The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Whitney Cummings, Bon Iver, and girl in red

From an annual arts festival to big-name concerts and comedy shows, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Deep Ellum Arts Festival takes place April 1 through 3.

Deep Ellum Arts Festival

From April 1-3, the 28th annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival will take over Main Street (between Hall and Exposition avenues). The free, adult-oriented event includes more than 200 decorative and visual artists, as well as 100 bands and performing artists. The headlining bands are The Reverend Horton Heat, The Mammoths, and Austin Michael.

Indie-folk band Bon Iver performs in Irving this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Bon Iver

Indie-folk band Bon Iver is coming to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Sunday at 7:30 pm. Formed in 2006, Justin Vernon is known for hits like “Skinny Love,” “re: stacks,” and his recent “exile” duet with Taylor Swift. Baltimore-native Dijon (Derrick Duenas) will open. Get tickets here.

Stand-up comedian and actor Mike Birbiglia will perform at Majestic Theatre this Thursday.

Mike Birbiglia

Comedian and actor Mike Birbiglia is coming to Dallas’ Majestic Theatre this Thursday at 7 pm. Known for his most recent Netflix special The New One and starred in the 2016 movie Don’t Think Twice. Get your tickets here.

girl in red will perform at House of Blues this Saturday night. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

girl in red

On Saturday at 7 pm, Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven Ringheim (aka girl in red) will perform at House of Blues. The 23-year-old is known for recent hits like “Serotonin” and “I’ll Call You Mine.” Fellow alternative/indie singer Holly Humberstone will open. Tickets are available here.

Comedian Whitney Cummings will perform at Majestic Theatre this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Whitney Cummings

Also performing at Majestic Theatre this weekend, comedian and podcast host Whitney Cummings will stop by Dallas on her “Touch Me Tour” this Saturday at 7 pm. Her last comedy special, Can I Touch It?, premiered on Netflix in 2019. Her set will also feature Zahid Dewji and Alex Thomopoulos. Tickets are here.

Lakewoof is a dog-friendly event with dog vendors and live music at Lakewood Brewing this weekend.

Lakewoof at Lakewood

This Sunday from noon to 5 pm, head to Lakewood Brewing Co. for a pup-centric event at the beer garden. There will be treat and clothing vendors, food trucks (Smoke & Bone), live music, and dog rescues. Pups of different sizes can participate in a Fantastic Paws Lure course — 12:30 pm for less than 30-pound dogs, 2:30 pm for 30 to 50 pounds, and 4:30 pm for large pups.