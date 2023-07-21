Taylor Sheridan Stays True to Texas With VIP Screening of His Star-Filled New Lioness TV Show in Dallas — Nicole Kidman Joins the Sheridan-Verse

Lioness – Saldana and Kidman strategize on season one of Special Ops Lioness.
Lioness – Advanced screening held on Thursday July 20 at The Angelika in Dallas.
Lioness – The script for Lioness is based on a true story. About what really goes on behind the scenes and on the front lines in CIA missions.
Lioness – Michael Kelly, Nicole Kidman, and Zoe Saldana lead a heavy weight cast in this CIA drama.
Lioness – De Oliveira plays the gung-ho marine recruit Cruz.
Lioness – New recruit Cruz is about to get in over her head, according to the trailer of Lioness.
01
06

Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade star in Lioness, Taylor Sheridan's latest new series streaming on Paramount+.

02
06

Lioness: Advanced screening held on Thursday July 20 at The Angelika in Dallas. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

03
06

Jill Wagner as Bobby, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle, Zoe Saldana as Joe, James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Austin Hébert as Randy in Lioness episode 5, Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. (Photo by Greg Lewis/Paramount+)

04
06

Michael Kelly, Nicole Kidman, and Zoe Saldana lead a heavy weight cast in this CIA drama. (Photo by Luke Varley/Paramount+)

05
06

Lioness - De Oliveira plays the gung-ho marine recruit Cruz. (Photo by Lynsey Addario/Paramount+)

06
06

New recruit Cruz is about to get in over her head, according to the trailer of Lioness. (Photo by Luke Varley/Paramount+)

Lioness – Saldana and Kidman strategize on season one of Special Ops Lioness.
Lioness – Advanced screening held on Thursday July 20 at The Angelika in Dallas.
Lioness – The script for Lioness is based on a true story. About what really goes on behind the scenes and on the front lines in CIA missions.
Lioness – Michael Kelly, Nicole Kidman, and Zoe Saldana lead a heavy weight cast in this CIA drama.
Lioness – De Oliveira plays the gung-ho marine recruit Cruz.
Lioness – New recruit Cruz is about to get in over her head, according to the trailer of Lioness.
Culture / Entertainment

Taylor Sheridan Stays True to Texas With VIP Screening of His Star-Filled New Lioness TV Show in Dallas — Nicole Kidman Joins the Sheridan-Verse

Fort Worth's Own Prolific Creator Dips Into the World of the CIA

BY // 07.21.23
Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade star in Lioness, Taylor Sheridan's latest new series streaming on Paramount+.
Lioness: Advanced screening held on Thursday July 20 at The Angelika in Dallas. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).
Jill Wagner as Bobby, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle, Zoe Saldana as Joe, James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Austin Hébert as Randy in Lioness episode 5, Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. (Photo by Greg Lewis/Paramount+)
Michael Kelly, Nicole Kidman, and Zoe Saldana lead a heavy weight cast in this CIA drama. (Photo by Luke Varley/Paramount+)
Lioness - De Oliveira plays the gung-ho marine recruit Cruz. (Photo by Lynsey Addario/Paramount+)
New recruit Cruz is about to get in over her head, according to the trailer of Lioness. (Photo by Luke Varley/Paramount+)
1
6

Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade star in Lioness, Taylor Sheridan's latest new series streaming on Paramount+.

2
6

Lioness: Advanced screening held on Thursday July 20 at The Angelika in Dallas. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

3
6

Jill Wagner as Bobby, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle, Zoe Saldana as Joe, James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Austin Hébert as Randy in Lioness episode 5, Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. (Photo by Greg Lewis/Paramount+)

4
6

Michael Kelly, Nicole Kidman, and Zoe Saldana lead a heavy weight cast in this CIA drama. (Photo by Luke Varley/Paramount+)

5
6

Lioness - De Oliveira plays the gung-ho marine recruit Cruz. (Photo by Lynsey Addario/Paramount+)

6
6

New recruit Cruz is about to get in over her head, according to the trailer of Lioness. (Photo by Luke Varley/Paramount+)

The newest highest-profile TV series from Fort Worth’s own Academy Award-nominated Taylor Sheridan will premiere with two episodes this Sunday, July 23. But Sheridan is staying true to his North Texas roots with Paramount+ hosting a VIP advance screening of Special Ops: Lioness at the Angelika Theatre in Dallas on Thursday night. (Don’t worry, no spoiler alerts are necessary for this article.)

Lioness is an espionage thriller boasting a star-studded cast. Zoe Saldaña is wearing two hats on the set, acting as the series lead Joe and serving as one of  executive producers. Then there’s co-executive producer and Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, who plays the role of Kaitlyn Meade. Kidman’s character oversees the CIA’s covert Lioness Program.

The long list of the show’s other executive producers includes both Sheridan and David C. Glasser.

The Lioness advanced screening took place at the Angelika in Dallas. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The Lioness advanced screening took place at the Angelika in Dallas. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Special Ops: Lioness is produced by Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios and David Glasser’s 101 Studios which also produce Sheridan’s Emmy-nominated series Yellowstone, as well his ever-expanding other offerings ― Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, 1923 and Tulsa King. Of course, the Fort Worth native Sheridan has even more irons in the TV fire. The upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves starring David Oyelowo and Land Man starring Billy Bob Thornton are also in the works.

Never fear, there are plenty more Taylor Sheridan tales to be told. Even with the Hollywood actors and writers strikes slowing things down at the moment.

The series that launched it all Yellowstone will reportedly end with the completion of Season 5 ― which kicked off with its stars walking the red carpet in Fort Worth last November. Although statements from both Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, and 101 Studios CEO David Glasser kind of sidestepped a truly definitive statement that Yellowstone is ending, in favor of touting a potential sequel instead. One which many speculate could have Matthew McConaughey in a leading role.

Alright, alright, alright ― I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness Roars Onto The Small Screen

Other cast members of Lioness include Laysla De Oliveira, who plays Cruz, described as an aggressive Marine raider; and Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, whose character Donald Westfield pulls the strings of the Lioness Program alongside Kidman’s Meade. Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman’s character of Edwin Mullins does not make an appearance in the first episode of the series.

Jill Wagner as Bobby, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle, Zoe Saldana as Joe, James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Austin Hébert as Randy in Lioness episode 5, Season 1 streaming on Paramount+. (Photo by Greg Lewis/Paramount+)
Jill Wagner as Bobby, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle, Zoe Saldana as Joe, James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Austin Hébert as Randy in Lioness episode 5, Season 1 streaming on Paramount+. (Photo by Greg Lewis/Paramount+)

Lioness has all the usual hallmarks of a Taylor Sheridan series, with a mournful yet orchestral violin playing during the intro’s layered graphics and percussive tones ending a scene, welcoming a commercial break. There are heart-pounding action sequences, mixed with a few perfectly framed shots. And you can bet that every millisecond was planned to move the story along.

The script for Special Ops: Lioness uses an actual U.S. military program as its springboard. It’s described as focusing on “Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of state terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11,” according to a release.

It’s about what really goes on behind the scenes, as well as on the front lines of CIA covert operations globally. The first episode is titled “Sacrificial Soldiers.” Without giving anything away, sacrifices will have to be made. This new Taylor Sheridan series will detail those tough choices, including the often amoral aspects of a mission-minded agency tasked with keeping Americans safe and making the bad guys pay a price.

Is the newly enlisted Cruz up to the task? We’ll know as this season of Lioness unfolds. One thing is certain. Taylor Sheridan is certainly up for creating more exciting TV.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Lakes on Eldridge North
FOR SALE

6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
150 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

150 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
150 Sugarberry Circle
16714 Blue Shine Trail
Fairfield Village North, Cypress
FOR SALE

16714 Blue Shine Trail
Cypress, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
16714 Blue Shine Trail
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$585,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Open House
Houston Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
2010B W 14th Street
Open House
Houston Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/23 Sunday 11 AM - 1 PM

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$312,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X