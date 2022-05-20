The Best New TV Shows To Stream Right Now — One Feel-Good Drama and Two True Crime Thrillers

From a feel-good British drama to two true crime thrillers, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now.

Heartstopper (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

A new British series based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, this drama follows 15-year-old Charlie, an openly gay student at his all-boys school, and his new friendship with a boy on the rugby team. As their relationship develops, Charlie and Nick realize that there might be something more to their friendship. In a feel-good, coming-of-age story, Joe Locke stars as Charlie Strong, Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, and Olivia Colman makes an appearance as Charlie’s mother.

“The Staircase” just premiered on HBO Max and follows the true crime story of Michael Peterson.

The Staircase (HBO Max)

New episodes stream on Thursdays

Starring Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, a crime novelist who was convicted of murdering his wife Kathleen (played by Toni Collette) in North Carolina in 2001, this new HBO Max miniseries is based on the true story — and how the famous French Netflix documentary of the same name came to be. After Kathleen was found dead at the bottom of the Petersons’ staircase, a 16-year judicial battle ensued as Michael Peterson was initially found guilty of murder in 2003. A star-studded cast includes Sophie Turner, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dane DeHaan, Odessa Young, and Olivia DeJonge as the couple’s five children. Parker Posey plays Freda Black, the prosecutor on the case.

New Hulu show, “Candy,” is based on the true crime story of Wylie, Texas’ Candy Montgomery.

Candy (Hulu)

New episodes stream each day until Friday, May 13

Just two months ago, we announced the production wrap of this new five-episode show based on a true Texas murder. The first four episodes are now streaming on Hulu. Candy follows the infamous story of Wylie ax murderer Candy Montgomery (played by Jessica Biel) and her killing of friend Betty Gore in 1980. Filmed in Decatur, Georgia, Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey, and Veep‘s Timothy Simons co-star as Betty and Allan Gore.