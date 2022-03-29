Dallas Summer Musicals Gets a Big Broadway Rebrand — A Look at the Buzziest Shows Coming to the City
Plus, a New Dinner Series Has Guests Toasting Center StageBY Caitlin Clark // 03.29.22
Dinner on Stage attendees toast the evening. (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Guests enjoyed a chocolate crème brûlée dessert emblazoned with the new Broadway Dallas logo. (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards program — Maya Michalski, Curtis Wood, Bennett Cooper, Riley Jones, and Jill Wright — with interpreter Andrea Raye perform a song from Moulin Rouge! (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Ken Novice hosts table guests (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Margaret Coughlin of HALL Group (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Margaret Coughlin and Kymberley Scalia of HALL Group (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Torsten Holmes (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Tom Watson, Chair, Broadway Dallas Board of Directors (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Laree Hulshoff and Ben Fischer (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Kimberly Alexander, Cameron LeSeane (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Holly and Brad Reeves (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Ken and Kouy Novice, Helen and Brendan McGuire (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Diane and Hal Brierley (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Carlos Pena, Suzzane and Jim Baldwin (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Calvert Collins-Bratton and Vince Bratton (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Brendan McGuire of PNC Bank (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
The new musical "Six" will play December 6-25, 2022, at the Winspear Opera House. (Photo by Joan Marcus)
"Tootsie" plays April 18-30, 2023, at the Winspear Opera House. (Photo by Evan Zimmerman)
"Pretty Woman: The Musical" plays January 24-February 5, 2023, at the Music Hall at Fair Park. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)
"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" plays March 15-April 2, 2023, at the Music Hall at Fair Park. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)
Since 1941, Dallas Summer Musicals has debuted the best of Broadway on the stages of Fair Park, from launching the national tour of Annie Get Your Gun with Mary Martin to landing the exclusive Dallas rights to Hamilton in 2019. In addition to bringing buzzy shows, talents like Debbie Reynolds, Judy Garland, and Carol Channing have also graced Music Hall thanks to the nonprofit. But despite its long-standing presence in the city, the organization has never shied away from a name change. Originally known as “Opera Under the Stars” in the pre-AC days, the group has gone by a variety of monikers through the decades, though its latest name could have the strongest staying power yet: Broadway Dallas.
“We changed our name from Dallas Summer Musicals to Broadway Dallas to accurately capture who we are and what we do,” Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas, shared in a release.
That scope became even more clear last Wednesday night when the nonprofit launched its “Spotlight Dinner Series,” hosted on the Music Hall stage. As guests dined beneath the house lights, Novice and other Broadway Dallas leaders piece-meal presented (with an appropriately theatrical flair) the upcoming season’s roster — all of which inspired whatever dish was currently at hand. For My Fair Lady, there was a selection of tea sandwiches and Pimm’s Cups. For Moulin Rouge!, guests enjoyed a decadent crème brûlée, while all courses were thoughtfully paired with Hall Wines. But when To Kill a Mockingbird was announced, it became clear the “Musical” moniker no longer fit. Plus, with programming running throughout the year, “Summer” practically teetered on misleading.
Broadway Dallas more effectively covers the range of the organization, but also the scale. Dallas Summer Musicals’ big Hamilton win in 2019 was a boon for Dallas theater lovers, but it may have been an even bigger triumph over DSM’s main competitor, the AT&T Performing Arts Center. A partnership was struck, allowing Broadway Dallas to host upcoming shows like Tootsie (April 18-30, 2023) and Six (December 6-25, 2022) at the Dallas Arts District’s glittering Winspear Opera House.
Savor the Spotlight Dinner Series With Broadway Dallas
Of course, a nonprofit as bold as Broadway Dallas relies on its donors – hence the equally ambitious Spotlight Dinner Series. The fittingly theatrical evenings feature exclusive multi-course plated dinners, fine wines, and entertainment in beautiful Dallas homes or venues that will be decked out in honor of the season’s upcoming show. Next up: the Mean Girls Spotlight Dinner on April 27. So fetch.
Visit broadwaydallas.org for a full list of upcoming shows.