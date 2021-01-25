Alannah Tiller
Culture / Newsy

Pressed Juicery Taps Austin-Based Artist For Black History Month Label Project

Alannah Tiller Was One of Three Talents Chosen to Design a Juice Label

BY // 01.25.21
Fans of Pressed Juicery products will find something new on the shelves in February — not a new juice combo, but rather new meaningful labels on three of its popular juices. The Los Angeles-based cold-pressed juice company has tapped three Black artists — one from Texas — to each create a unique label for one of the company’s top-selling juices in celebration of Black History Month.

The artists are being recognized by the company for their efforts in promoting solidarity, strength, and diversity through their work and in their communities. A portion of proceeds from sales of the three juices will support the artists’ ongoing work in their respective communities.

The creativity of Austin-based multidisciplinary artist Alannah Tiller will grace the label of Pressed Juicery‘s Citrus 2. She explains that the linear piece, titled Melanated, was inspired by the Black family.

“The use of shapes and shades of brown were chosen to represent the diversity in our Black community,” she says in a press release. “I then layered the line work on top with their portraits and each portrait is connected to signify the family dynamic.”

The limited-edition bottles will be available in all of the company’s 75-plus stores, as well as online and through Pressed Juicery’s app.

“By celebrating Black History Month, Pressed aims to honor the achievements of all Black Americans and commemorate them through the work of these inspiring artists,” Michelle Peterson, Pressed Juicery’s chief marketing officer, says in the release. “We invite our customers to join us in celebrating Black history and honoring the Black voices that continue to shape our future.”

FERN FREEMAN

Brooklyn-based artist Perryn Ford created a unique piece titled Scorpion, which is part of a larger series, “Life in Flow Motion.” These pieces are inspired by her love and appreciation for yoga and the effect it’s had on her life. Her work will be featured on the Roots 3 bottle.

“My current work is inspired by my life as a self-care enthusiast, wellness advocate, and woman,” Ford says in the release. “Life is all about balances, and I think especially right now, we could all use a reminder to breathe, find our balance, and just go with the flow.”

The Orange Tumeric bottle features a compelling work, titled Melanin Rainbow, by Mikenzi Jones of Raleigh, North Carolina, a self-confessed hippie with a passion for health and wellness. She credits activism, equality, women of color, and women empowerment with being inspirations for her work.

“Growing up without representation of women who looked like me, it was important for me to create a piece that helped Black women feel included, beautiful and confident just the way they are,” she notes.

