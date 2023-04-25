Climbing In the Dark Makes For One Unique Woodlands Adventure — TreeVentures Gets You Higher

Texas TreeVentures is a way for families and corporate groups to have fun and challenge themselves outdoors. More than 50,000 people have visited since the opening in 2019.

Night climbs add glow sticks and headlamps to the fun, while the elements are lit from below at TreeVentures.

Looking for a new way to see The Woodlands? Why not try and get a bird’s-eye view at night? Glowsticks and headlamps aren’t part of the equipment list normally at the Texas TreeVentures aerial adventure park, but for special Glow in the Park events they are added to the standard harness and helmet. This night-time climb takes place this Friday, April 28, and will be offered again on May 26.

Aerial adventure park Texas TreeVentures is a non-linear “challenge by choice” climb at the Recreation Center at Rob Fleming. The three-level course has nearly 100 adventure elements for climbers after an expansion was completed last year. The course was built in 2018, but many of the new elements were added at the Level 2 and 3 climbing levels, making the course potentially more challenging.

Also new is a labelling system, similar to ski courses, that will allow the climber to gauge climbs better.

“We now have labelled each element green, blue, black and orange,” TreeVentures program coordinator Joseph Frances says. “With the new elements, it’s a brand new experience even for those that have been here before.”

Of course, climbing at night is something else entirely.

Glow in the Park is a three-hour climb with two sessions offered — a 7 pm session that allows kids aged 6 and up, and an 8 pm session that is for adults only. The course will be lit from below with lamps, which gives a whole different perspective to the climb. Tickets are $60, regardless of age.

This adventure park also offers a two-hour climb at twilight, ending with a sno-cone around a campfire. These events are dubbed Lights, Heights and Bites. The next twilight climb is Friday, May 12, and costs $45 regardless of age.

All climbs start off with about a 30 minute review of safety procedures and gear during a Gear Up and Ground school session prior to hitting the ropes. The Edelrid Smart Belay (ESB) is the safety system that will assist climbers through the elements. These are designed to permit only one gate, or “claw” on one of the tethers to be in the open/unlocked position at any one time, keeping you always secure.

Texas TreeVentures is built to the standards of the ACCT (Association of Challenge Course Technology) specifications, among the most stringent ropes course safety standards in the world. There are a few rules for anyone who climbs:

— You must have a minimum reach of 70 inches standing flat footed, regardless of age. If your reach is less, an adult monitor must purchase a ticket and participate with the climber to facilitate transfers along the course.

— Closed toe and closed heel shoes are required.

— Climbers must weight between 44 pounds 245 pounds.

TreeVentures is a year round thing. The course is open depending on the time of the year and sunset, with the last reservation accepted three hours before sunset.

You’ll find the course at 6464 Creekside Forest Drive in The Woodlands. It is behind The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park. Until the school year ends, climbs are only available Fridays through Sundays. During the summer, TreeVentures is open daily, but closed every Tuesday, except for Tuesday, July 4.

For more information, go here.