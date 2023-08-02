Houston’s Wild Barbie Brunch Turns Brasserie 19 Into a Pink Costumed Wonderland — See Who Barbied or Kenned Best

It was a party indoors and out when Barbie and Ken wannabees stake over Brasserie 19 for Le Barbie Brunch. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

Whiplash! That was the problem, or not the problem, at Brasserie 19 when party maestro extraordinaire Charles Clark blew up Sunday with “Le Barbie Brunch.” So many rocking interpretations of the queen of pink. So many rueful Kens. Tiaras, feather boas, men in skirts and nail polish, waiters in pink. Oh my.

As his friends know, Clark’s would-be second home is Nikki Beach in St. Bart’s, the Caribbean beachside restaurant where everyday is a party rain or shine. With that inspiration, the talented Houston chef turned restauranteur is gaining an enviable reputation for his wild and wooly, terribly fun soirées and Sunday Fundays.

Among them have been Halloween, Mardi Gras, Rosé All Day and the Barbie bash for which guests were invited to dress in theme, think pink and get photographed in a life-sized Mattel Barbie box.

This Sunday Funday exploded in pink with hundreds of pink balloons with streamers drifting overhead, wait staff in pink Brasserie 19 T-shirts and even Chef Michael Hoffman in pink polo and baseball cap. Huffman made a brief appearance visiting with the DJ. Adding to the theme were vast servings of rosé, pink Veuve Clicquot and cocktails suited to the theme. Think Cosmo Barbie, Dreamhouse Frosé and Hi Barbie, a concoction of Roku gin, orange-hibiscus syrup and tonic.

Among the fashion plates were Brian McCulloch, private client advisor for Moda Operandi, sporting a rose-hued suit from Ami Paris’; Jacquie Baly Craig, trés chic in a magenta cocktail dress that was a find years ago at Tootsies; Shaune Bagwell in pink two-piece as Brasserie 19 Barbie; and Patti Murphy and Kari Parsons pretty in pink.

The party that launched at 12:30 pm and was to conclude at 4:30 pm was still rocking in pink at 6:30 pm though most of the energized and/or wacky elements of the bash had departed. Yet, there were some who were there when we arrived at 1:30 pm and were hanging on during our pass through at 6:30 pm.

Kudos to Clark, dashing in his rose colored blazer, who worked his proverbial butt off along with staff as the restaurant was packed to the rafters. Every table, every bar seat filled and a steady group at the hostess desk waiting to be seated. Clark cleared tables. He served drinks. He welcomed all guests. He set tables. The man was indefatigable.