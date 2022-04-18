Texas Design Week Houston — Matthew Patrick Smyth, 400 Greatest Rooms With William Norwich, and Madeline Stuart

A pair of Ellsworth Kelly paintings are a graphic counterpoint to a Roy Lichtenstein portrait. The walnut dining table was custom made to seat twenty four guests, and its leaves are stored behind a purpose-built hidden panel.

A Milton Avery watercolor hangs on one of the entry’s paneled oak walls. The Arts and Crafts chair is by the Charles P. Limbert Furniture Company, the vintage lantern is French, and the bronze lamps are by Danish metalworker Just Andersen. On the entry console a lacquered Japanese plate and Edo-period bronze vases are grouped with an early twentieth-century vase from the Grueby Faience Company.

Drapery panels in the master bedroom were embroidered with a pattern that, though not specifically Arts and Crafts in origin, feels appropriate to the period. Traditional Arts and Crafts joinery techniques were incorporated into this custom rift-oak-and-leather bed. The glazed ceramic lamps are the work of Christopher Dresser, an English designer of the nineteenth-century Aesthetic movement. The painting above the bed is by Ed Ruscha.

A richly hued palette that’s meant to convey a 1930s sensibility. Mirrors—like the one over the banquette—are used in many of the rooms, ostensibly as a tribute to del Rio’s beauty. The Swedish Rya rug dates to the 1950s, but the geometric motif feels very much of the Art Deco period. The hammered-copper vessel is from the 1930s.

This house in Montana is essentially a single space divided into areas for living, cooking, and dining, with a screened-in porch at the far end. The retaining walls are board-form concrete, and the interior walls are a combination of reclaimed wood and Douglas fir.

In a house in Jackson Wyoming, the living room is essentially a glass-enclosed tree house that captures exceptional views of the Snake River and the Teton Range in the distance. The chairs in the foreground are vintage T. H. Robsjohn-Gibbings, and the custom area rug is made up of squares of sheared fur.

French art deco sconces with verdigris-finished frames and gilt Egyptian-influenced details, and Louis XVI–style photophores on the mantel add to the layering of history in the room.

An English Regency mirror introduces a note of elegant whimsy. An extra-wide chair is a comfortable place to lounge and chat while meals are being prepared.

Veranda in a Palm Beach house with ottomans covered in handwoven mats from Borneo. The eglomise mirror is original to the house.

For a room in Holiday House, a show house benefiting breast cancer research, there are layers of history with designs from different periods and countries. The console and side chairs are English Regency, contrasting with the contemporary French bronze globe chandelier. Contemporary artwork includes Curtis Jer sculpture on the coffee table, an Emilia Dubicki painting above the sofa, and a painting by Victor-Raul Garcia over the fireplace.

Through the Lens of Matthew Patrick Smyth

Wednesday, April 27, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Decorative Center Houston followed by a book signing at Arsin Rug Gallery

From a Park Avenue duplex to a historic Palm Beach home by architect Maurice Flato, and the designer’s own 1970s country house in Salisbury, Connecticut, Matthew Patrick Smyth’s newest book, Through a Designer’s Eye: Focus on Interiors (The Monacelli Press), showcases his impeccably designed classic interiors, presented in a first-person narrative, relating how he has rediscovered his love of photography in the age of the smartphone, giving readers a true glimpse through the designer’s eye.

Smyth is consistently listed on the Elle Decor A-List and his projects have been featured in Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, Traditional Home, New York Magazine and The New York Times, among others. He has carpet collections with Patterson Flynn Martin and fabrics and wallcoverings with Schumacher.

Matthew Patrick Smyth will present an illustrated talk Wednesday, April 27 at 11:30 am at Decorative Center Houston followed by a reception and book signing at Arsin Rug Gallery. This Keynote will be open to Decorative Center Houston Spring Market guests and Texas Design Week Houston ticket holders. TXDW ticket holders will have reserved seating at the Keynote.

Texas Design Week Houston is a ticketed event. For information, Texas Design Week Houston schedule, and link to purchase TXDW tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

The 400 Greatest Rooms of the Century: Cocktails, Illustrated Talk and Book Signing with William Norwich

Monday, April 25, 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Christopher Martin Gallery

Albert Frey, Frey House II, Palm Springs, 1964

It’s a daunting task to edit down the 400 most impactful rooms in a century of interior design. William Norwich, the New York-based interior design and fashion editor formerly of Vogue and The New York Times, reached deep into the archives of his vast industry experience and tapped the full force of the editors of Phaidon to compile Interiors: The Greatest Rooms of the Century (Phaidon).

The painstakingly researched compilation includes photography and descriptions of the homes of fashion designers Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, and Christian Dior; artists Salvador Dalí, Georgia O’Keefe, Cy Twombly, and Pablo Picasso; rooms commissioned by Jacqueline Kennedy, Gloria Vanderbilt, and Madonna; works by interior design greats Billy Baldwin, Colefax & Fowler, and Elsie de Wolfe; and 87 more design triumphs. It’s an invaluable resource — not to mention a feast for the eyes.

William Norwich delivers an illustrated talk with cocktails followed by a book signing, Monday, April 25 at 6:30 pm at Christopher Martin Gallery.

Texas Design Week Houston is a ticketed event. For details, and the Texas Design Week Houston schedule, and a link to purchase tickets, visit TexasDesignWeek.com.

Madeline Stuart Riffs on Growing up Hollywood, and the Past is Prologue — Designing for Our Times

Thursday, April 28, 1 to 3 pm at Elegant Additions

Madeline Stuart not only has her design business in the Hollywood Hills but she grew up in Hollywood. The daughter of director Mel Stuart (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory) and a decorator mother, Stuart grew up as a Hollywood insider later designing homes for Larry David, Lindsey Buckingham, Jason Alexander, Jason Siegel and the late Nora Ephron. Her timeless design is woven into meticulous reversals of neglect and damage to properties originally built by Cedric Gibbons, John Woolf, Sylvanus Marston, Paul Williams and Gerald Colcord. Her work has appeared in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Veranda, House & Garden and House Beautiful and she is on the AD100 and the Elle Decor A-List. Stuart produces her own collections of lighting, furniture and accessories with each item made to order in Los Angeles by a team of artisans.

As Mayer Rus so eloquently writes in the foreword to Stuarts’ book, No Place Like Home: “Which brings us to the subject of her extraordinary candor. Madeline is a Savonarola of style, a latter-day prophet, a magnificent messianic figure, inveighing against the hypocrisies of our time (to borrow a phrase from Paddy Chayefsky). In the decorator demimonde of air kisses and other artificial niceties, Madeline calls it like she sees it, ever steadfast in her belief that style untethered to substance is meaningless.”

Scathingly witty, from the heart and deeply talented, this in one event not to miss, as Stuart discusses how too many designers are caught in a Pinterest rut. Looking back at interiors and interior designers from the past can be far more inspirational than scrolling through Instagram.

Madeline Stuart delivers an illustrated talk with afternoon wine followed by a book signing, Thursday, April 28 at 1 pm at Elegant Additions.

Texas Design Week Houston is a ticketed event. For details, and the Texas Design Week Houston schedule, and a link to purchase tickets, visit TexasDesignWeek.com.