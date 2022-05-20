Culture / Entertainment

The Best New TV Shows To Stream Right Now — One Feel-Good Drama and Two True Crime Thrillers

Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu Series That Will Have You On The Edge of Your Seat

BY // 05.20.22
Heartstopper Best New TV Shows

"Heartstopper" is a new Netflix drama about a high-school love story.

From a feel-good British drama to two true crime thrillers, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now.

Heartstopper (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

A new British series based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, this drama follows 15-year-old Charlie, an openly gay student at his all-boys school, and his new friendship with a boy on the rugby team. As their relationship develops, Charlie and Nick realize that there might be something more to their friendship. In a feel-good, coming-of-age story, Joe Locke stars as Charlie Strong, Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, and Olivia Colman makes an appearance as Charlie’s mother.

 

The Staircase TV Shows
“The Staircase” just premiered on HBO Max and follows the true crime story of Michael Peterson.

The Staircase (HBO Max)

New episodes stream on Thursdays

Starring Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, a crime novelist who was convicted of murdering his wife Kathleen (played by Toni Collette) in North Carolina in 2001, this new HBO Max miniseries is based on the true story — and how the famous French Netflix documentary of the same name came to be. After Kathleen was found dead at the bottom of the Petersons’ staircase, a 16-year judicial battle ensued as Michael Peterson was initially found guilty of murder in 2003. A star-studded cast includes Sophie Turner, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dane DeHaan, Odessa Young, and Olivia DeJonge as the couple’s five children. Parker Posey plays Freda Black, the prosecutor on the case.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials

 

Candy Best New TV Shows
New Hulu show, “Candy,” is based on the true crime story of Wylie, Texas’ Candy Montgomery.

Candy (Hulu)

New episodes stream each day until Friday, May 13

Just two months ago, we announced the production wrap of this new five-episode show based on a true Texas murder. The first four episodes are now streaming on Hulu. Candy follows the infamous story of Wylie ax murderer Candy Montgomery (played by Jessica Biel) and her killing of friend Betty Gore in 1980. Filmed in Decatur, Georgia, Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey, and Veep‘s Timothy Simons co-star as Betty and Allan Gore.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
A Mexico City-Import Makes Its U.S. Debut, A Favorite Bar Returns, and a Lower Greenville Staple Says Goodbye After 7 Years
A Mexico City-Import Makes Its U.S. Debut, A Favorite Bar Returns, and a Lower Greenville Staple Says Goodbye After 7 Years
The Dallas Dish — Dolce Riviera Returns and Two Cool Dallas Bars Earn National Recognition
The Dallas Dish — Dolce Riviera Returns and Two Cool Dallas Bars Earn National Recognition
The Dallas Dish — A Michelin-Starred Chef Opens His Namesake Japanese Restaurant in The Colony
The Dallas Dish — A Michelin-Starred Chef Opens His Namesake Japanese Restaurant in The Colony
The Dallas Dish — A Tech-Savvy Mexican Seafood Market Arrives and a Sad Tex-Mex Closure
The Dallas Dish — A Tech-Savvy Mexican Seafood Market Arrives and a Sad Tex-Mex Closure
The Dallas Dish — Trinity Groves Gets a Restaurant Revamp and the Shinsei Team Expands
The Dallas Dish — Trinity Groves Gets a Restaurant Revamp and the Shinsei Team Expands
The Dallas Dish — Sassetta Returns and the Best of Dallas Tex-Mex Lands on Lovers
The Dallas Dish — Sassetta Returns and the Best of Dallas Tex-Mex Lands on Lovers
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
5630 Longmont Dr
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5630 Longmont Dr
Houston, TX

$3,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
5630 Longmont Dr
412 W Cowan Dr
Crestwood
FOR SALE

412 W Cowan Dr
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
412 W Cowan Dr
2141 Pine Valley Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2141 Pine Valley Dr
Houston, TX

$3,800,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2141 Pine Valley Dr
3828 Lake St
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3828 Lake St
Houston, TX

$369,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Wilson
This property is listed by: Janice Wilson (713) 823-5893 Email Realtor
3828 Lake St
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
11219 Claymore Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11219 Claymore Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11219 Claymore Rd
6120 Community Dr
West University
FOR SALE

6120 Community Dr
West University Place, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6120 Community Dr
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X