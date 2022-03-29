Since 1941, Dallas Summer Musicals has debuted the best of Broadway on the stages of Fair Park, from launching the national tour of Annie Get Your Gun with Mary Martin to landing the exclusive Dallas rights to Hamilton in 2019. In addition to bringing buzzy shows, talents like Debbie Reynolds, Judy Garland, and Carol Channing have also graced Music Hall thanks to the nonprofit. But despite its long-standing presence in the city, the organization has never shied away from a name change. Originally known as “Opera Under the Stars” in the pre-AC days, the group has gone by a variety of monikers through the decades, though its latest name could have the strongest staying power yet: Broadway Dallas.

“We changed our name from Dallas Summer Musicals to Broadway Dallas to accurately capture who we are and what we do,” Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas, shared in a release.

That scope became even more clear last Wednesday night when the nonprofit launched its “Spotlight Dinner Series,” hosted on the Music Hall stage. As guests dined beneath the house lights, Novice and other Broadway Dallas leaders piece-meal presented (with an appropriately theatrical flair) the upcoming season’s roster — all of which inspired whatever dish was currently at hand. For My Fair Lady, there was a selection of tea sandwiches and Pimm’s Cups. For Moulin Rouge!, guests enjoyed a decadent crème brûlée, while all courses were thoughtfully paired with Hall Wines. But when To Kill a Mockingbird was announced, it became clear the “Musical” moniker no longer fit. Plus, with programming running throughout the year, “Summer” practically teetered on misleading.

Broadway Dallas more effectively covers the range of the organization, but also the scale. Dallas Summer Musicals’ big Hamilton win in 2019 was a boon for Dallas theater lovers, but it may have been an even bigger triumph over DSM’s main competitor, the AT&T Performing Arts Center. A partnership was struck, allowing Broadway Dallas to host upcoming shows like Tootsie (April 18-30, 2023) and Six (December 6-25, 2022) at the Dallas Arts District’s glittering Winspear Opera House.

Savor the Spotlight Dinner Series With Broadway Dallas

Of course, a nonprofit as bold as Broadway Dallas relies on its donors – hence the equally ambitious Spotlight Dinner Series. The fittingly theatrical evenings feature exclusive multi-course plated dinners, fine wines, and entertainment in beautiful Dallas homes or venues that will be decked out in honor of the season’s upcoming show. Next up: the Mean Girls Spotlight Dinner on April 27. So fetch.

Visit broadwaydallas.org for a full list of upcoming shows.