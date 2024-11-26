fbpx
Landman - Taylor Sheridan at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in Fort Worth.
Lioness – Saldana and Kidman strategize on season one of Special Ops Lioness.
Brandon Sklenar 1923 Taylor Sheridan
Luke Grimes Taylor Sheridan horse cutting event
01
04

Taylor and Nicole Sheridan at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in Fort Worth.

02
04

Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade star in Lioness, Taylor Sheridan's latest new series streaming on Paramount+.

03
04

"1923" star Brandon Sklenar will attend the inaugural National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Celebrity Cutting in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

04
04

Singer and "Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes will perform at Taylor Sheridan's celebrity horse cutting event. (Courtesy)

Landman - Taylor Sheridan at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in Fort Worth.
Lioness – Saldana and Kidman strategize on season one of Special Ops Lioness.
Brandon Sklenar 1923 Taylor Sheridan
Luke Grimes Taylor Sheridan horse cutting event
Culture / Entertainment

Taylor Sheridan Recruits Celebrity Friends For a New Horse Cutting Event — Nicole Kidman, Brandon Sklenar, and More Take Over Fort Worth This Weekend

Yellowstone, Lioness, and 1923 Stars Help Support a Local Cause

BY Amanda Ogle // 11.26.24
Taylor and Nicole Sheridan at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in Fort Worth.
Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade star in Lioness, Taylor Sheridan's latest new series streaming on Paramount+.
"1923" star Brandon Sklenar will attend the inaugural National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Celebrity Cutting in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)
Singer and "Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes will perform at Taylor Sheridan's celebrity horse cutting event. (Courtesy)
1
4

Taylor and Nicole Sheridan at the Yellowstone season 5 premiere in Fort Worth.

2
4

Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade star in Lioness, Taylor Sheridan's latest new series streaming on Paramount+.

3
4

"1923" star Brandon Sklenar will attend the inaugural National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Celebrity Cutting in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

4
4

Singer and "Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes will perform at Taylor Sheridan's celebrity horse cutting event. (Courtesy)

What do Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman, Taylor Sheridan, and Nacho Figueras all have in common, aside from being international superstars? They’re all going to be in Fort Worth this weekend, alongside numerous other celebrities for the inaugural National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Celebrity Cutting at Will Rogers Coliseum on Friday, November 29.

The fundraiser, benefitting UT Southwestern Medical Center in Fort Worth, includes a star-studded lineup from Taylor Sheridan’s TV shows, including Yellowstone, Landman, 1883, 1923, and Lioness. 

“I was successfully treated at UT Southwestern and saw firsthand the quality of doctors and care,” Nicole Sheridan, Taylor’s wife and event co-chair, tells PaperCity. “I believe Fort Worth and areas to the west could greatly benefit from having more doctors and services here. We now have the Moncrief Cancer Institute, and we’re currently raising money to build a state-of-the-art radiation center. We also have a medical center that has amazing specialists, and we have plans to bring in many more,” she says. 

Brandon Sklenar 1923 Taylor Sheridan
“1923” star Brandon Sklenar will attend the inaugural National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Celebrity Cutting in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

Aside from celebrity sightings, the event is also a chance to watch a professional cutting contest, where cutting horses and riders work to separate a cow from the rest of the herd. Cutting started in the old ranching days of the American West, when cowboys needed to separate and sort cattle away from the herd, and then eventually moved it to a sport, where riders and their horses are judged on their skills in working a herd and separating a cow from the herd. Cows have a herd mentality, so riders and cutting horses need to cut a cow from the herd quietly, anticipating a cow’s movements.

Most celebrities are in attendance only to watch the cutting, but a couple are actually competing: Ian Bohen (Yellowstone, Teen Wolf) and Nacho Figueras, an Argentinian actor, former Ralph Lauren model, and professional polo player. Other celebs attending the event include Brandon Sklenar (1923, It Ends with Us), Jefferson White (Yellowstone, Chicago P.D.), Mo Brings Plenty (Yellowstone), and Forrie Smith (Yellowstone), among others. 

VIP tickets will get you a front-row seat to the cutting and celebrity access, and the VIP Pre-Party includes a performance by Luke Grimes (Kayce of Yellowstone). Nicole Kidman joins the meet-and-greet, and drinks and hors d’oeuvres complete the scene.

Set Your Holiday Table

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024

You can find tickets for the NCHA Celebrity Cutting event here.

Montage at JW Marriott

Locally Sourced, Luxury Rooted.

Dine with us

Curated Collection

Swipe
3501 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3501 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3501 Princeton Avenue
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$12,499,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
4222 Myerwood Lane
North Dallas
FOR SALE

4222 Myerwood Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,775,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4222 Myerwood Lane
3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Selling Shufords
This property is listed by: Selling Shufords (214) 354-2323 Email Realtor
3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
4029 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

4029 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$3,399,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris
This property is listed by: Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris (214) 803-1721 Email Realtor
4029 Southwestern Boulevard
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3102 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3102 Saint Johns Drive
6747 Winton Street
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6747 Winton Street
Dallas, TX

$2,964,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6747 Winton Street
3929 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3929 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3929 Southwestern Boulevard
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,350,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
3612 Wentwood Drice
University Park
FOR SALE

3612 Wentwood Drice
Dallas, TX

$4,070,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3612 Wentwood Drice
6039 Glendora Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6039 Glendora Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,699,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
6039 Glendora Avenue
6988 Bob O Link Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6988 Bob O Link Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,599,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
6988 Bob O Link Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X