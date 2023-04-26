146 Dining Overall_019_TriaGiovan
A hand-painted grisaille wallcovering by Gracie wraps the lofty multipurpose space in the 2016 Kips Bay Decorator Show House designed by Alex Papachristidis. (Photo by Tria Giovan)

Alex Papachristidis will speak and sign books with Richard Mishaan, Tuesday, May 2 at CASA. (Photo by Donna Newman)

In a Bridgehampton beachside home, Anya Larkin hammered silk sheathes the sitting room, with photograph by Jean François Jaussaud. The Beauvais carpet is made of woven metallic leather. (Photo by William Abramowicz)

Works by Richard Prince, Rudolf Stingel, and George Condo in the living room of a prewar Park Avenue apartment designed by Alex Papachristidis. (Photo by Richard Powers)

Rob Wynne bubbles dapple the walls of the main bedroom. The Venetian-glass chandelier came from R. Louis Bofferding, the desk is byChris Schanck Studio, and the bedside commodes are a Frederick P. Victoria & Son design. (Photo by William Abramowicz)

In a Long Island playhouse designed by Alex Papachristidis, Manuel Canovas toile wallpaper lines the walls of the vaulted interior, where the floor was painted by Boxton Design Group in homage to a floor painted by decorative artist Graham Carr for Pauline de Rothschild in the 1970s. (Photo by Thomas Loof)

Home + Design / Round Top

Texas Design Week Houston — As Elegant As Ever, Alex Papachristidis

Alex Papachristidis Appears at Texas Design Week Houston Tuesday, May 2 at CASA

BY // 04.26.23
A hand-painted grisaille wallcovering by Gracie wraps the lofty multipurpose space in the 2016 Kips Bay Decorator Show House designed by Alex Papachristidis. (Photo by Tria Giovan)
Alex Papachristidis will speak and sign books with Richard Mishaan, Tuesday, May 2 at CASA. (Photo by Donna Newman)
In a Bridgehampton beachside home, Anya Larkin hammered silk sheathes the sitting room, with photograph by Jean François Jaussaud. The Beauvais carpet is made of woven metallic leather. (Photo by William Abramowicz)
Works by Richard Prince, Rudolf Stingel, and George Condo in the living room of a prewar Park Avenue apartment designed by Alex Papachristidis. (Photo by Richard Powers)
Rob Wynne bubbles dapple the walls of the main bedroom. The Venetian-glass chandelier came from R. Louis Bofferding, the desk is byChris Schanck Studio, and the bedside commodes are a Frederick P. Victoria & Son design. (Photo by William Abramowicz)
In a Long Island playhouse designed by Alex Papachristidis, Manuel Canovas toile wallpaper lines the walls of the vaulted interior, where the floor was painted by Boxton Design Group in homage to a floor painted by decorative artist Graham Carr for Pauline de Rothschild in the 1970s. (Photo by Thomas Loof)
A hand-painted grisaille wallcovering by Gracie wraps the lofty multipurpose space in the 2016 Kips Bay Decorator Show House designed by Alex Papachristidis. (Photo by Tria Giovan)

Alex Papachristidis will speak and sign books with Richard Mishaan, Tuesday, May 2 at CASA. (Photo by Donna Newman)

In a Bridgehampton beachside home, Anya Larkin hammered silk sheathes the sitting room, with photograph by Jean François Jaussaud. The Beauvais carpet is made of woven metallic leather. (Photo by William Abramowicz)

Works by Richard Prince, Rudolf Stingel, and George Condo in the living room of a prewar Park Avenue apartment designed by Alex Papachristidis. (Photo by Richard Powers)

Rob Wynne bubbles dapple the walls of the main bedroom. The Venetian-glass chandelier came from R. Louis Bofferding, the desk is byChris Schanck Studio, and the bedside commodes are a Frederick P. Victoria & Son design. (Photo by William Abramowicz)

In a Long Island playhouse designed by Alex Papachristidis, Manuel Canovas toile wallpaper lines the walls of the vaulted interior, where the floor was painted by Boxton Design Group in homage to a floor painted by decorative artist Graham Carr for Pauline de Rothschild in the 1970s. (Photo by Thomas Loof)

Alex Papachristidis perpetually brings a fresh approach to elegant interiors, making him one of the world’s most recognized designers. His latest book, The Elegant Life: Rooms That Welcome and Inspire (Rizzoli), features an array of interesting and personal projects, from his nephew’s family’s New York apartment with a plein-air feel to his sister and brother-in-law’s opulent and refined Aegean-villa-inspired Bridgehampton home.

Since founding his firm in 1987, Papachristidis has mastered the art of gracious living and over the past decade has evolved to incorporate more artisanal furniture and handsome artwork, beautifully captured in the book through lush photographs and text written with Mitchell Owens, American editor of The World of Interiors and contributor to Architectural Digest.

The late great Mario Buatta described Papachristidis as “one of today’s eminent tastemakers. Known for arresting, elegant interiors that meld classical motifs with a modern perspective and sophisticated details.”

Design Advice 

“To my mind, there is no such thing as an unimportant space; each one deserves respect and attention — after all, a living room is called a living room because you are supposed to live in it, not just look at it. The only way you can write that story is to understand how you want to live, in as much detail as possible.” 

Alex Papachristidis

Alex’s 10 Most Loved Places in New York City

Central Park before 9 am, when all the dogs are off their leash, my dog Cooper has the time of his life.

Kappo Masa — always delicious.

Bergdorf Goodman — my favorite store in the world.

The Wrightsman Galleries at the Met always inspires me.

Liz O’Brien.

Gerald Bland.

R. Louis Bofferding.

Casa Cipriani, a magical view of the water.

My office — nothing I love more than what I do.

My apartment — no place like home.

What, When, Where: Cocktails, illustrated talk, and book signing with Alex Papachristidis and Richard Mishaan, Tuesday, May 2, at CASA Houston at 2800 Kirby Drive at Westheimer. Texas Design Week Houston is a ticketed event. For tickets and information go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

