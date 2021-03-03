Barbecue Cook-Off at The Houstonian Steps in to Help Fill a Big Rodeo Void

A. 5 Cook Teams competed with ribs, brisket and chicken
I. Sharks R Us Cook Team BBQ
D.SteveFronterhouse,NealCox.LeviGoode
E. Amanda Knutson, Lathy Bradford, Sasha Johnson
B. 4 Fellas BBQ Cook Team
F. Aaron Lobe, Robin French, Dr. James Flowers
P. Elizabeth Frost, Jeffrey Harden
H. Ole’ Army Cookers Team
O. Laura Beacham
L. Smokin’ Since ’79 Cook Team
N. Natalie Flores, Riley Cox
T. George & Michelle Farah, Madyson Chavez, Alim Adatia
V. Lisa & Mark Jakel
G. James & Jacquie Baly Craig, Lee & Seliece Womble
X. James & Angela Holland
C.Mariana Perez, Baldemar Perez, Cecilia Perez
W. Dr. Clay Ardoin, July Buitrago
U. Robert Sakowitz
Q. Trophies & Bragging Rights for the winners
01
19

Pit masters and their teams competed at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off with brisket, ribs and chicken.

02
19

The Sharks R Us team, made up of attorneys, took top honors at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

03
19

The Houstonian Hotel GM Steve Fronterhouse, executive chef Neal Cox & celebrity judge Levi Goode at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

04
19

Amanda Knutson, Lathy Bradford, Sasha Johnson at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

05
19

The 4 Fellas BBQ cook team joined The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

06
19

Aaron Lobe, Robin French, Dr. James Flowers at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

07
19

Elizabeth Frost, Jeffrey Harden at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

08
19

Ole' Army Cookers fire up the grill at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

09
19

Laura Beacham at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

10
19

The Smokin' Since '79 team join the masked adventure at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

11
19

Natalie Flores, Riley Cox at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

12
19

George & Michelle Farah, Madyson Chavez, Alim Adatia at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

13
19

Lisa & Mark Jakel at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

14
19

James & Jacquie Baly Craig, Seliece & Lee Womble at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

15
19

James & Angela Holland at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

16
19

Mariana Perez, Baldemar Perez, Cecilia Perez at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

17
19

Dr. Clay Ardoin, July Buitrago at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

18
19

Robert Sakowitz at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

19
19

Trophies were presented to the winners at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

A. 5 Cook Teams competed with ribs, brisket and chicken
I. Sharks R Us Cook Team BBQ
D.SteveFronterhouse,NealCox.LeviGoode
E. Amanda Knutson, Lathy Bradford, Sasha Johnson
B. 4 Fellas BBQ Cook Team
F. Aaron Lobe, Robin French, Dr. James Flowers
P. Elizabeth Frost, Jeffrey Harden
H. Ole’ Army Cookers Team
O. Laura Beacham
L. Smokin’ Since ’79 Cook Team
N. Natalie Flores, Riley Cox
T. George & Michelle Farah, Madyson Chavez, Alim Adatia
V. Lisa & Mark Jakel
G. James & Jacquie Baly Craig, Lee & Seliece Womble
X. James & Angela Holland
C.Mariana Perez, Baldemar Perez, Cecilia Perez
W. Dr. Clay Ardoin, July Buitrago
U. Robert Sakowitz
Q. Trophies & Bragging Rights for the winners
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Barbecue Cook-Off at The Houstonian Steps in to Help Fill a Big Rodeo Void

Much Smaller Event Still Brings Big Flavors

BY // 03.03.21
Pit masters and their teams competed at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off with brisket, ribs and chicken.
The Sharks R Us team, made up of attorneys, took top honors at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
The Houstonian Hotel GM Steve Fronterhouse, executive chef Neal Cox & celebrity judge Levi Goode at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
Amanda Knutson, Lathy Bradford, Sasha Johnson at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
The 4 Fellas BBQ cook team joined The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
Aaron Lobe, Robin French, Dr. James Flowers at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
Elizabeth Frost, Jeffrey Harden at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
Ole' Army Cookers fire up the grill at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
Laura Beacham at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
The Smokin' Since '79 team join the masked adventure at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
Natalie Flores, Riley Cox at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
George & Michelle Farah, Madyson Chavez, Alim Adatia at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
Lisa & Mark Jakel at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
James & Jacquie Baly Craig, Seliece & Lee Womble at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
James & Angela Holland at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
Mariana Perez, Baldemar Perez, Cecilia Perez at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
Dr. Clay Ardoin, July Buitrago at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
Robert Sakowitz at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
Trophies were presented to the winners at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.
1
19

Pit masters and their teams competed at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off with brisket, ribs and chicken.

2
19

The Sharks R Us team, made up of attorneys, took top honors at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

3
19

The Houstonian Hotel GM Steve Fronterhouse, executive chef Neal Cox & celebrity judge Levi Goode at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

4
19

Amanda Knutson, Lathy Bradford, Sasha Johnson at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

5
19

The 4 Fellas BBQ cook team joined The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

6
19

Aaron Lobe, Robin French, Dr. James Flowers at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

7
19

Elizabeth Frost, Jeffrey Harden at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

8
19

Ole' Army Cookers fire up the grill at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

9
19

Laura Beacham at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

10
19

The Smokin' Since '79 team join the masked adventure at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

11
19

Natalie Flores, Riley Cox at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

12
19

George & Michelle Farah, Madyson Chavez, Alim Adatia at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

13
19

Lisa & Mark Jakel at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

14
19

James & Jacquie Baly Craig, Seliece & Lee Womble at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

15
19

James & Angela Holland at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

16
19

Mariana Perez, Baldemar Perez, Cecilia Perez at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

17
19

Dr. Clay Ardoin, July Buitrago at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

18
19

Robert Sakowitz at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

19
19

Trophies were presented to the winners at The Houstonian's inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off.

How sweet it was. The mouthwatering aroma of barbecue wafting across the lawn of the Manor House at The Houstonian where five proven teams joined in the inaugural BBQ on the Bayou Cook-Off. It was a welcome, if diminutive, substitute for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Last February before the 2020 rodeo was shut down, 250 teams competed at Reliant Center and thousands upon thousands of giddy urban cowboys and cowgirls surged through the smoke-filled scene.

Things were a bit more sophisticated Sunday at The Houstonian where 100 guests — socially distanced and masked up except while taking photos — roamed the deliciously smokey terrain, sampling their fill of barbecued brisket, chicken and ribs.

“We have all become family. We’ve been doing it so long, and our kids, we call them barbecue babies,” said John Rufini with the Ol’ Army Cookers team. “Generation after generation are doing what we love.”

Lucky the Saturday night wedding party that was invited for a few samplings of the fare as the pit masters stoked their fires and tossed meat on the grills the day before the competition.

Levi Goode of Goode Co. fame served as celebrity judge, anointing the Sharks R Us team with top honors. As might be expected, there was much discussion about the 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo barbecue cook-off and what it might look like. Welcoming the pit masters and barbecue fans were Houstonian Hotel GM Steve Fronterhouse, executive chef Neal Cox. and Seliece Caldwell Womble, campus director of public relations and marketing.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March

Competing teams Blowin’ Smoke, Smokin’ Since ’79, and the winning Sharks R Us are all official Houston rodeo and regional barbecue competitors making this a special night for guests with a taste for barbecue.

PC Seen: Robin French, Dr. James Flowers, Katie and Dylan Baker, Robert Sakowitz, Lisa and Gary Cohen, Kip Rufini, Natalie Flores, Riley Cox, Amanda Knutson, Lathy Bradford, and Sasha Johnson.

A. 5 Cook Teams competed with ribs, brisket and chicken
I. Sharks R Us Cook Team BBQ
D.SteveFronterhouse,NealCox.LeviGoode
E. Amanda Knutson, Lathy Bradford, Sasha Johnson
B. 4 Fellas BBQ Cook Team
F. Aaron Lobe, Robin French, Dr. James Flowers
P. Elizabeth Frost, Jeffrey Harden
H. Ole’ Army Cookers Team
O. Laura Beacham
L. Smokin’ Since ’79 Cook Team
N. Natalie Flores, Riley Cox
T. George & Michelle Farah, Madyson Chavez, Alim Adatia
V. Lisa & Mark Jakel
G. James & Jacquie Baly Craig, Lee & Seliece Womble
X. James & Angela Holland
C.Mariana Perez, Baldemar Perez, Cecilia Perez
W. Dr. Clay Ardoin, July Buitrago
U. Robert Sakowitz
Q. Trophies & Bragging Rights for the winners
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min PC_Parallax_Button_TheParklane-min

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
5505 Windmier Circle
Briar Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

5505 Windmier Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5505 Windmier Circle
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X