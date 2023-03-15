Known For Its Serene Escapes Set in Nature, Aman Perfectly Executes Tranquility in New York City

A fitting extension of the Aman New York’s curated, calm cool is The Jazz Club, with entertainment curated by a Grammy award winning talent.

Since its much-hyped opening last fall, Aman New York is breaking hospitality norms amongst a cohort of five-star hotels in New York City. The reimagined Crown Building right off Central Park plays host to the newest outpost of the illustrious brand. After visiting several other Aman properties over the last couple of years, I was curious how the lauded hospitality company known for its serene escapes set in nature bursting with bespoke details would execute such tranquility in such a bustling metropolitan environment.

When I arrived at Aman New York in icy mid-February, not only was I met with cozy fireplaces at every turn (there are 200 throughout the property), but the quiet, welcoming warmth of the hotel seeps into every detail of the guest experience, making it an urban oasis in the heart of the buzzy Big Apple.

The Design of Aman New York

The subtle paradox of a city-surrounded sanctuary resounds throughout the completely transformed design of the legendary building. From the staggering double height atrium lobby to the three-story flagship Aman Spa New York, the property’s calmness is palpable. The serene vibe extends throughout the 83 suites and 22 branded residences, and signature dining concepts.

Architect Jean Michele Gathy, known for designing many of the other Aman outposts, is also behind the unique aesthetic of Aman New York. The brand’s signature sleek design combines feminine and masculine and old and new elements as a physical nod to the paradox of the New York hotel’s peaceful space set amongst the city chaos.

Suites are set apart from traditional city accommodations. Ranging from 750 to 2,800 square feet, the spacious rooms are luxury hideaways, each boasting indulgent amenities like a fireplace, heated bathroom floors, soaking tubs, walk-in rain showers, and specially designed walls to minimize the city noise. A large-scale art mural inspired by the 15th-century masterpiece “The Pine Trees (Shōrin-zu byōbu)” by Hasegawa Tōhaku (founder of the Hasegawa school of Japanese art) sets the tone for the elegant sanctuaries.

Despite New York City’s vibrant happenings beckoning outside the walls of the gold-adorned building, there is little fear of missing out while soaking up the coveted Aman New York experience.

Aman New York Spa

I spent the days of my visit immersed in the spa — the beating heart of the integrative wellness ecosystem at the hotel. The expert wellness curators offer bespoke wellness immersions using functional and integrative practices designed by globally renowned physicians to cater to any wellness goal in a few treatments or a multi-day immersive stay.

The grandiose wellness mecca exceeds expectations bringing a new level of renewal and leisure.

The extensive menu of unique treatments touts reinvigorating details to nurture any need. I had the Aman New York Signature Journey, a two-hour experience with a cleansing body scrub and entrancing body massage using the Aman skincare line. The Spa Houses, private treatment spaces with terraces and hot and cold plunge pools, can be reserved, one with a dedicated Banya — a wooden sauna — and the other with its own Hammam (a marble steam room for the ultimate spa day in the city).

Even the fitness center surpasses the average selection of cardio machines with tools like Infrared Zone treadmills and Cryotherapy Chambers. The enormous heated indoor swimming pool (surrounded by fireplaces, of course) is a relaxing escape.

The Dining Concepts

I spent my evenings savoring Aman’s compelling dining and entertainment. There was Arva, the classic Italian restaurant paying homage to the culinary delights of Aman Venice. Perched on the corner of the hotel, I sat al fresco, dining on the 7,000-square-foot patio overlooking Fifth Avenue. The restaurant features house-made pasta made from the Italian tradition of “cucina del raccolto,’ or cooking heartwarming dishes with farm-fresh ingredients.

I also enjoyed Nama. In celebration of washoku, a UNESCO-protected culinary tradition of Japan, the concept brings a curated menu of mouthwatering, innovative sushi dishes with local ingredients and old-world techniques. Snag a seat at the omakase bar or select from the menu while the friendly expert chefs prepare to delight.

The Entertainment

A fitting extension of Aman New York’s curated cool is The Jazz Club. The sultry underground speakeasy serves inventive mixology, fine wines, and spirits while listening to world-class live entertainment from plush velvet booths. Creative director Brian Newman, a six-time Grammy Nominee and trumpet player for Lady Gaga, hand selects the renowned talent gracing the stage.

Amidst its bustling location, Aman New York is a thoughtful compliment to the rest of the Aman portfolio. While Aman has paved its way by delicately transforming remote areas around the globe into immersive havens bursting with soul-filling, unprecedented amenities, the New York outpost is an urban iteration of the same foundational intention.

The hotel may not be perched on acres of peaceful nature or sit among UNESCO world heritage sites, but completely reinventing a historical, architectural gem in the heart of a booming metropolis to a peaceful luxury land is a unique undertaking exuding the same iconic Aman spirit.