Taylor Sheridan Recruits Celebrity Friends For a New Horse Cutting Event — Nicole Kidman, Brandon Sklenar, and More Take Over Fort Worth This Weekend

What do Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman, Taylor Sheridan, and Nacho Figueras all have in common, aside from being international superstars? They’re all going to be in Fort Worth this weekend, alongside numerous other celebrities for the inaugural National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Celebrity Cutting at Will Rogers Coliseum on Friday, November 29.

The fundraiser, benefitting UT Southwestern Medical Center in Fort Worth, includes a star-studded lineup from Taylor Sheridan’s TV shows, including Yellowstone, Landman, 1883, 1923, and Lioness.

“I was successfully treated at UT Southwestern and saw firsthand the quality of doctors and care,” Nicole Sheridan, Taylor’s wife and event co-chair, tells PaperCity. “I believe Fort Worth and areas to the west could greatly benefit from having more doctors and services here. We now have the Moncrief Cancer Institute, and we’re currently raising money to build a state-of-the-art radiation center. We also have a medical center that has amazing specialists, and we have plans to bring in many more,” she says.

Aside from celebrity sightings, the event is also a chance to watch a professional cutting contest, where cutting horses and riders work to separate a cow from the rest of the herd. Cutting started in the old ranching days of the American West, when cowboys needed to separate and sort cattle away from the herd, and then eventually moved it to a sport, where riders and their horses are judged on their skills in working a herd and separating a cow from the herd. Cows have a herd mentality, so riders and cutting horses need to cut a cow from the herd quietly, anticipating a cow’s movements.

Most celebrities are in attendance only to watch the cutting, but a couple are actually competing: Ian Bohen (Yellowstone, Teen Wolf) and Nacho Figueras, an Argentinian actor, former Ralph Lauren model, and professional polo player. Other celebs attending the event include Brandon Sklenar (1923, It Ends with Us), Jefferson White (Yellowstone, Chicago P.D.), Mo Brings Plenty (Yellowstone), and Forrie Smith (Yellowstone), among others.

VIP tickets will get you a front-row seat to the cutting and celebrity access, and the VIP Pre-Party includes a performance by Luke Grimes (Kayce of Yellowstone). Nicole Kidman joins the meet-and-greet, and drinks and hors d’oeuvres complete the scene.

You can find tickets for the NCHA Celebrity Cutting event here.