured spirit and clean characteristics. Guests Susurros del Corazón can join a masterclass with La Reina, a female raicilla maker, and enjoy curated dinners that feature the spirit.

The Heart of the Matter

My family felt not only welcomed but treasured by the resort staff (particularly Marshal, Rodrigo, and Ismael) and the inspired cultural programming and services. My daughter made seashell crafts and a pinata at Los Morritos kids’ club and asked, on the plane ride home, to begin Spanish classes. Every morning, we opened the doors of our suites to find coconut-accented coffee and fresh pastries. Each night, we found new and more enchanting gifts in our rooms: chamomile cookies, a beautiful handmade hat to wear during our stay, copal incense, a loofah made from natural fibers, Ram Ram body scrubs, freshly cut fruits…the delights were manifest.

We went surfing with the help of our “cuate,” or buddy, who got up at 6 am one morning to make sure my sons had surfboards ready when the best waves would hit. My husband and I held hands as we walked along the winding pathways of lush landscaping, and I will never forget the night we signed up to play pickleball—our cuate drove us in a golf cart to the court, where we found cold waters, icy towels, fresh fruit, and even a portable speaker waiting for us.

This attention to detail is a testament to the smart and thoughtful people that truly elevate the Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection experience. I often find myself forced to choose between togetherness and serenity. At Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection I was given the gift of having both at the same time.

When I close my eyes, I can still hear the whispers of the waves.