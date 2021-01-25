New Brewery Brings Unique Beers, Sourdough Pizzas, and a Kid-Friendly Atmosphere to Lake Highlands

I’ve had a mental note to visit Vector Brewing since the concept opened in Lake Highlands in the summer of 2020. (The pandemic of it all slowed down my to-do list progress.) Over the rainy Dallas weekend, I finally remedied the situation.

Founded by husband and wife Craig and Veronica Bradley (Craig formerly worked at Lakewood Brewing for six years), Vector serves beer, wine, pizzas, pastas, and desserts. The brewpub is also extremely kid-friendly. On a Friday night at 7 pm, just an hour before the 8 pm “kid curfew,” the place was bustling with families with young kids — parents drinking, and sharing pizzas with their kiddos. On the outdoor patio, there’s even a “Half Pints” play-zone that a few children were utilizing even though it was soaked with rain from earlier in the day.

Vector Brewing offers about 11 of their own beers on draft. You can order each as a 5-ounce taster, 10-ounce glass, or 16/20-ounce glass. From a great single hop hazy IPA called Monospace: Strata to Flannel Undies imperial brown ale, there’s a lot to try (you can order a flight with four tasters). They also have a whole menu of “Not Beer,” gluten-free options with the latest from Trinity Cider, Stem Ciders, kombucha, and Noble Coyote nitro cold brew. The wine menu consists of whites, reds, and rosés, and even a house blend mulled wine on the weekends.

The Good Living pizza at Vector Brewing comes with prosciutto, arugula, and fig drizzle. (Courtesy)

As for food, the menu includes shareables like fried Brussel sprouts, hummus, and meatballs, and a few salad starters. Judging from the crowd that night, it looked like the pizzas were most popular. The sourdough is made in-house and the size is a good 12 inches. We ordered the Good Living pie with prosciutto, pear, arugula, and a fig sauce drizzle. Other unique options included a curry pizza with a tempura-battered fried tofu and the Angry Bee with habanero and honey drizzle.

Vector is now open for brunch on weekends from 11 am to 3 pm, when they offers a migas pizza, gravy pizza, beer, cocktails, and mimosas.