Texas’ Only Bugatti Dealership, Post Oak Motor Cars Creates An Unparalleled Auto Experience in Houston

Post Oak Motor Cars' concierge managers can also assist The Woodlands owners with drop-off and transport services for their Bentley or Rolls-Royce vehicles in need of maintenance.

Post Oak Motor Cars, home to Texas’ only authorized Bentley, Bugatti and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealership creates an unparalleled vehicle experience, catering to elite clientele, from athletes and celebrities to Houstonians very own, for sales and servicing needs.

Post Oak Motor Cars has been serving the Houston area for over 25 years and has grown exponentially in the last five years with the addition to the brand lineup of Bentley and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, to now include Bugatti, Karma, and Rimac. Having remained quietly off the 610 Freeway in Uptown Houston, the dealership has transformed even more with the addition of surrounding The Post Oak Hotel, Mastro’s Steakhouse, and Willie G’s Seafood. As Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s footprint and achievement have accelerated, it has given Post Oak Motor Cars a unique advantage over any other luxury dealership in the country, with the ability to offer a one-of-a-kind customer experience with access to concierge service and exclusive amenities.

Since 2017, Lonny Soza has led growth and development to not only elevate the image of Post Oak Motor Cars but to amplify the brand on a national level. Now, Soza drives the vision of advancement with the introduction of The Post Oak Collection, in The Woodlands the latest addition to the Fertitta family of concepts.

“The Post Oak Collection represents some of the finest automotive brands in the world, along with a variety of pre-owned exotic and luxury cars for sale. From BMW to Bugatti, we are sure to meet all our client’s wants and needs,” says Soza.

The Post Oak Collection joins the pinnacle of luxury with Post Oak Motors’ trusted reputation but will offer a more modern approach and bespoke experience to those looking to purchase their first or next high-end or exotic vehicle. Both locations share the distinct and innovative values that have earned the prestige of being named the 2020 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Dealer of the Year for the Americas. They offer a true lifestyle for their clientele with exclusive membership experiences, luxurious club events, and turnkey services for anything auto-related and more.

Stop by and visit Post Oak Motor Cars at 1501 Lake Robbins Drive, right at the corner of Woodloch Ct. or call 346-423-3110 and let their team of experts find the perfect luxury vehicle for you.