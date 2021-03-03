Dig dating app
Dig Dating App
Tabby Dating App
Tabby Dating App
Sterling Davis Tabby
01
05

Sisters Leigh D'Angelo and Casey Isaacson founded the Dig and Tabby dating apps.

02
05

The Dig dating app allows you to find other dog lovers.

03
05

Nathan Kehn (@nathanthecatlady) is a part of the Tabby team.

04
05

You can describe each of your cats personalities in the Tabby app.

05
05

Former rapper Sterling Davis founded a cat rescue and represents Tabby.

Dig dating app
Dig Dating App
Tabby Dating App
Tabby Dating App
Sterling Davis Tabby
Culture / Newsy

Dig and Tabby, Dating Apps For Dog and Cat People, Are Thriving in the Pandemic

Must Love Dogs (Or Cats)

BY // 03.03.21
Sisters Leigh D'Angelo and Casey Isaacson founded the Dig and Tabby dating apps.
The Dig dating app allows you to find other dog lovers.
Nathan Kehn (@nathanthecatlady) is a part of the Tabby team.
You can describe each of your cats personalities in the Tabby app.
Former rapper Sterling Davis founded a cat rescue and represents Tabby.
1
5

Sisters Leigh D'Angelo and Casey Isaacson founded the Dig and Tabby dating apps.

2
5

The Dig dating app allows you to find other dog lovers.

3
5

Nathan Kehn (@nathanthecatlady) is a part of the Tabby team.

4
5

You can describe each of your cats personalities in the Tabby app.

5
5

Former rapper Sterling Davis founded a cat rescue and represents Tabby.

Dating someone who has problems with your first love — your pet — tends to become a big issue as a relationship progresses. Sisters Leigh D’Angelo and Casey Issacson witnessed this first-hand when Casey dated a guy who had problems with her dog. He just wasn’t a dog person and the sisters realized it would have been nice to know this kind of deal breaking information beforehand. Their solution: launching Dig in 2018. Leigh, a TV reporter, and Casey, who has a background in art direction, decided to create a solution in the form of their own dating app. Launched in 2018, Dig puts the four-legged friend in your life up front when looking for a human companion.

“As an older sister, I was motivated to help my sister find someone,” Leigh tells PaperCity. “And at the time, dating apps were becoming more niche. Whether they focused on religion, or prompting women to talk first, or there’s only one match a day. People were ready to try new things.”

You might think that the pandemic would put a damper on dating apps, but data shows the technology has been thriving over the past year. For Leigh and Casey, an increase in animal adoption during the pandemic has also helped drive more users to their app.

Tabby Dating App
Nathan Kehn (@nathanthecatlady) is a part of the Tabby team.

Last year, after seeing success with Dig, the company launched Tabby (for cat people) on International Cat Day. “We always knew that we were going to do cats too,” Leigh says. “We found that dog people wanted their own dating app, but that cat people needed a dating app.” Leigh notes a 2011 study from Colorado State University that found that men who add their cats to their dating app profiles are less dateable.

“There’s a stigma around cat people, but especially cat guys,” Leigh says. Although, according to Leigh, cat guys tend to be responsible, compassionate, and loving, there’s still a notion that cat guys tend to be more neurotic and introverted.

When launching Tabby, Dig Dates brought on Instagram personality Nathan Kehn (aka @nathanthecatlady) and former rapper Sterling Davis, who quit his music career to launch his cat rescue, TrapKing Humane Cat Solutions.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March

Dig and Tabby connect pet lovers looking for love, but the apps also feature special deals from pet companies, while ad materials also share educational information about animals and promote adoption. In Dallas specifically, Dig Dates has teamed up with SPCA of Texas to help drive adoptions.

Like every company during the pandemic, Dig and Tabby have had to adjust for a socially-distanced world. They launched a website version of their apps now that many users are no longer in the office (where they might have to be more discreet with dating apps). Dig and Tabby have also started hosting digital happy hours. The very first Tabby happy hour will be launching in Dallas on March 19, with both Nathan Kehn and Sterling Davis set to host the virtual event.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X