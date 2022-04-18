From art fairs to Japanese festivals, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

John Mayer

On Sunday night, John Mayer is performing at American Airlines Center on his Sob Rock Tour 2022. The well-known singer-songwriter and guitarist will play iconic hits like “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” and “Gravity,” along with songs from his most recent 2021 album, Sob Rock. Yebba will be the opener. Tickets are available here.

Thoughtfully curated exhibitions and innovative programming at the Dallas Arts Fair encourage lively conversations.

Dallas Art Fair

This Thursday through Sunday, the 2022 Dallas Art Fair takes place at the Fashion Industry Gallery in the Dallas Arts District. The fair offers collectors, art professionals, and the public the chance to explore a vast selection of modern and contemporary works presented by national and international galleries. General admission tickets are available from April 22 through 24. You can also purchase tickets for the Early Access Champagne Soirée to get a first look on Thursday evening.

Truck Yard is a playground for adults with a treehouse and picnic table seating. (Courtesy of Truck Yard)

Experience Lowest Greenville 2022

This annual celebration of Lowest Greenville is back this Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. Head to the East Dallas neighborhood (from Belmont to Ross) for food and drink specials, as well as interactive experiences. Local spots like Son of a Butcher, Leela’s, Truck Yard, Meyboom Brasserie, Standard Service, and so many more will be offering something fun for the day.

EarthX is back, this year at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, from April 20 to 24. (Courtesy)

EarthX2022

The annual EarthX expo and conference is back this Wednesday through Sunday at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. The largest green gathering held around Earth Day, EarthX offers fun and engaging experiences to learn more about, well, the earth. There will be family-friendly outdoor activities, entertainment, music, and more, as well as speakers and presentations.

The Japanese Garden is a particular treasure inside the larger Fort Worth Botanical Garden.

Spring Japanese Festival

This Saturday and Sunday, head to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden for the Spring Japanese Festival. The bi-annual family-friendly event includes performances by two Taiko drumming groups, traditional dances, karate experts, and Master Swordsman G.K. Sugai. There will also be displays of bonsai trees from Fort Worth Bonsai Society, and demonstrations of origami, calligraphy, and Japanese games. Vendors will sell jewelry, anime plush figures, and more. Asian food trucks will offer authentic meals and snacks. Tickets are available here.

ArtsGoggle takes to the street along Magnolia Avenue again this spring.

ArtsGoggle 2022

Also in Fort Worth’s Near Southside this Saturday, ArtsGoggle is a free event featuring 750 artists and more than 20 bands. Taking place outdoors along Magnolia Avenue (from 8th Avenue to S. Main Street), and indoors at nearby participating restaurants and retailers, the event hosts more than 1,000 visual artists, 50 musical performances, and food and drinks.