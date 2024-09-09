Sweat It Out At Dallas’ Newest Fitness Studio — Temple Brings The Heat to Bishop Arts

Dallas continues to bring the heat with new boutique fitness studios popping up all over town. But the latest addition, Temple, literally lets you sweat it out.

Located in Bishop Arts, the new concept sits just one street over from its older sister Jungle, one of Dallas’ best boutique fitness studios and a mainstay for mat-based pilates and yoga classes. But the two are distinctly different: where Jungle is high-energy, Temple brings calm – and heat.

Founder, CEO, and lead teacher trainer Ashley Farzad strategically placed infrared heat panels along the walls to create a Temple that would be heated without being overwhelming.

“My goal was for people to experience the benefits of working out in a warm environment while keeping the focus on the workout itself,” Farzad tells PaperCity. “We put enough panels in to get us to about 90 degrees, but we don’t pump in humidity.”

Farzad also keeps class sizes small – the intimate space accommodates up to 20 people – to ensure that there’s room for students to connect with each other, and for Temple’s nine instructors to provide personalized attention across its range of fitness class offerings.

Pilates is still on the menu, alongside power yoga, sound baths, and core cardio sculpt – a hybrid class that blends pilates principles with standing sections to enhance endurance and build lean muscle, with the help of equipment like sliders and long bands.

For a newcomer, though, Farzad recommends starting in mat pilates. Unlike reformer and megaformer pilates formats, Temple’s classical approach is machine-free, promising a traditional approach to core strength and increased body awareness, plus improved circulation and reduced inflammation from the infrared heat.

“Temple has a serene, oasis-like energy that feels magically grounded,” Farzad says. The space is muted and earthy in color, like a cozy, boho-chic living room she promises you won’t want to leave. “Texas can be very fast and loud, and when the workout spaces are the same, it can have you in go-go-go mode. With Temple, I wanted to offer a place where we could slow things down.”

Never mind that late August in Texas might have kept classgoers from seeking out heated workout classes. Dallas boutique fitness lovers are taking the (literal) hottest newcomer seriously – just three weeks after its soft opening, Farzad reported that every class on that third Friday had sold out.

“We’ve stayed true to a great product that’s accessible because people need it. That’s an intentional founding principle of both Jungle and Temple – we want you to have this,” shares Farzad. “And it’s always been very important to me that we have expertly-led facilities that are affordable to people. You can even get unlimited classes at both spaces for $169 a month.”

For the Dallas community, there are now more options than ever when it comes to finding the workout class that will help get your heart rate up or keep it steady.

“People are really seeing that we have two personalities – there’s the vibrant fun of Jungle, and then there’s the side of us that wants balance and groundedness. The classes are intentionally different, but complement each other.”

Visit templestudiowellness.com to receive an intro offer of $20 for your first class.